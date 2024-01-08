MSI Showcases Automotive and Industrial AIoT Solutions at CES 2024 at Westgate Las Vegas

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the global leader in AI PC, gaming, creative, business, and AIoT solutions, is expanding its presence at CES 2024. In addition to displaying a wide range of consumer electronics products at the Venetian Las Vegas, MSI will broaden its showcase at Westgate Las Vegas to feature electric vehicle charging, automotive, and industrial AIoT solutions. This includes intelligent chargers, AI driver assistance systems, and smart industrial computers. The unveiling will include the new "Eco Series" AC EV charger and the "Hyper Series" DC fast-charger, inviting media friends and industry professionals to visit.

CES 2024 - U.S. Consumer Electronics Show

Exhibition Dates: January 9 to 12, 2024

Exhibition Hours:

January 9: 10 AM–6 PM

January 10 to 11: 9 AM–6 PM

January 12: 9 AM–4 PM

Exhibition Location: Westgate Las Vegas, Booth 1912

Key Highlights of MSI's AIoT Showcase:

MSI "Eco Series" Smart AC Charger:

Following the introduction of EV charging products in 2023, MSI is set to unveil the "Eco Life" and "Eco Premium" next-generation EV chargers in 2024. These chargers feature a vibrant and customizable design, coupled with a power output of up to 22 kW (three-phase power). This provides consumers and operators with more personalized and powerful charging options, enhancing both visual aesthetics and charging efficiency. Similar to how a car reflects the owner's personality and taste, this EV charger aims to become the ideal spokesperson for car owners and charge point operators (CPOs).

MSI also offers Energy Management Systems (EMS) and customized API integration services. This allows operators to effectively monitor station status both in the cloud and on-site. The system includes smart features such as dynamic load balancing, time-of-use pricing, and member account management, enhancing operational efficiency and creating more applications.

MSI "EV Series" Smart AC Chargers:

The "EV Premium" and "EV AI" smart chargers from MSI feature a stylish and minimalist design, combining AI license plate recognition and integrated payment capabilities. This series offers charging efficiency of up to 14.4 kW / 60 A and flexible support for various charging interfaces, including US Type 1 (SAE J1772), European Type 2 (IEC-62196), and NACS. The user interface includes a 7-inch screen, mobile app, and cloud platform, providing functions such as QR code payment, Energy Management System (EMS), dynamic load balancing (DLB), RFID card sensing, and charging scheduling. They are the optimal solutions for residential and commercial charging.

MSI MS-C903 Intel® Tiger Lake-UP3 Compact Smart Industrial Computer:

MSI's intelligent industrial computer serves as an ideal computing platform for machine vision applications. The showcased AI solution integrates 360-degree real-time inspection capabilities, combining Intel® OpenVINO™ computer vision and deep learning application tools to optimize high-speed edge computing and visual recognition capabilities. The MS-C903 features high performance, low power consumption, and provides stable and rapid image processing capabilities for extended periods. It caters to customer needs for deploying smart factories and intelligent city solutions, overcoming common challenges in advanced AIoT applications.

MS-C902 Intel® Alder Lake-P U-series Ultra-Thin Smart Industrial Computer:

Featuring a fanless design with a thickness of only 29mm, the MS-C902 is designed for applications in digital electronic billboards and industrial IoT system integration markets. It supports four independent 4K displays and dual 2.5GbE LAN for high-speed wired network transmission, meeting the demands of large image file transfers, real-time streaming, and live recording applications.

MSI AI DVR:

With integration of AI and Driver Monitoring System (DMS), the AI DVR offers an intelligent driving safety solution. It monitors the driver's state in real time, alerts to fatigue and dangerous driving behaviors, and uses precise recording and smart analysis to improve driving habits. The automatic event logging feature makes it easy to manage, enhancing a secure, intelligent, and connected driving experience.

MSI Al Box:

Utilizing AI technology for real-time image recognition, the Intelligent Control Box detects vehicles (cars, buses, trucks, bicycles, motorcycles), people, and other objects based on the camera's position. It provides real-time driving assistance reminders, reducing the occurrence of accidents.

