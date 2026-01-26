MSIG USA Appoints Ron Morrison as Chief Claims Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Ron Morrison as chief claims officer, reporting to Peter McKenna, chief executive officer. Morrison brings decades of experience leading complex commercial claims organizations, with a strong reputation for disciplined execution, sound judgment, and advancing claims as a strategic capability within specialty insurance businesses.

MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Ron Morrison as chief claims officer. Post this Ron Morrison, Chief Claims Officer, MSIG USA

"Claims plays a defining role in how clients and brokers experience MSIG USA," McKenna said. "Ron understands that effective claims management requires technical depth, consistency, and transparency, particularly in complex loss environments. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our claims organization in support of underwriting excellence and long-term partnerships with our clients and brokers."

As chief claims officer, Morrison will oversee MSIG USA's enterprise claims function, with responsibility for claims strategy, operations, technical quality, litigation management, and organizational development. He will work closely with underwriting, legal, and distribution leadership to ensure claims outcomes align with portfolio intent, support disciplined risk-taking, and deliver timely, fair resolutions for policyholders.

A key focus of Morrison's mandate will be advancing the use of data, analytics, and technology across the claims lifecycle. MSIG USA continues to invest in digital tools and AI-enabled capabilities to enhance decision-making, improve speed and transparency, and provide greater insight for clients, brokers, and internal partners. Morrison's experience modernizing claims operating models will support these efforts, reinforcing consistency while enabling thoughtful, human-led judgment where it matters most.

Prior to joining MSIG USA, Morrison held senior claims leadership roles at Great American Insurance Group, where he most recently served as divisional senior vice president overseeing property claims and large-loss operations. Earlier in his career, he held progressively senior roles at The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, managing high-exposure casualty and litigation claims, and served as a complex claims specialist at Selective Insurance. Across his career, he has been recognized for strengthening governance, improving claims efficiency, developing high-performing teams, and fostering close collaboration across underwriting and legal functions.

"Ron brings a clear point of view on the role claims should play in a specialty organization," McKenna added. "His approach aligns with how MSIG USA operates: disciplined, data-informed, and focused on delivering outcomes that build trust over time."

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 600 professionals enables it to provide responsive and personalized service for its clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com .

SOURCE MSIG USA