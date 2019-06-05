MSG Networks To Air Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights Series

"We are delighted to provide boxing fans with broader access to this new series by partnering with a regional sports network industry leader such as MSG Networks," said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. "MSG Networks provides a platform for us to continue bringing exciting fights to our fanbase in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania areas."

MSG Networks will air the next edition of Thursday Night Fights on Thursday, June 13 from 10:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. ET (7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. PT). Seniesa "Superbad" Estrada (16-0, 6 KOs) will headline the event as she looks to defend her WBC Silver Light Flyweight Title in a 10-round main event against Gretchen "Chen Chen" Abaniel (18-10, 6 KOs) at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. MSG Networks will then continue to air the series on select Thursday nights each month through the rest of the year.

"We are excited to offer this live boxing series from Golden Boy and DAZN to the passionate fight fans in New York," said Jeff Filippi, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, and Executive Producer, MSG Networks.

Boxing enthusiasts in the New York-metro area can also watch the series on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers, as well as online at RingTV.com and via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page on Facebook Watch.

About Golden Boy

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company's in-house production team develops creative original programming for ESPN, RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike through its 2019 partnership with streaming platform, DAZN.

About DAZN

DAZN is the largest global sports streaming platform in the world. Since launching in 2016, DAZN had expanded across four continents with the service available in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Brazil. DAZN guarantees no long-term contract, no bundles, just affordable access to all the service's sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. In the U.S., DAZN has made its mark as an attractive alternative to pay-per-view within the combat sports industry. The platform features more than 100 fight nights per year from Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions, Bellator MMA, the World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas. DAZN also features live MLB action each day of the season with its new daily show, ChangeUp.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

