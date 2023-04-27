MSU Health Care Sports Medicine Sponsors Fitness Finders Mileage Club to Promote Fitness for Kids

Walking and running program will include over 5,000 children across 13 elementary schools.

EAST LANSING, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children in mid-Michigan have begun participation in a fitness program designed to help them discover the joys of exercising and making friends while doing it. MSU Health Care Sports Medicine is sponsoring the Fitness Finders Mileage Club in 13 mid-Michigan elementary schools. This year's program benefits over 5,000 children from Bath Community Schools, Concord Community Schools, East Lansing Public Schools, Fowlerville Community Schools, Holt Public Schools, Leslie Public Schools, Okemos Public Schools, and Portland Public Schools.

Example of Toe Tokens and EZ Scan card

The Fitness Finders Mileage Club encourages children to stay active and keep track of their progress as they run or walk during recess or physical education classes. Participants will receive a Toe Token, a foot-shaped plastic charm, at each checkpoint, which they can display on a chain or shoelace as a symbol of their achievements. The program will run for several weeks, and at the end of the program, each participant will receive a certificate of accomplishment.

"We are proud to sponsor the Fitness Finders Mileage Club and help promote fitness and wellness among young children in our community," said Seth Ciabotti, MSU Health Care Chief Executive Officer. "By engaging in regular physical activity, children can develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime. We believe that this program will be a fun and exciting way for kids to get active and stay motivated."

The sponsorship expands upon the long-standing community outreach MSU Health Care Sports Medicine provides to the community which already includes on-site school pre-participation physicals, injury clinics, and medical coverage for high school and community sporting events. MSU Health Care Sports Medicine is dedicated to providing the highest quality in comprehensive care to athletes of all ages through prevention, osteopathic manual medicine, surgical and nonoperative treatment, and rehabilitation.

"This program is a great way to promote physical fitness and healthy habits among children, while also making it fun and engaging," said Jill Moschelli MD, MBA, CAQ-SM, FAAFP, FACSM, MSU Health Care Sports Medicine Clinical Director. "We know that physical activity is crucial to overall health and wellness, and we are excited to support this initiative to encourage kids to get active and build lifelong healthy habits."

"We are thrilled to work with MSU Health Care Sports Medicine on this initiative," said Rich Fairbanks, Fitness Finders President. "Their commitment to promoting health and wellness aligns with the goals of our program. We hope that the Fitness Finders Mileage Club will inspire children to lead active and healthy lifestyles, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that it will have in our community."

About MSU Health Care

MSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. MSU Health Care Sports Medicine is one of the only medical centers in the United States to offer a non-opioid alternative to postoperative pain. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/

