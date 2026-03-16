M&T Bank CEO René Jones Highlights Strong Performance, Technology Transformation in Annual Letter

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Chairman and CEO René Jones has released his annual message to shareholders, which highlights the bank's consistent, strong financial performance and its investments in technology and talent.

This year's letter:

This year's cover art by Destiny Palmer

Underscores M&T Bank's strong financial results in 2025 — including a record $2.88 billion in earnings — and reveals how the company outperformed peers amid an uncertain operating environment

Tells the story of M&T Bank's technology transformation and details the outcome and long-term impact of its investments in technology

Reflects on how M&T Bank embraces financial innovation, the company's approach to talent development and its commitment to the fundamentals of banking

"Last year, we generated record earnings while deepening our presence in key markets, expanding access in new communities and innovating to better serve our clients," wrote Jones. "We are well positioned to continue to grow and prosper."

Jones emphasized how the bank outperformed against the backdrop of an uncertain operating environment: "We navigated a range of uncertainties this past year, from geopolitics to interest rates, and stayed focused on building a bank that will endure for generations to come. We avoided chasing short-term growth and doubled down on generating consistent, high-quality earnings to outperform over the long-term."

Jones also noted how the banking industry faced a "Rorschach Economy" where, "like the inkblot test," what you experience depends on who you are. While some communities benefited from economic growth and stock market gains, for example, others faced weakness including in the private credit market. "Our job is to look under the hood — beyond the economic headlines — to examine what's happening on the ground in our regions," wrote Jones. "Just as a mechanic checks the parts that keep a car running, we examine the real conditions that affect our bank and our clients — how businesses invested and hired, how housing costs affected different types of consumers and where pressure may be building."

As he has done in past years, Jones closed his letter by expressing gratitude to M&T Bank's employees: "As technology evolves and the banking landscape changes, we remain grounded in what has always set us apart," Jones wrote. "While others chase the new siren song, we will continue to steadfastly hum a familiar refrain. We'll keep doing what we do — and what we do is hire and cultivate the best people to serve our clients and run our bank. Because, we believe deeply, that it is the very best people who bring the adaptability to navigate change, the creativity to innovate and the judgment to carry forward what matters most to our clients, our communities and each other."

To read the full letter, visit M&T's Bank Investor Relations page at ir.mtb.com.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

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SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation