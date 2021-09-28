MSI Introduces MEG CORELIQUID S Series CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that MSI has introduced its MEG CORELIQUID S Series premium AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance associated with Asetek's most advanced technology to date. The MEG CORELIQUID S Series coolers provide extreme CPU overclocking capability, virtually silent operation, and an array of personalization options using the 2.4 inch bright and vibrant LED video panel on the pump cap. Now tech enthusiasts, gamers and eSports pros get the ultimate in silent cooling to take their MEG builds to the next level.

The IPS LED panel displays key performance specs on the pump cap for at-a-glance system monitoring and awareness. With the MEG CORELIQUID S Series AIOs, you can customize the LED panel using the MSI Center downloadable software.

MSI's MEG CORELIQUID S Series AIOs are available in 360mm or 280mm radiator sizes with MSI's innovative MEG SILENT GALE P12 fans on the radiators to ensure silent operation and premium performance. Built with the latest generation of Asetek's liquid cooling technology, the MEG CORELIQUID S360 and S280 CPU coolers include:

Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for an immersive gameplay experience.

Even quieter operation versus previous technology generations.

System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

"Coming on the heels of our premium MPG CORELIQUID K Series, our MEG CORELIQUID S Series all-in-one CPU coolers enable silent gaming, while taking aesthetics, personalization and best-in-breed liquid cooling to new heights," said Ted Hung, General Manager for Computing and Display Business Unit at MSI. "We are pleased to again partner with Asetek, the recognized leader in liquid cooling, delivering premium performance and enabling extreme gameplay."

"We were thrilled when MSI approached us with their desire to expand their liquid cooling solutions with the MEG CORELIQUID S Series CPU coolers," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "MSI and the MEG brand are known for their gamer driven innovation and these top of the line CORELIQUID S Series coolers exemplify just that. MSI's large and loyal customer base will now have even more options for their premium builds."

