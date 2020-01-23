M&T Bank Corporation Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results
BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for 2019.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.60 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $3.76 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.47 in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $493 million, compared with $546 million in the final quarter of 2018 and $480 million in the third 2019 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.60% and 12.95%, respectively, compared with 1.84% and 14.80%, respectively, in the similar 2018 quarter and 1.58% and 12.73%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.
|
Earnings Highlights
|
Change 4Q19 vs.
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
Net income
|
$
|
493
|
$
|
546
|
$
|
480
|
-10
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
|
$
|
473
|
$
|
525
|
$
|
461
|
-10
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
3.60
|
$
|
3.76
|
$
|
3.47
|
-4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Annualized return on average assets
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.84
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
Annualized return on average common equity
|
12.95
|
%
|
14.80
|
%
|
12.73
|
%
Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's performance, "M&T's results reflect a year of strong performance. Earnings per common share for 2019 rose 8%, combined net interest income and other income increased over 4%, and net charge-offs as a percentage of loans remained at a historically low level. Strong growth in income from the mortgage banking and trust businesses led the revenue improvement."
For the year ended December 31, 2019, diluted earnings per common share were $13.75, up 8% from $12.74 in 2018. GAAP-basis net income in 2019 aggregated $1.93 billion, up from $1.92 billion in 2018. Expressed as a rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income for 2019 was 1.61% and 12.87%, respectively, compared with 1.64% and 12.82%, respectively, in 2018.
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $3.79 in the final 2018 quarter and $3.50 in the third quarter of 2019. Net operating income in the recent quarter was $496 million, compared with $550 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $484 million in the third quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.67% and 19.08%, respectively, compared with 1.93% and 22.16%, respectively, in the similar 2018 quarter and 1.66% and 18.85%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 8% to $13.86 from $12.86 in 2018. Net operating income in each of 2019 and 2018 was $1.94 billion. Expressed as a rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income was 1.69% and 19.08%, respectively, during 2019, compared with 1.72% and 19.09%, respectively, in 2018.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $1.06 billion in the year-earlier quarter. That decline resulted from a 28 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.64% in 2019's fourth quarter from 3.92% in the final quarter of 2018, that was partially offset by the impact of higher average earning assets, which rose from $107.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $110.6 billion in the recent quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.04 billion, the net interest margin was 3.78% and average earning assets totaled $108.6 billion. Taxable-equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2019 increased to $4.15 billion from $4.09 billion in 2018. The net interest margin was 3.84% in 2019 and 3.83% in 2018.
|
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
|
Change 4Q19 vs.
|
($ in millions)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
Average earning assets
|
$
|
110,581
|
$
|
107,785
|
$
|
108,643
|
3
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
|
$
|
1,014
|
$
|
1,065
|
$
|
1,035
|
-5
|
%
|
-2
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.92
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The provision for credit losses was $54 million in the final quarter of 2019, compared with $38 million in the corresponding 2018 quarter and $45 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $41 million during the recent quarter, compared with $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $36 million in 2019's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .18% and .17% in the final quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and .16% in the third quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses was $176 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $132 million in 2018. Net loan charge-offs during 2019 and 2018 aggregated $144 million and $130 million, respectively, representing .16% and .15%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $963 million or 1.06% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2019, compared with $894 million or 1.01% a year earlier and $1.01 billion or 1.12% at September 30, 2019. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $86 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $78 million and $80 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.05 billion or 1.16% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2019, compared with $1.02 billion or 1.15% at December 31, 2018 and $1.04 billion or 1.16% at September 30, 2019.
|
Asset Quality Metrics
|
Change 4Q19 vs.
|
($ in millions)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
At end of quarter
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
963
|
$
|
894
|
$
|
1,005
|
8
|
%
|
-4
|
%
|
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
|
$
|
86
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
80
|
9
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
1,049
|
$
|
972
|
$
|
1,085
|
8
|
%
|
-3
|
%
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
|
$
|
519
|
$
|
223
|
$
|
461
|
133
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
|
1.06
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
1,051
|
$
|
1,019
|
$
|
1,038
|
3
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
For the period
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
45
|
42
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
Net charge-offs
|
$
|
41
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
36
|
9
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
|
.18
|
%
|
.17
|
%
|
.16
|
%
|
_______________
|
(1) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $521 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, 8% higher than $481 million in the year-earlier quarter. That improvement resulted from significantly higher residential mortgage banking revenues and trust income, partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities. During the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $528 million. The decline in such income in the recent quarter as compared with 2019's third quarter reflected lower commercial mortgage banking revenues and unrealized losses on investment securities that were partially offset by increases in letter of credit and credit-related fees and trust income.
|
Noninterest Income
|
Change 4Q19 vs.
|
($ in millions)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
$
|
118
|
$
|
92
|
$
|
137
|
28
|
%
|
-14
|
%
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
111
|
109
|
111
|
2
|
%
|
—
|
Trust income
|
151
|
135
|
144
|
12
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Brokerage services income
|
12
|
13
|
12
|
-7
|
%
|
-2
|
%
|
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
|
17
|
17
|
16
|
1
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
|
(6)
|
4
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
Other revenues from operations
|
118
|
111
|
104
|
7
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
521
|
$
|
481
|
$
|
528
|
8
|
%
|
-1
|
%
Noninterest income rose 11% to $2.06 billion in 2019 from $1.86 billion in 2018. Growth was experienced in most major sources of noninterest income, led by mortgage banking revenues and trust income.
Noninterest expense totaled $824 million in 2019's final quarter, $802 million in the corresponding quarter of 2018 and $878 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $819 million in the recent quarter, $797 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $873 million in 2019's third quarter. Significant factors contributing to the higher level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with year-earlier quarter were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits and outside data processing and software, partially offset by lower contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation and a reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. The lower level of noninterest expenses in the final 2019 quarter as compared with the immediately preceding quarter was attributable to reduced costs for professional services and salaries and employee benefits, and changes in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. That allowance was reduced by $16 million during the recent quarter, compared with an addition to the allowance of $14 million in the third quarter of 2019.
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Change 4Q19 vs.
|
($ in millions)
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
4Q18
|
3Q19
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
469
|
$
|
439
|
$
|
477
|
7
|
%
|
-2
|
%
|
Equipment and net occupancy
|
83
|
74
|
83
|
13
|
%
|
—
|
Outside data processing and software
|
62
|
50
|
60
|
23
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
FDIC assessments
|
12
|
10
|
10
|
26
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
Advertising and marketing
|
27
|
26
|
22
|
4
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
Printing, postage and supplies
|
10
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
%
|
-7
|
%
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
-20
|
%
|
-15
|
%
|
Other costs of operations
|
157
|
189
|
211
|
-17
|
%
|
-26
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
824
|
$
|
802
|
$
|
878
|
3
|
%
|
-6
|
%
For the year ended December 31, 2019 noninterest expense aggregated $3.47 billion, compared with $3.29 billion in 2018. Noninterest operating expenses were $3.45 billion and $3.26 billion in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Contributing to the higher level of such expenses in 2019 were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits, equipment and net occupancy, outside data processing and software, and professional services, and a $48 million charge in the second quarter of 2019 associated with the sale of an equity investment in an asset manager. Partially offsetting those factors were lower costs associated with legal-related matters and charitable contributions, and a decline in FDIC assessments.
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, 51.7% in the similar 2018 quarter and 55.9% in the third quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2019 was 55.7%, compared with 54.8% in 2018.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $119.9 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $120.1 billion and $125.5 billion at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $90.9 billion at the recent quarter-end, $88.5 billion at December 31, 2018 and $89.8 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in outstanding balances of loans and leases from September 30 to December 31, 2019 was predominantly attributable to growth in commercial loans and commercial real estate loans. Total deposits were $94.8 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $90.2 billion a year earlier and $95.1 billion at September 30, 2019. The higher level of deposits at the end of 2019 as compared with a year earlier reflects increased deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities.
Total shareholders' equity was $15.7 billion, or 13.11% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared with $15.5 billion, or 12.87% at December 31, 2018 and $15.8 billion, or 12.57% at September 30, 2019. Common shareholders' equity was $14.5 billion, or $110.78 per share, at December 31, 2019, compared with $14.2 billion, or $102.69 per share, a year-earlier and $14.5 billion, or $109.84 per share, at September 30, 2019. Tangible equity per common share was $75.44 at December 31, 2019, compared with $69.28 at December 31, 2018 and $74.93 at September 30, 2019. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.72% at December 31, 2019.
In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 1,724,000 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $163.69 for a total cost of $282 million. In the aggregate, during 2019, M&T repurchased 8,257,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $1.35 billion.
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
|
Financial Highlights
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
Amounts in thousands, except per share
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Performance
|
Net income
|
$
|
493,066
|
546,219
|
-10
|
%
|
$
|
1,929,149
|
1,918,080
|
1
|
%
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
473,372
|
525,328
|
-10
|
%
|
1,849,511
|
1,836,035
|
1
|
%
|
Per common share:
|
Basic earnings
|
$
|
3.60
|
3.76
|
-4
|
%
|
$
|
13.76
|
12.75
|
8
|
%
|
Diluted earnings
|
3.60
|
3.76
|
-4
|
%
|
13.75
|
12.74
|
8
|
%
|
Cash dividends
|
$
|
1.10
|
1.00
|
10
|
%
|
$
|
4.10
|
3.55
|
15
|
%
|
Common shares outstanding:
|
Average - diluted (1)
|
131,549
|
139,838
|
-6
|
%
|
134,462
|
144,151
|
-7
|
%
|
Period end (2)
|
130,589
|
138,534
|
-6
|
%
|
130,589
|
138,534
|
-6
|
%
|
Return on (annualized):
|
Average total assets
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.84
|
%
|
1.61
|
%
|
1.64
|
%
|
Average common shareholders' equity
|
12.95
|
%
|
14.80
|
%
|
12.87
|
%
|
12.82
|
%
|
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
|
$
|
1,014,225
|
1,064,918
|
-5
|
%
|
$
|
4,153,127
|
4,094,199
|
1
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
4.27
|
%
|
4.51
|
%
|
4.53
|
%
|
4.33
|
%
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
.97
|
%
|
.94
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
.78
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.57
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
3.55
|
%
|
Contribution of interest-free funds
|
.34
|
%
|
.35
|
%
|
.36
|
%
|
.28
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.92
|
%
|
3.84
|
%
|
3.83
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
|
.18
|
%
|
.17
|
%
|
.16
|
%
|
.15
|
%
|
Net operating results (3)
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
496,237
|
550,169
|
-10
|
%
|
$
|
1,943,508
|
1,936,155
|
—
|
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
|
3.62
|
3.79
|
-4
|
%
|
13.86
|
12.86
|
8
|
%
|
Return on (annualized):
|
Average tangible assets
|
1.67
|
%
|
1.93
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
1.72
|
%
|
Average tangible common equity
|
19.08
|
%
|
22.16
|
%
|
19.08
|
%
|
19.09
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
53.15
|
%
|
51.70
|
%
|
55.66
|
%
|
54.79
|
%
|
At December 31
|
Loan quality
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
963,112
|
893,608
|
8
|
%
|
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
|
85,646
|
78,375
|
9
|
%
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
1,048,758
|
971,983
|
8
|
%
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
|
$
|
518,728
|
222,527
|
133
|
%
|
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
50,891
|
34,667
|
47
|
%
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
479,829
|
192,443
|
149
|
%
|
Renegotiated loans
|
$
|
234,424
|
245,367
|
-4
|
%
|
Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)
|
$
|
39,632
|
39,750
|
—
|
Purchased impaired loans (6):
|
Outstanding customer balance
|
$
|
415,413
|
529,520
|
-22
|
%
|
Carrying amount
|
227,545
|
303,305
|
-25
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
|
1.06
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
______________
|
(1)
|
Includes common stock equivalents.
|
(2)
|
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
|
(3)
|
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
|
(4)
|
Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans.
|
(5)
|
Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.
|
(6)
|
Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.
|
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
|
Three months ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Amounts in thousands, except per share
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Performance
|
Net income
|
$
|
493,066
|
480,081
|
473,260
|
482,742
|
546,219
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
473,372
|
461,410
|
452,633
|
462,086
|
525,328
|
Per common share:
|
Basic earnings
|
$
|
3.60
|
3.47
|
3.34
|
3.35
|
3.76
|
Diluted earnings
|
3.60
|
3.47
|
3.34
|
3.35
|
3.76
|
Cash dividends
|
$
|
1.10
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
Common shares outstanding:
|
Average - diluted (1)
|
131,549
|
132,999
|
135,464
|
137,920
|
139,838
|
Period end (2)
|
130,589
|
132,277
|
134,200
|
136,637
|
138,534
|
Return on (annualized):
|
Average total assets
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
1.84
|
%
|
Average common shareholders' equity
|
12.95
|
%
|
12.73
|
%
|
12.68
|
%
|
13.14
|
%
|
14.80
|
%
|
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
|
$
|
1,014,225
|
1,035,469
|
1,047,406
|
1,056,027
|
1,064,918
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
4.27
|
%
|
4.51
|
%
|
4.64
|
%
|
4.71
|
%
|
4.51
|
%
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
.97
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.04
|
%
|
.94
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.41
|
%
|
3.53
|
%
|
3.67
|
%
|
3.57
|
%
|
Contribution of interest-free funds
|
.34
|
%
|
.37
|
%
|
.38
|
%
|
.37
|
%
|
.35
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.91
|
%
|
4.04
|
%
|
3.92
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
|
.18
|
%
|
.16
|
%
|
.20
|
%
|
.10
|
%
|
.17
|
%
|
Net operating results (3)
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
496,237
|
483,830
|
477,001
|
486,440
|
550,169
|
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
|
3.62
|
3.50
|
3.37
|
3.38
|
3.79
|
Return on (annualized):
|
Average tangible assets
|
1.67
|
%
|
1.66
|
%
|
1.68
|
%
|
1.76
|
%
|
1.93
|
%
|
Average tangible common equity
|
19.08
|
%
|
18.85
|
%
|
18.83
|
%
|
19.56
|
%
|
22.16
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
53.15
|
%
|
55.95
|
%
|
55.98
|
%
|
57.56
|
%
|
51.70
|
%
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Loan quality
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
963,112
|
1,005,249
|
865,384
|
881,611
|
893,608
|
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
|
85,646
|
79,735
|
72,907
|
81,335
|
78,375
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
1,048,758
|
1,084,984
|
938,291
|
962,946
|
971,983
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
|
$
|
518,728
|
461,162
|
348,725
|
244,257
|
222,527
|
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
50,891
|
43,144
|
36,765
|
35,481
|
34,667
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
479,829
|
434,132
|
320,305
|
194,510
|
192,443
|
Renegotiated loans
|
$
|
234,424
|
240,781
|
254,332
|
267,952
|
245,367
|
Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or
more (5)
|
$
|
39,632
|
40,733
|
43,079
|
43,995
|
39,750
|
Purchased impaired loans (6):
|
Outstanding customer balance
|
$
|
415,413
|
453,382
|
473,834
|
495,163
|
529,520
|
Carrying amount
|
227,545
|
253,496
|
263,025
|
278,783
|
303,305
|
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
|
1.06
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
.96
|
%
|
.99
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
______________
|
(1)
|
Includes common stock equivalents.
|
(2)
|
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
|
(3)
|
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
|
(4)
|
Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans.
|
(5)
|
Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.
|
(6)
|
Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
Dollars in thousands
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Interest income
|
$
|
1,185,902
|
1,220,281
|
-3
|
%
|
$
|
4,879,593
|
4,598,711
|
6
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
177,069
|
161,321
|
10
|
749,329
|
526,409
|
42
|
Net interest income
|
1,008,833
|
1,058,960
|
-5
|
4,130,264
|
4,072,302
|
1
|
Provision for credit losses
|
54,000
|
38,000
|
42
|
176,000
|
132,000
|
33
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
954,833
|
1,020,960
|
-6
|
3,954,264
|
3,940,302
|
—
|
Other income
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
118,134
|
92,229
|
28
|
457,770
|
360,442
|
27
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
110,987
|
108,791
|
2
|
432,978
|
429,337
|
1
|
Trust income
|
151,525
|
135,024
|
12
|
572,608
|
537,585
|
7
|
Brokerage services income
|
11,891
|
12,781
|
-7
|
48,922
|
51,069
|
-4
|
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
|
16,717
|
16,582
|
1
|
62,044
|
32,547
|
91
|
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
|
(6,452)
|
4,219
|
—
|
18,037
|
(6,301)
|
—
|
Other revenues from operations
|
118,238
|
110,970
|
7
|
469,320
|
451,321
|
4
|
Total other income
|
521,040
|
480,596
|
8
|
2,061,679
|
1,856,000
|
11
|
Other expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
469,080
|
438,928
|
7
|
1,900,797
|
1,752,264
|
8
|
Equipment and net occupancy
|
82,892
|
73,519
|
13
|
324,079
|
298,828
|
8
|
Outside data processing and software
|
61,720
|
50,206
|
23
|
229,731
|
199,025
|
15
|
FDIC assessments
|
12,431
|
9,837
|
26
|
41,535
|
68,526
|
-39
|
Advertising and marketing
|
27,063
|
25,910
|
4
|
93,472
|
85,710
|
9
|
Printing, postage and supplies
|
9,513
|
8,777
|
8
|
39,893
|
35,658
|
12
|
Amortization of core deposit and other
|
4,305
|
5,359
|
-20
|
19,490
|
24,522
|
-21
|
Other costs of operations
|
156,679
|
189,626
|
-17
|
819,685
|
823,529
|
—
|
Total other expense
|
823,683
|
802,162
|
3
|
3,468,682
|
3,288,062
|
5
|
Income before income taxes
|
652,190
|
699,394
|
-7
|
2,547,261
|
2,508,240
|
2
|
Applicable income taxes
|
159,124
|
153,175
|
4
|
618,112
|
590,160
|
5
|
Net income
|
$
|
493,066
|
546,219
|
-10
|
%
|
$
|
1,929,149
|
1,918,080
|
1
|
%
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
|
Three months ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Dollars in thousands
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Interest income
|
$
|
1,185,902
|
1,229,469
|
1,237,913
|
1,226,309
|
1,220,281
|
Interest expense
|
177,069
|
199,579
|
196,432
|
176,249
|
161,321
|
Net interest income
|
1,008,833
|
1,029,890
|
1,041,481
|
1,050,060
|
1,058,960
|
Provision for credit losses
|
54,000
|
45,000
|
55,000
|
22,000
|
38,000
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
954,833
|
984,890
|
986,481
|
1,028,060
|
1,020,960
|
Other income
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
118,134
|
137,004
|
107,321
|
95,311
|
92,229
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
110,987
|
111,092
|
107,787
|
103,112
|
108,791
|
Trust income
|
151,525
|
143,915
|
144,382
|
132,786
|
135,024
|
Brokerage services income
|
11,891
|
12,077
|
12,478
|
12,476
|
12,781
|
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
|
16,717
|
16,072
|
18,453
|
10,802
|
16,582
|
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
|
(6,452)
|
3,737
|
8,911
|
11,841
|
4,219
|
Other revenues from operations
|
118,238
|
103,882
|
112,763
|
134,437
|
110,970
|
Total other income
|
521,040
|
527,779
|
512,095
|
500,765
|
480,596
|
Other expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
469,080
|
476,780
|
455,737
|
499,200
|
438,928
|
Equipment and net occupancy
|
82,892
|
82,690
|
79,150
|
79,347
|
73,519
|
Outside data processing and software
|
61,720
|
60,360
|
55,234
|
52,417
|
50,206
|
FDIC assessments
|
12,431
|
9,906
|
9,772
|
9,426
|
9,837
|
Advertising and marketing
|
27,063
|
22,088
|
24,046
|
20,275
|
25,910
|
Printing, postage and supplies
|
9,513
|
10,201
|
10,324
|
9,855
|
8,777
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
|
4,305
|
5,088
|
5,077
|
5,020
|
5,359
|
Other costs of operations
|
156,679
|
210,506
|
233,692
|
218,808
|
189,626
|
Total other expense
|
823,683
|
877,619
|
873,032
|
894,348
|
802,162
|
Income before income taxes
|
652,190
|
635,050
|
625,544
|
634,477
|
699,394
|
Applicable income taxes
|
159,124
|
154,969
|
152,284
|
151,735
|
153,175
|
Net income
|
$
|
493,066
|
480,081
|
473,260
|
482,742
|
546,219
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
December 31
|
Dollars in thousands
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
1,432,805
|
1,605,439
|
-11
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
7,190,154
|
8,105,197
|
-11
|
Federal funds sold
|
3,500
|
—
|
—
|
Trading account
|
470,129
|
185,584
|
153
|
Investment securities
|
9,497,251
|
12,692,813
|
-25
|
Loans and leases:
|
Commercial, financial, etc.
|
23,838,168
|
22,977,976
|
4
|
Real estate - commercial
|
35,541,914
|
34,363,556
|
3
|
Real estate - consumer
|
16,156,094
|
17,154,446
|
-6
|
Consumer
|
15,386,693
|
13,970,499
|
10
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
|
90,922,869
|
88,466,477
|
3
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
1,051,071
|
1,019,444
|
3
|
Net loans and leases
|
89,871,798
|
87,447,033
|
3
|
Goodwill
|
4,593,112
|
4,593,112
|
—
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
29,034
|
47,067
|
-38
|
Other assets
|
6,784,974
|
5,421,158
|
25
|
Total assets
|
$
|
119,872,757
|
120,097,403
|
—
|
%
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
32,396,407
|
32,256,668
|
—
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
60,689,618
|
57,087,998
|
6
|
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
|
1,684,044
|
811,906
|
107
|
Total deposits
|
94,770,069
|
90,156,572
|
5
|
Short-term borrowings
|
62,363
|
4,398,378
|
-99
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
2,337,490
|
1,637,348
|
43
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6,986,186
|
8,444,914
|
-17
|
Total liabilities
|
104,156,108
|
104,637,212
|
—
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred
|
1,250,000
|
1,231,500
|
2
|
Common
|
14,466,649
|
14,228,691
|
2
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
15,716,649
|
15,460,191
|
2
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
119,872,757
|
120,097,403
|
—
|
%
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Dollars in thousands
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
1,432,805
|
1,818,861
|
1,271,611
|
1,267,260
|
1,605,439
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
7,190,154
|
12,495,524
|
8,791,753
|
7,602,897
|
8,105,197
|
Federal funds sold
|
3,500
|
200
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Trading account
|
470,129
|
614,256
|
479,403
|
276,322
|
185,584
|
Investment securities
|
9,497,251
|
10,677,583
|
11,580,249
|
12,536,840
|
12,692,813
|
Loans and leases:
|
Commercial, financial, etc.
|
23,838,168
|
23,201,372
|
23,431,408
|
23,090,204
|
22,977,976
|
Real estate - commercial
|
35,541,914
|
34,945,231
|
35,194,375
|
34,690,930
|
34,363,556
|
Real estate - consumer
|
16,156,094
|
16,500,955
|
16,693,737
|
16,769,933
|
17,154,446
|
Consumer
|
15,386,693
|
15,175,635
|
14,558,538
|
14,088,816
|
13,970,499
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
|
90,922,869
|
89,823,193
|
89,878,058
|
88,639,883
|
88,466,477
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
1,051,071
|
1,038,437
|
1,029,867
|
1,019,337
|
1,019,444
|
Net loans and leases
|
89,871,798
|
88,784,756
|
88,848,191
|
87,620,546
|
87,447,033
|
Goodwill
|
4,593,112
|
4,593,112
|
4,593,112
|
4,593,112
|
4,593,112
|
Core deposit and other intangible assets
|
29,034
|
33,339
|
38,428
|
43,947
|
47,067
|
Other assets
|
6,784,974
|
6,483,295
|
5,952,148
|
6,084,281
|
5,421,158
|
Total assets
|
$
|
119,872,757
|
125,500,926
|
121,554,895
|
120,025,205
|
120,097,403
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
32,396,407
|
31,766,724
|
30,747,946
|
29,966,753
|
32,256,668
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
60,689,618
|
61,785,212
|
59,568,223
|
59,433,806
|
57,087,998
|
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
|
1,684,044
|
1,561,997
|
1,364,855
|
1,069,191
|
811,906
|
Total deposits
|
94,770,069
|
95,113,933
|
91,681,024
|
90,469,750
|
90,156,572
|
Short-term borrowings
|
62,363
|
5,513,896
|
4,611,390
|
3,602,566
|
4,398,378
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
2,337,490
|
2,090,762
|
1,915,147
|
1,889,336
|
1,637,348
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6,986,186
|
7,002,524
|
7,655,507
|
8,476,024
|
8,444,914
|
Total liabilities
|
104,156,108
|
109,721,115
|
105,863,068
|
104,437,676
|
104,637,212
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred
|
1,250,000
|
1,250,000
|
1,231,500
|
1,231,500
|
1,231,500
|
Common
|
14,466,649
|
14,529,811
|
14,460,327
|
14,356,029
|
14,228,691
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
15,716,649
|
15,779,811
|
15,691,827
|
15,587,529
|
15,460,191
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
119,872,757
|
125,500,926
|
121,554,895
|
120,025,205
|
120,097,403
|
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
|
Three months ended
|
Change in balance
|
Year ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31, 2019 from
|
December 31,
|
Change
|
Dollars in millions
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
in
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
2018
|
2019
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
balance
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
$
|
8,944
|
1.65
|
%
|
7,394
|
2.23
|
%
|
7,405
|
2.16
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
$
|
6,783
|
2.08
|
%
|
5,614
|
1.93
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and agreements
|
to resell securities
|
1,279
|
1.68
|
—
|
—
|
18
|
2.01
|
—
|
—
|
327
|
1.68
|
1
|
1.95
|
—
|
Trading account
|
70
|
4.36
|
56
|
2.65
|
67
|
.89
|
26
|
4
|
68
|
2.72
|
58
|
2.55
|
17
|
Investment securities
|
10,044
|
2.51
|
13,034
|
2.41
|
11,075
|
2.48
|
-23
|
-9
|
11,550
|
2.50
|
13,694
|
2.37
|
-16
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned
|
discount
|
Commercial, financial, etc.
|
23,548
|
4.36
|
22,376
|
4.92
|
23,326
|
4.82
|
5
|
1
|
23,306
|
4.80
|
21,832
|
4.60
|
7
|
Real estate - commercial
|
35,039
|
5.06
|
33,586
|
5.27
|
35,200
|
5.14
|
4
|
—
|
34,885
|
5.21
|
33,682
|
5.01
|
4
|
Real estate - consumer
|
16,330
|
4.15
|
17,421
|
4.31
|
16,673
|
4.20
|
-6
|
-2
|
16,665
|
4.25
|
18,330
|
4.18
|
-9
|
Consumer
|
15,327
|
5.26
|
13,918
|
5.35
|
14,879
|
5.44
|
10
|
3
|
14,638
|
5.43
|
13,555
|
5.19
|
8
|
Total loans and leases, net
|
90,244
|
4.77
|
87,301
|
5.02
|
90,078
|
4.96
|
3
|
—
|
89,494
|
4.99
|
87,399
|
4.79
|
2
|
Total earning assets
|
110,581
|
4.27
|
107,785
|
4.51
|
108,643
|
4.51
|
3
|
2
|
108,222
|
4.53
|
106,766
|
4.33
|
1
|
Goodwill
|
4,593
|
4,593
|
4,593
|
—
|
—
|
4,593
|
4,593
|
—
|
Core deposit and other intangible
|
assets
|
31
|
50
|
36
|
-37
|
-13
|
38
|
59
|
-35
|
Other assets
|
7,349
|
5,371
|
7,116
|
37
|
3
|
6,731
|
5,541
|
21
|
Total assets
|
$
|
122,554
|
117,799
|
120,388
|
4
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
$
|
119,584
|
116,959
|
2
|
%
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
Savings and interest-checking
|
deposits
|
$
|
57,103
|
.66
|
51,820
|
.54
|
55,680
|
.75
|
10
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
$
|
54,610
|
.67
|
52,102
|
.41
|
5
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
6,015
|
1.58
|
5,960
|
1.07
|
6,343
|
1.59
|
1
|
-5
|
6,309
|
1.51
|
6,025
|
.85
|
5
|
Deposits at Cayman Islands
|
office
|
1,716
|
1.14
|
693
|
1.81
|
1,522
|
1.62
|
148
|
13
|
1,367
|
1.60
|
394
|
1.43
|
247
|
Total interest-bearing
|
deposits
|
64,834
|
.76
|
58,473
|
.61
|
63,545
|
.85
|
11
|
2
|
62,286
|
.78
|
58,521
|
.47
|
6
|
Short-term borrowings
|
675
|
1.86
|
315
|
1.91
|
1,212
|
2.28
|
114
|
-44
|
1,059
|
2.34
|
331
|
1.63
|
220
|
Long-term borrowings
|
6,941
|
2.83
|
9,239
|
3.03
|
7,121
|
3.13
|
-25
|
-3
|
7,703
|
3.11
|
8,845
|
2.81
|
-13
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
72,450
|
.97
|
68,027
|
.94
|
71,878
|
1.10
|
7
|
1
|
71,048
|
1.05
|
67,697
|
.78
|
5
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
32,069
|
32,631
|
30,550
|
-2
|
5
|
30,763
|
31,893
|
-4
|
Other liabilities
|
2,203
|
1,752
|
2,123
|
26
|
4
|
2,055
|
1,739
|
18
|
Total liabilities
|
106,722
|
102,410
|
104,551
|
4
|
2
|
103,866
|
101,329
|
3
|
Shareholders' equity
|
15,832
|
15,389
|
15,837
|
3
|
—
|
15,718
|
15,630
|
1
|
Total liabilities and
|
shareholders' equity
|
$
|
122,554
|
117,799
|
120,388
|
4
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
$
|
119,584
|
116,959
|
2
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
3.30
|
3.57
|
3.41
|
3.48
|
3.55
|
Contribution of interest-free funds
|
.34
|
.35
|
.37
|
.36
|
.28
|
Net interest margin
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.92
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.84
|
%
|
3.83
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Income statement data
|
In thousands, except per share
|
Net income
|
Net income
|
$
|
493,066
|
546,219
|
1,929,149
|
1,918,080
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
|
3,171
|
3,950
|
14,359
|
18,075
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
496,237
|
550,169
|
1,943,508
|
1,936,155
|
Earnings per common share
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
3.60
|
3.76
|
13.75
|
12.74
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
|
.02
|
.03
|
.11
|
.12
|
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
|
$
|
3.62
|
3.79
|
13.86
|
12.86
|
Other expense
|
Other expense
|
$
|
823,683
|
802,162
|
3,468,682
|
3,288,062
|
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
|
(4,305)
|
(5,359)
|
(19,490)
|
(24,522)
|
Noninterest operating expense
|
$
|
819,378
|
796,803
|
3,449,192
|
3,263,540
|
Efficiency ratio
|
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
|
$
|
819,378
|
796,803
|
3,449,192
|
3,263,540
|
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
|
1,014,225
|
1,064,918
|
4,153,127
|
4,094,199
|
Other income
|
521,040
|
480,596
|
2,061,679
|
1,856,000
|
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
|
(6,452)
|
4,219
|
18,037
|
(6,301)
|
Denominator
|
$
|
1,541,717
|
1,541,295
|
6,196,769
|
5,956,500
|
Efficiency ratio
|
53.15
|
%
|
51.70
|
%
|
55.66
|
%