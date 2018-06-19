M&T Bank Announces New, Improved Services for Small Businesses

"As our community's leading bank for businesses, we understand that today's business owners expect more options, more access, more speed and more security. In anticipation of our customers' evolving needs, we have been working hard, and investing substantially, to provide the solutions they need to run their businesses successfully," said Eric Feldstein, Senior Vice President and head of Business Banking at M&T Bank.

Business Online Lending Platform

M&T Bank announced today plans to start offering online business loans in mid-2018. The new business online lending platform advances M&T Bank's strategy of leveraging innovative digital technologies that create seamless end-to-end customer experiences.

The new service will enable current business clients to apply for loans and lines of credit up to $100,000 through a simple online application. In most cases, customers will be notified of approval decisions the same business day, and loans will be funded within three business days.

"With this new online lending technology, we have simplified the process of applying for smaller credit requests, enabling more businesses to access the credit they need online, with swift decision making," said added Feldstein.

The new lending platform will offer an all-digital experience, but customers will still be able to work with a Branch Manager or Relationship Manager to guide them through the process for obtaining a business loan.

Business Credit Card Program

M&T Bank announced today it has launched a new credit card program for businesses that provides customers with flexible access to funds and the opportunity to earn points from purchases, as well as enhanced conveniences.

The new suite of cards includes the M&T Business Rewards Credit Card and M&T Business Credit Card, which are both available with a zero percent Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on purchases and balance transfers for 12 billing cycles. The M&T Business Rewards Credit Card offers 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases with no annual fee. There are no foreign transaction fees assessed with either card.

The cards will now be available at M&T Bank's more than 750 branches, as well as through a relationship manager, and can be integrated with the M&T's online banking platform, known as Online Banking for Business. They also include "design your card" features, online and mobile account access, fraud protection and the ability to pay using Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

"Our business is built around understanding the needs of our customers and directly providing them with excellent solutions and relationship management. Making this move to offer our own credit cards to small businesses allows us to continue to build on that direct service relationship," added Feldstein.

The company previously provided credit cards to businesses through a third-party.

For more information on new suite of cards, please visit https://www.mtb.com/business/business-banking/business-financing/credit-cards.

Business ACH and Wire Transfers Service ("M&T BizPay")

M&T Bank today announced the rollout of M&T BizPay, a new ACH and wire transfer service integrated with M&T Online Banking for Business. The new service creates a more convenient and simpler channel for business clients to quickly pay vendors and perform payroll services, in many cases the same business day.

"Today's business owners are busier than ever, and any opportunity to make the process around money transfer or cash flow management more convenient is incredibly important," added Feldstein. "We believe M&T BizPay is one of the best solutions on the market for small- to medium-sized businesses and look forward to introducing it to our clients."

For more information on M&T BizPay, please visit https://www.mtb.com/business/business-banking/cash-management/payables/mt-bizpay.

To learn more about any of these services, businesses can stop by any M&T branch, contact their Relationship Manager or call 1-800-724-2240.

In the last year, M&T Bank has received a number of honors for excellent service to business customers. This recognition includes 10 Excellence Awards from Greenwich Associates for providing exceptional service quality to businesses and "Highest in Small Business Banking Satisfaction in the Northeast Region" from J.D. Power Associates.

M&T Bank provides a full range of banking, investment, insurance and mortgage products and services designed for businesses and their owners. The company ranks as one of the 20 largest U.S.-based commercial banks, as well as the 8th largest U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in the nation and number one lender in most of its larger communities, including Baltimore, Md., Buffalo, N.Y., Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Additional information on M&T Bank can be accessed at www.newsroom.mtb.com.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. © 2018 M&T Bank. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

