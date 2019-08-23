MSI Brings Prestige Laptops Big Gaming Performance to a Broader Audience; More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1499611-REG/msi_prestige_15_a10sc_011_15_6_prestige_15_laptop.html

1.1 GHz Intel Core i7-10710U Six-Core

16GB DDR4 | 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD

15.6" 1920 x 1080 Full HD Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR5)

The Modern 14 is currently available with a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. Meanwhile its IPS-level display has thin bezels and a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution with 72% NTSC coverage. Other notable integrated features include an SD card reader and a fingerprint reader.

MSI 14" Modern 14 Laptop

On the other hand, the Prestige 15 specs include a 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7-10710U six-core processor, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card. To cater to different types of content production, its current display options are either a 3840 x 2160 4K 100% Adobe RGB screen or a standard IPS-level Full HD wide-view one. Unlike the Modern 14 though, it has Thunderbolt 3 connectivity instead of just regular USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). Both the Modern 14 and Prestige 15 are available for preorder now.

MSI 15.6" Prestige 15 Laptop

Key Features

1.1 GHz Intel Core i7-10710U Six-Core

32GB DDR4 | 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD

15.6" 3840 x 2160 4K Display

Display NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR5)

