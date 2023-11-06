Sciaky, Inc. Announces the EBAM-53 Machine for Laboratory and Research Facilities

The EBAM-53 is the first and only wire-fed DED machine to combine affordability and the muscle to manufacture and test larger scale parts for land, sea, air, and space applications.

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, and a leading provider of electron beam welding systems and metal 3D printing solutions, announces the EBAM-53 Machine for Laboratory and Research Facilities. This new product is targeted at users who need to do research on a smaller scale with the future intent of moving into a larger, traditional Sciaky EBAM system. The first EBAM-53 will ship to a customer site before the end of 2023, and will be offered to the industry starting January 2024. Sciaky will be available to discuss details about the new machine platform at the Formnext 2023 event in Frankfurt, Germany.

EBAM-53 Exterior EBAM-53 Interior

The EBAM-53 is the ideal platform for materials research laboratory settings. This system has a smaller space requirement and a lower cost, but features all of the same Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing equipment as the larger scale EBAM systems for process optimization and materials development. The new system will use the same electron beam generator, as well as the same sensors, computers, and process control software, making your research directly scalable into the larger production-ready EBAM models.

The EBAM-53 will fit into laboratory and R&D settings with ease. This system will ship in standard sea-containers, and will ship and install in one piece. It will feature a build envelope of a 26 inch cube (635mm3), allowing for test coupons, small demonstrators (OK… small by Sciaky standards!), and geometry trial parts. Like all previously delivered EBAM systems, the new system will feature the IRISS process control software. Rotary and tilt positioners are available as options as well.

"This has been a goal of Sciaky for years. We have been asked numerous times to offer a system appropriate for a research environment," said Scott Phillips, President at Sciaky Inc. "We can now answer this part of the industry's demand. With the EBAM-53, users can conduct meaningful research and development that can easily migrate to larger production-scale systems in the future."

About EBAM:

EBAM® technology's unique features provide manufacturers with a range of benefits, including reduced material waste, shorter lead times, and increased design flexibility. By utilizing wire feedstock instead of powder, EBAM® minimizes waste and cost, leading to significant cost savings and sustainability advantages. Moreover, the ability to fabricate near-net shape parts reduces the need for costly post-processing and machining, optimizing production time and costs.

Sciaky's EBAM® technology has enabled manufacturers to realize complex geometries and lightweight designs that were previously unattainable using traditional manufacturing methods. With the freedom to create intricate internal structures and consolidated assemblies, engineers can now optimize part performance and reduce weight, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and enhanced overall functionality. Sciaky's dedicated team of engineers continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with EBAM®, exploring new materials, enhancing deposition rates, and expanding the size of build envelopes to cater to evolving industry demands.

About Sciaky Inc.:

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing technology and EB (electron beam) welding solutions. With over 75 years of experience, Sciaky has established a reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality products that empower manufacturers across various industries. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes.

