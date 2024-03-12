MSP360 Announces Strategic Expansion into EMEA Through Local Software Reseller Partnerships

PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of simple, secure and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has expanded into the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region through partnerships with local software resellers. This initiative marks a significant milestone in MSP360's global expansion strategy, aiming to deliver its cutting-edge, cloud-based backup and IT management solutions to a broader audience across EMEA.

Brian Helwig, CEO of MSP360

MSP360's expansion into EMEA is a response to the growing demand for reliable and secure cloud backup solutions in the region. By partnering with local resellers such as MSPNordics, Bulwark Technologies, QBS, Team Reso Pure Cloud Solutions, Hararei and H&R Networking who understand the unique needs of their markets, MSP360 ensures that businesses across EMEA have access to its innovative, user-friendly, and cost-effective backup and IT management solutions.

Empowering EMEA Businesses with Reliable Backup and IT Management Solutions

MSP360's suite of products, including MSP360 Managed Backup, MSP360 RMM, and MSP360 Managed Connect, offers comprehensive solutions for businesses of all sizes. These solutions support the most popular EMEA cloud storage providers, such as AWS, Wasabi, Backblaze and Azure, enabling seamless integration into existing IT environments. MSP360 also supports target storage destinations such as local and private clouds allowing for the ultimate diversity in data storage.

"Our mission at MSP360 has always been to provide businesses with simple yet powerful tools to manage their data securely and efficiently," said Brian Helwig, CEO of MSP360. "Expanding into the EMEA region with trusted local resellers allows us to support more businesses in safeguarding their critical data against threats and ensuring business continuity."

Building Strong Partnerships for Localized Support

MSP360's partnership model focuses on collaborating with software resellers with a strong presence and expertise in their local markets. This approach ensures that customers receive tailored support and services, benefiting from the resellers' in-depth knowledge of local regulatory and business landscapes.

Resellers will have access to MSP360's comprehensive support and training programs, designed to equip them with the knowledge and tools to successfully deploy and manage MSP360 solutions for their clients.

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

