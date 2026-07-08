MSFT DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Microsoft Corporation Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA in the Microsoft Corporation Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 11, 2026. Investors who purchased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

A securities class action is pending against Microsoft and four of its senior executives in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. The action alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the success, adoption, and performance of Microsoft's AI initiatives, including the Copilot product family and Azure cloud platform integration, while concealing significant technical and organizational problems. Microsoft stock traded above $550 per share during the Class Period before alleged concealed deficiencies surfaced.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors with the largest financial interest in the case who is otherwise adequate and typical of the class. In the Microsoft action, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of MSFT securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff selects and retains lead counsel to prosecute the case on behalf of the entire class

Courts generally appoint the applicant with the largest provable financial loss during the Class Period

There is no minimum loss threshold required to apply for lead plaintiff status

Lead plaintiffs are not personally responsible for litigation costs; counsel works on a contingency basis

The lead plaintiff deadline of August 11, 2026 applies only to those seeking this appointment, not to class membership generally

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the August 11, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all motions and appoint a lead plaintiff. The appointed lead plaintiff and lead counsel then guide the litigation through discovery, class certification, and potential settlement or trial. This process typically spans two to four years.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery obtained on behalf of the class. No action is required before the deadline to preserve class membership rights.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. Investors with significant MSFT losses during the Class Period should evaluate whether seeking this role aligns with their objectives." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 11, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP