Peter McKenna Named to IBA Hot 100 2026 List as MSIG USA Wins 2025 Commercial Insurance Carrier of the Year

Selected from hundreds of nominations, the Hot 100 list identifies the top innovators and decision-makers driving change across the insurance landscape. McKenna was recognized for his role in transforming MSIG USA into one of the fastest-growing specialty carriers in the industry, broadening its product portfolio and deepening its analytical sophistication. Under his leadership, the company has expanded key specialty offerings while maintaining the discipline and technical rigor essential to sustainable growth.

"Peter McKenna's inclusion in the Hot 100 reflects the significant progress MSIG USA has made in establishing itself as a data-driven, high performing carrier in the U.S. market," said Hironori Morimoto, director, MSIG USA and head of international operations for Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited. "His leadership has amplified that momentum, strengthening our presence in the U.S. and positioning the company for long-term growth."

Following McKenna's recognition, MSIG USA was also named 2025 Commercial Insurance Carrier of the Year. The award highlights the organization's expanding footprint, disciplined underwriting, data-driven strategy and investment in talent and innovation.

"The global scale, financial strength, and underwriting expertise of MSIG USA, backed by MS&AD, one of the largest insurance groups in the world, give us the ability to deliver meaningful value to brokers and clients and to remain fully committed to the U.S. market for the long term," shares McKenna. "This award reflects the impact of that commitment and the trust our partners place in the way we operate."

Together, these achievements underscore MSIG USA's accelerating momentum and its commitment to building a resilient, forward-looking specialty insurance organization grounded in technical excellence and long-term partnership.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables it to provide responsive and personalized service for its clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued.

