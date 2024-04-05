MSUFCU Launches Women of Sparta

Expanding NIL Initiatives and Leadership Development for MSU Women's Athletics

EAST LANSING, Mich., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 4, MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) proudly revealed its latest initiative, Women of Sparta, at a special event held at the MSUFCU Club Suites at Spartan Stadium. The program is a dynamic leadership initiative crafted to elevate Michigan State University's women's sports and its student-athletes.

MSU Women's Basketball team members Jocelyn Tate, Theryn Hallock, Associate Head Coach Kim Cameron, and Julia Ayrault share the impact of the team's NIL partnership with MSUFCU. MSU Federal Credit Union (PRNewsfoto/MSUFCU)

Women of Sparta, presented by MSUFCU, not only provides a comprehensive platform for personal growth, financial literacy, and community engagement but also expands the Credit Union's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities with MSU women's sports student-athletes.

"This partnership between MSUFCU and MSU women's athletics supports the development and success of student-athletes while elevating the platform for women's sports teams overall," said April Clobes, President and CEO at MSUFCU. "By empowering the next generation of leaders and shining a brighter light on MSU women's sports teams, our goal with this initiative is to foster a positive and even more inclusive community for everyone."

Student-athletes participating in Women of Sparta will benefit from a range of opportunities tailored to support their holistic development, including financial education, personal branding workshops, mentorship programs, job shadowing, internship opportunities, and an expanded NIL program.

To expand on the core elements of the program, it will offer:

Financial Literacy and Career Readiness Classes: All MSU women's sports student-athletes will have access to workshops to strengthen their financial literacy and confidence. Led by MSUFCU educators, student-athletes will learn more about budgeting, financial planning, resume building, networking, and interviewing.

Media Training and Personal Branding Workshops: MSUFCU will provide Women of Sparta student-athletes with training in media relations and personal branding to help them leverage the additional attention that comes with being an MSU student-athlete. These workshops are designed to enhance communication skills and empower the student-athletes to effectively share their stories.

Leadership Development: The Credit Union will offer job shadow and internship opportunities for student-athletes to continue their community impact. Through mentoring from MSUFCU leadership, all student-athletes will have the ability to participate in networking and growth opportunities that help them plan for post-graduation career goals.

NIL Partnership Opportunities: Through Women of Sparta, MSUFCU is expanding its NIL program to encompass all women's sports at MSU. The Credit Union will continue to partner with players on the MSU women's basketball team and offer agreements to two student-athletes from each of the university's other women's sports teams.

"The Women of Sparta program furthers MSU Athletics as a front-runner in the NIL space following our recognition as the best institutional program at last year's NIL Summit," said Alan Haller, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at MSU. "The continued investment by President and CEO April Clobes and the MSUFCU Community empowers our student-athletes to dream bigger and elevate their success. We are grateful for their strong leadership and continued support."

Student-athletes interested in becoming a Woman of Sparta for the 2024-2025 academic year are encouraged to submit their applications by June 1, 2024. The first cohort of Women of Sparta student-athletes will be announced this summer.

