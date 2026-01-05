MSI Unveils EZgo, a Rugged 9.6kW Portable EV Charger Built to Charge Anywhere

EZgo pairs 40A / 9.6kW charging with dual-plug flexibility, a 1.8-inch on-unit display, aConnect app controls, and IP66 + 2T run-over durability, so drivers can charge fast at home, work, and on the road

LAS VEGAS and CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly four decades, MSI has set the pace in performance engineering. This year at CES, MSI is showcasing how it's extending that same build-it-tough, make-it-smart mindset into portable EV charging with MSI EZgo, a new 40A / 9.6kW charger designed to deliver fast, flexible charging across the places EV drivers live and travel.

One charger for home and on-the-go charging

EZgo is designed to be the charger you keep mounted at home during the week—and toss in the trunk when you travel. It supports 100–240V input with NEMA 5-15 (120V) and NEMA 14-50 (240V) plug options and delivers up to 40A / 9.6kW to help drivers recharge faster when a 240V outlet is available. With a 25-foot charging connector and Type 1 (J1772) or NACS options, EZgo is built to fit a wide range of EVs and daily driving needs.

Smart charging, without the "app-first" headache

Unlike many portable chargers that hide key info behind a phone screen, EZgo features a 1.8-inch display that shows essential charging data at a glance, plus physical buttons for delay scheduling and manual amp adjustment. Drivers can also use MSI aConnect with fast Bluetooth pairing and multi-user sharing, no "exclusive binding" hassle.

Built to endure harsh environments, and the stuff that happens in them

EZgo is engineered for the realities of portable charging, like being moved, stored, and used in unpredictable conditions. The IP66-rated enclosure helps protect the unit against dust and water exposure, while durability validation such as a 2T run-over evaluation underscores that it's built to withstand the everyday mishaps that can happen in garages, driveways, and travel scenarios. Just as important, EZgo emphasizes electrical safety through compliance with UL 2594 and UL 2231, two widely recognized standards for EV charging equipment and personnel protection. And by using materials aligned with UL 94-V0 and UL 746C (F1), EZgo supports long-term reliability, helping the enclosure and components maintain performance with long-term exposure to heat, sun, and weather.

EZgo includes the practical extras drivers actually use: a home kit (holder + hook + hardware) for clean, simple storage, and a structured carry bag designed for trunk/frunk-ready portability.

"Portable charging shouldn't feel like a compromise," said Engin Yoruk,

North America Product Manager of EVSE at MSI. "EZgo delivers the power,

durability, and smart control drivers want, while keeping it simple and

compact enough to use anywhere you can find an outlet."

A New Addition to the EV Life Series of Level 2 Wall Chargers

EZgo is the new grab-and-go solution for drivers who need flexible charging beyond the garage, but MSI is also expanding its home-charging lineup with EV Life Premium, the newest addition to the MSI EV Life Series of wall chargers. Built for everyday Level 2 charging, EV Life is engineered to deliver up to 14.4 kW (60A) of output, with installation flexibility for either hardwired setups or plug-and-play via NEMA 14-50. The EV Life Series is also designed for demanding conditions, featuring robust durability credentials including IP55/IP67 protection and IK08 impact resistance, helping ensure dependable performance indoors or out, season after season.4

EV Life Premium elevates the experience with an integrated full-color LCD display that makes it easy to navigate charger features directly on the unit while surfacing key charging metrics at a glance, reducing reliance on a phone for every interaction. Like the broader EV Life lineup, it supports Type 1 (SAE J1772) and Tesla NACS compatibility and works with the MSI aConnect app for smart scheduling, current adjustment, charging history, and updates. For drivers and properties that want a more connected, managed, and secure charging setup, EV Life also offers advanced capabilities including Wi-Fi + Ethernet connectivity, OCPP 1.6J support, and RFID authentication, helping make EV Life Premium a smarter, more secure, and more intuitive home-charging centerpiece.

Pricing, warranty, and availability

MSI EZgo and EV Life Premium EV chargers are available now at Amazon and the MSI Store, with prices EZgo prices starting at $349 (MSRP) and EV Life Premium prices starting at $649. Every EZgo charger is backed by a 3-year warranty, and every EV Life charger is backed by a 5-year warranty.

About MSI

MSI is a world-leading brand in computing and technology, recognized for nearly four decades of innovation across gaming, enterprise solutions, and high-performance computing hardware. From industry-defining laptops, desktops, and motherboards to advanced displays and AI-driven systems, MSI has consistently delivered products that set new benchmarks in performance and reliability. With a global reputation for engineering excellence, the company continues to expand its expertise into new industries, including electric vehicle charging solutions. MSI's EV charging product line represents the latest evolution of its mission: to empower users with smarter, stronger, and more dependable technology that drives the future forward.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE MSI