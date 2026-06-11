M&T Bank and The Florida Bar Renew Relationship to Expand Access to the M&T Bank Nota Platform

Enhanced platform reflects continued momentum, user-informed innovation and growing adoption among attorneys

BUFFALO, N.Y. and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) today announced the renewal of its relationship with The Florida Bar to continue providing members with free access to the M&T Bank Nota platform, a cloud-based solution designed to help attorneys manage Interest on Trust Accounts (IOTA) more efficiently.

The renewed agreement builds on M&T Bank and The Florida Bar's initial collaboration announced in June 2023, when Nota was introduced as a member benefit to help attorneys navigate the complexities of trust accounting while staying aligned with regulatory requirements.

Since launch, the platform has continued to evolve through close collaboration with Florida Bar members, with ongoing enhancements designed to better support how attorneys manage their practices day to day.

Sean McCabe, Director of Business Banking Products, M&T Bank, said, "This collaboration has been defined by steady progress and practical improvements that reflect how attorneys actually manage their work. As adoption has grown, so has the platform's ability to support more efficient, accurate trust account management."

Developed to address the complexity and precision required in trust account management, Nota provides attorneys with greater visibility into account activity while supporting reconciliation and financial workflows within a single platform. By reducing reliance on manual processes, the platform helps firms operate with increased confidence and efficiency.

The renewed relationship reflects continued momentum, with Nota increasingly becoming part of how attorneys manage trust accounting in their daily practice. Since the launch of this initiative, over 900 Florida Bar members have taken advantage of Nota as a member benefit.

Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes, President, The Florida Bar, said, "Our members are looking for practical solutions that help them manage complex responsibilities with greater ease and confidence. Nota has become a valuable resource in that effort, and this renewed relationship ensures continued access to a tool that supports their work."

Enhancements to Nota introduced since the initial launch include:

Improved reconciliation workflows designed to reduce manual steps and support accuracy

Expanded integrations with commonly used legal and financial tools

User experience enhancements informed by ongoing feedback from attorneys

Continued investment in features that support compliance and audit readiness

The renewal comes as adoption of digital tools continues to increase across the legal sector, particularly among solo practitioners and small firms. At the time of launch, these firms represented a significant share of Florida attorneys and faced increasing pressure to manage trust accounts efficiently and in line with regulatory requirements.

Nota remains available to The Florida Bar's members as part of its Member Benefits Program.*

For more information, please visit mtb.com/thefloridabar.

ABOUT M&T BANK

M&T Bank is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

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ABOUT THE FLORIDA BAR

Founded in 1949, The Florida Bar serves the legal profession for the protection and benefit of both the public and all Florida lawyers. As one of the nation's largest mandatory bars, The Florida Bar fosters and upholds a high standard of integrity and competence within Florida's legal profession as an official arm of the Florida Supreme Court. To learn more, visit www.FloridaBar.org.

* M&T Nota will waive the $25 per month monthly maintenance fee for Florida Bar members as a member benefit of The Florida Bar. This benefit is available to current, active members of The Florida Bar and is subject to verification of membership status. This offer is contingent upon the member maintaining their active status with the Florida Bar and may be subject to change at any time. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

Nota is a product/service offered by M&T Bank. Use of Nota does not ensure compliance with state rules and regulations applicable to Clients' Funds Trust Accounts (IOLTA / IOLA) . The advertised product/services and their features and availability are subject to change without notice at any time. Use of the product/service is subject to and governed by certain terms, conditions, and agreements required by Nota. Attorneys whose offices and practices are in NY, NJ, MD, PA, DE, CT, VA, DC, NH, MA, ME, VT, FL, or WV are eligible for banking products/services through M&T Bank. The use of such M&T banking services is subject to certain terms, conditions, and agreements required by M&T.

Media Contacts:

Frank Lentini, Nota

(929) 651-0447 / [email protected]

Jennifer Krell Davis, The Florida Bar

(850) 561-5670 / [email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation