MSO Exposure Added to AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO)

BETHESDA, Md., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO) has added exposure to cannabis multi-state operators (MSOs) which are U.S. based companies directly involved in the legal production and distribution of cannabis in states where approved, making YOLO the only U.S. listed ETF to do so. As more states legalize cannabis for medical or recreational-use, MSOs are believed to be a growth opportunity based on their ability to develop operational, distribution, marketing, and research and development efficiencies in multiple states where legal.

YOLO is the first actively managed ETF to deliver dedicated, fully-invested cannabis exposure and continues to be the only U.S. listed ETF to utilize a federally chartered bank as custodian for the ETF assets.

The Fund is subject to a number of risks that may affect the value of its shares. This section provides additional information about the Fund's principal risks. The degree to which a risk applies to the Fund varies according to its investment allocation. Each investor should review the complete description of the principal risks before investing in the Fund. As with investing in other securities whose prices increase and decrease in market value, you may lose money by investing in the Fund.

Cannabis-Related Company Risk. Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage. Cannabis-related companies may also be required to secure permits and authorizations from government agencies to cultivate or research marijuana. In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

