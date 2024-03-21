M&T Bank Appoints Sarah Knakmuhs as Chief Communications Officer

Knakmuhs to lead internal and external communications in newly created role

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) today announced that it has appointed Sarah Knakmuhs as chief communications officer.

In this newly created role, Knakmuhs will continue to evolve and mature M&T's communication platforms and capabilities to enhance the bank's profile and strengthen engagement with stakeholders, including employees, shareholders, the media, and the communities M&T serves. Knakmuhs will report to Chris Kay, head of Enterprise Platforms, and is based in Washington, D.C.

Sarah Knakmuhs, Chief Communications Officer, M&T Bank

"Sarah's appointment to Chief Communications Officer represents an important step toward enhancing M&T Bank's ongoing dialogue with our internal and external audiences," said Kay. "Sarah's extensive background in strategic communications, focused on helping companies protect their valuations and reputations, reflects M&T's commitment to attracting extraordinary talent. We are excited to have Sarah join as chief communications officer."

Knakmuhs previously served as senior counselor at global advisory group H/Advisors Abernathy where she built the D.C. office and provided strategic communications counsel to regulated companies navigating complex issues. Before this role, Knakmuhs spent over 14 years at a Fortune 200 company where she held senior roles encompassing government affairs and public policy, brand, and investor relations.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

