MSP360 Partners with Deep Instinct to Fully Integrate the World's First Deep Learning Cybersecurity Framework Solution

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, is now fully integrated with Deep Instinct, a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world's first deep learning cybersecurity framework. With a click of a button, MSP360 customers can access the Deep Instinct platform through either MSP360 Managed Backup or MSP360 RMM.

"Our goal has always been to provide best-in-class solutions for our customers," said MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig. "We've continued to do that successfully by listening to them and adjusting our efforts accordingly. Rightfully so, our customers have continued to express their concerns of being able to fully protect their customers from the ever-growing cyber threat landscape. Our partnership with Deep Instinct addresses many of their fears by not only preventing but also predicting many of the threats they're facing today."

While MSP360 already provides several types of solutions to assist MSPs with combating cybercriminals, including backup, remote monitoring and management (RMM), and remote connect, a layered approach to cybersecurity is needed to fully protect MSPs and their customers from today's evolving cybersecurity threats, many of which include ransomware as a service (RaaS), compromised or weak credentials, brute force, phishing, distributed denial of service (DDoS), malicious insiders, misconfiguration, and more.

MSP360's integration with Deep Instinct enables MSP360 customers to prevent unknown attacks with greater accuracy than many endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and antivirus (AV) solutions in the market today by using deep learning, the most advanced form of artificial intelligence (AI). With deep learning, the computer learns just like the human brain does. By ingesting data and working autonomously, Deep Instinct's deep learning framework teaches itself to predict, detect, and prevent threats, unlike many basic machine learning (ML)-based tools.

"We are thrilled to partner with the world's leading backup and RMM solution," said Joe Santamorena, AVP of Global MSSP Programs for Deep Instinct. "MSPs are the number one targeted vertical industry for ransomware and combining Deep Instinct with MSP360's robust backup architecture will deliver the highest efficacy for preventing a ransomware attack."

About MSP360

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360 provides simple and reliable cutting-edge backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world's first and only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. We predict and prevent known, unknown, and zero-day threats in <20 milliseconds, 750X faster than the fastest ransomware can encrypt. Deep Instinct has >99% zero-day accuracy and promises a <0.1% false positive rate. The Deep Instinct Prevention Platform is an essential addition to every security stack—providing complete, multi-layered protection against threats across hybrid environments. For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com.

