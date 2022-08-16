MSP360 Expands Channel Program Globally with New and Refreshed Advantage Partner Program

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has expanded its channel program globally with its new and refreshed Advantage Partner Program.

"We've expanded our Advantage Partner Program to increase the profitability and the efficiency of our global partner network," said Brian Helwig, CEO of MSP360. "MSP360 has always relied on partners to expand its international reach, and we value the positive impact our partners have had on our organization. As of today, MSP360 now offers a much richer set of tools and assets to make partners more successful than ever before."

MSP360 made the following significant changes to the Advantage Partner program:

Specialized reseller and distributor tools for on-boarding new customers and provisioning new end-users.

Robust sales and marketing training.

Dedicated sales and pre-sales support.

New partner tiers where everyone benefits along with unmatched margins.

MSP360 also reviewed, revised and updated all Advantage Partner Program assets. As a result, they now fully enable the channel to drive not only recurring revenue but also positive business results. The company additionally recruited new team members to support this expanded initiative.

MSP360 refreshed and expanded its Advantage Partner Program after experiencing significant channel growth in H1 2022.

"Our partners have helped us rapidly scale up our operations locally and abroad in order to support new workloads and new challenges all over the world," Helwig said.

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

