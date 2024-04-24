M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets US Banks Fixed Income Investor Symposium

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will participate in the RBC Capital Markets US Banks Fixed Income Investor Symposium. Representatives of M&T will meet with investors in New York City on April 30, Chicago on May 1 and virtually on May 2.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

