MSU's FRIB Acquires Sciaky Electron Beam Welding System

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan State University's Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) has acquired a new electron beam welding system, the EBW 110, from Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, and leading supplier of electron beam welding and industrial metal 3D printing solutions. FRIB will use the machine for welding superconducting radio frequency components.

The EBW 110 System EB Welding of Test Sample

Michigan State University (MSU) operates the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) as a user facility for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science (DOE-SC), supporting the mission of the DOE-SC Office of Nuclear Physics. Hosting what is designed to be the most powerful heavy-ion accelerator, FRIB enables scientists to make discoveries about the properties of rare isotopes, nuclear astrophysics, fundamental interactions, and applications for society, including in medicine, homeland security, and industry.

The EBW 110 is a next-generation electron beam welding system that uses a mobile gun configuration capable of producing a maximum beam current of 500mA and a maximum accelerating voltage of 60kV, all in a 110" x 110" x 110" vacuum chamber. The internal moving EB gun allows for the production of high-quality welds with minimal operator intervention.

"We're proud to have our EBW 110 chosen by FRIB for its welding needs," said Scott Phillips, President of Sciaky, Inc. "Our world-renowned electron beam welding technology is designed to provide maximum versatility, reliability, and quality, and we're confident it will help FRIB achieve its goals in its scientific research."

Delivery details for this state-of-the-art 110 Electron Beam Welding Machine are still being finalized.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing technology and EB (electron beam) welding solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky's industry-leading EB welding systems and job shop services meet rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

