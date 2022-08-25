MSP360 Introduces New Ransomware Protection Feature with Backblaze B2 Object Lock Integration

MSP360 Managed Backup 6.0 offers integration with Backblaze B2 Object Lock for immutable cloud storage

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has added Object Lock immutability from Backblaze, an independent cloud storage service provider, to the latest version of MSP360 Managed Backup.

When activated by an IT admin in MSP360 Managed Backup 6.0, Backblaze B2 Object Lock provides an additional layer of security to a business's data protection strategy by blocking object version deletion during a user-defined retention period.

"Our customers have clients operating in a range of IT environments," said MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig. "With whatever we do, we want to keep that in mind and ensure we provide our customers with options. Offering Backblaze B2 Object Lock to our customers provides them another tool in the fight against ransomware, arguably still cybersecurity's biggest challenge."

Backups are the last line of defense against cyberattacks, including ransomware; unattended devices; and accidental human error. When activated by an IT admin in MSP360 Managed Backup 6.0, Backblaze B2 Object Lock provides an additional layer of security to a business's data protection strategy by blocking object version deletion during a user-defined retention period. Put simply, objects and files utilizing immutability cannot be deleted either intentionally or accidentally. Immutability also serves as proof of compliance in industries with strict compliance standards.

"MSP360 has been a long-time partner of Backblaze and continues to impress us with their commitment to delivering a well-rounded platform to customers," said Nilay Patel, vice president, sales and partnerships at Backblaze. "We're very happy to extend Backblaze B2 Object Lock to MSP360's customers to meet their security, disaster recovery, and cloud storage needs."

The new offering is the latest continuation of longstanding partnerships between MSP360 and cloud storage service providers.

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, backup and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

