MSU Health Care's Remote Monitoring Partnership with Assure Health Improves Weight, Blood Sugar Outcomes for Patients with Diabetes

Results demonstrate remote monitoring program's ability to expand access and improve outcomes to coincide with National Diabetes Awareness Month

EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with November's National Diabetes Awareness Month, MSU Health Care announced today how its Care Everyday remote monitoring program , delivered to patients across the state of Michigan in collaboration with Assure Health , has improved outcomes for patients living with diabetes.

On average, patients enrolled in Care Everyday for 12 months saw a 13.25-pound decrease in their body weight, as well as a 10.91-point reduction in their blood sugar (measured in mg/dL). According to the CDC, losing 5% to 10% of your weight can improve your health and well-being, which is between 8.5 and 17 pounds for an individual who is 5'9" tall. If you have diabetes, you may find your blood sugar levels are easier to manage and that you need less diabetes medicine. These outcomes demonstrate how Care Everyday helps patients make significant progress in metrics that are important for living with diabetes.

"We are thrilled to witness the remarkable results of our Care Everyday program with Assure Health," said Michael Weiner, DO, MSM, MSIST, MSU Health Care chief medical officer. "This transformative initiative not only reflects our commitment to innovative health care but also underscores the tangible impact technology can have on improving the well-being of our patients. Together, we are shaping a healthier future, one where proactive, remote monitoring plays a pivotal role in achieving lasting health outcomes."

Care Everyday provides patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, COPD, and heart failure with cellular-connected health devices, which are designed to be easy-to-use and work right out of the box. When patients take readings with these devices, the readings are securely transmitted to the patient's dedicated nurse care manager, who reviews the data and intervenes or escalates to an MSU Health Care doctor when appropriate. The recent successful diabetes outcomes follows news from last year about Care Everyday moving half of patients with uncontrolled blood pressure to controlled status within six months of enrollment .

Further, as part of the Care Everyday program, both data from provisioned devices and care manager insights map directly to patient charts, providing seamless care between Care Everyday care managers and MSU Health Care providers. Michigan community members can sign up for the Remote Patient Monitoring program to benefit from the Care Everyday and MSU Health Care partnership.

Care Everyday is improving the MSU Health Care patient experience, as participation is tied to increased ownership of their health outcomes, reduced ER admissions, and improved satisfaction.

"Amid a nationwide shortage of endocrinologists, diabetes care and awareness is more important than ever," said Jaye Noel, Chief Endocrinologist and Medical Director of Diabetes Programs at Assure Health . "We are thrilled to see the success of Care Everyday for patients with diabetes and look forward to continuing to expand access to care across Michigan in partnership with MSU Health Care."

Care Everyday is available to MSU Health Care patients through provider referral, and interested patients can also indicate their interest to self-enroll. For more information, please visit https://rpm.healthcare.msu.edu/ .

About MSU Health Care:

MSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/

About Assure Health:

Assure Health was founded in 2020 by Jeffrey Nadel and Craig Bolz in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and has developed an industry-leading care delivery model to support virtual care and remote monitoring for patients with chronic conditions. Assure Health's evidence-based programs leverage leading clinicians and easy-to-use technology to keep patients healthy at home through personalized, on-demand care. Assure Health provides patients with access to a dedicated nurse care manager and connected devices to monitor and manage their chronic conditions while collaborating directly with primary care providers and other members of patients' care teams to improve outcomes and lower costs. To learn more, please visit www.myassurehealth.com .

