MSP360 Promotes Industry Veteran to CMO to Drive Aggressive Growth Through Global Expansion

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of simple, secure and reliable backup, and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has promoted Kurt Abrahams to chief marketing officer (CMO). He previously served as the company's vice president of marketing. He reports directly to MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for MSP360 as we introduce Kurt Abrahams as our new CMO," Helwig said. "His design-first approach to marketing captures the audience's attention and has served us well during his two-year tenure as VP of marketing. His eye for detail goes beyond just branding. He understands how to deliver an immersive experience that ultimately results in meaningful conversions. With Kurt leading our marketing efforts worldwide, we will redefine what is possible for our customers by focusing on exceptional design with intuitive web experiences. Combining the two will help us drive the aggressive growth we want to achieve while securing our customers' data and IT infrastructure."

Abrahams has held several leadership positions in marketing at various B2B technology companies over the past 15 years. Prior to MSP360, he led the development and implementation of numerous internal and external marketing and communications initiatives for an artificial intelligence (AI) company in the cybersecurity space. Before that, he spent several years at one of the largest managed services provider (MSP) software providers in the world, where he oversaw an international team of marketers, managing the brand, content, and digital marketing efforts in the IT channel.

MSP360 made notable additions to its management team over the past few quarters, including the appointment of Oleg Sapon to vice president of product management, the promotion of Mike Krasnov to global director of sales and the appointment of Katie Bach as global director of channel operations.

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

