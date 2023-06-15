MSU's FRIB Acquires Sciaky Electron Beam Welding System

News provided by

Sciaky, Inc.

15 Jun, 2023, 09:14 ET

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan State University's Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) has acquired a new electron beam welding system, the EBW 110, from Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, and leading supplier of electron beam welding and industrial metal 3D printing solutions. FRIB will use the machine for welding superconducting radio frequency components.

Continue Reading
The EBW 110 System
The EBW 110 System
EB Welding of Test Sample
EB Welding of Test Sample

Michigan State University (MSU) operates the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) as a user facility for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science (DOE-SC), supporting the mission of the DOE-SC Office of Nuclear Physics. Hosting what is designed to be the most powerful heavy-ion accelerator, FRIB enables scientists to make discoveries about the properties of rare isotopes, nuclear astrophysics, fundamental interactions, and applications for society, including in medicine, homeland security, and industry.

The EBW 110 is a next-generation electron beam welding system that uses a mobile gun configuration capable of producing a maximum beam current of 500mA and a maximum accelerating voltage of 60kV, all in a 110" x 110" x 110" vacuum chamber. The internal moving EB gun allows for the production of high-quality welds with minimal operator intervention.

"We're proud to have our EBW 110 chosen by FRIB for its welding needs," said Scott Phillips, President of Sciaky, Inc. "Our world-renowned electron beam welding technology is designed to provide maximum versatility, reliability, and quality, and we're confident it will help FRIB achieve its goals in its scientific research."

Delivery details for this state-of-the-art 110 Electron Beam Welding Machine are still being finalized.

For more information about FRIB, visit frib.msu.edu.

For more information on Sciaky, visit https://www.sciaky.com.

You can also follow Sciaky on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing technology and EB (electron beam) welding solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky's industry-leading EB welding systems and job shop services meet rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

Media Contact:
Benjamin Rickey
708-227-2489
[email protected]com

SOURCE Sciaky, Inc.

Also from this source

Sciaky Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary of EBAM® Technology

U.S. Representative Sean Casten Explores Groundbreaking Additive Manufacturing Innovation at Sciaky

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.