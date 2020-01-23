M&T Bank Corporation Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for 2019.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.60 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $3.76 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.47 in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $493 million, compared with $546 million in the final quarter of 2018 and $480 million in the third 2019 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.60% and 12.95%, respectively, compared with 1.84% and 14.80%, respectively, in the similar 2018 quarter and 1.58% and 12.73%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q19



4Q18



3Q19



4Q18



3Q19











































Net income

$ 493



$ 546



$ 480





-10 %



3 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 473



$ 525



$ 461





-10 %



3 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.60



$ 3.76



$ 3.47





-4 %



4 % Annualized return on average assets



1.60 %



1.84 %



1.58 %















Annualized return on average common equity



12.95 %



14.80 %



12.73 %

















Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's performance, "M&T's results reflect a year of strong performance. Earnings per common share for 2019 rose 8%, combined net interest income and other income increased over 4%, and net charge-offs as a percentage of loans remained at a historically low level. Strong growth in income from the mortgage banking and trust businesses led the revenue improvement."

For the year ended December 31, 2019, diluted earnings per common share were $13.75, up 8% from $12.74 in 2018. GAAP-basis net income in 2019 aggregated $1.93 billion, up from $1.92 billion in 2018. Expressed as a rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income for 2019 was 1.61% and 12.87%, respectively, compared with 1.64% and 12.82%, respectively, in 2018.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $3.79 in the final 2018 quarter and $3.50 in the third quarter of 2019. Net operating income in the recent quarter was $496 million, compared with $550 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $484 million in the third quarter of 2019. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.67% and 19.08%, respectively, compared with 1.93% and 22.16%, respectively, in the similar 2018 quarter and 1.66% and 18.85%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 8% to $13.86 from $12.86 in 2018. Net operating income in each of 2019 and 2018 was $1.94 billion. Expressed as a rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income was 1.69% and 19.08%, respectively, during 2019, compared with 1.72% and 19.09%, respectively, in 2018.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $1.06 billion in the year-earlier quarter. That decline resulted from a 28 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.64% in 2019's fourth quarter from 3.92% in the final quarter of 2018, that was partially offset by the impact of higher average earning assets, which rose from $107.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $110.6 billion in the recent quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.04 billion, the net interest margin was 3.78% and average earning assets totaled $108.6 billion. Taxable-equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2019 increased to $4.15 billion from $4.09 billion in 2018. The net interest margin was 3.84% in 2019 and 3.83% in 2018.











































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q19



4Q18



3Q19



4Q18



3Q19











































Average earning assets

$ 110,581



$ 107,785



$ 108,643





3 %



2 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 1,014



$ 1,065



$ 1,035





-5 %



-2 % Net interest margin



3.64 %



3.92 %



3.78 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $54 million in the final quarter of 2019, compared with $38 million in the corresponding 2018 quarter and $45 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $41 million during the recent quarter, compared with $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $36 million in 2019's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .18% and .17% in the final quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and .16% in the third quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses was $176 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $132 million in 2018. Net loan charge-offs during 2019 and 2018 aggregated $144 million and $130 million, respectively, representing .16% and .15%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $963 million or 1.06% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2019, compared with $894 million or 1.01% a year earlier and $1.01 billion or 1.12% at September 30, 2019. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $86 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $78 million and $80 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.05 billion or 1.16% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2019, compared with $1.02 billion or 1.15% at December 31, 2018 and $1.04 billion or 1.16% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q19



4Q18



3Q19



4Q18



3Q19











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 963



$ 894



$ 1,005





8 %



-4 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 86



$ 78



$ 80





9 %



7 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,049



$ 972



$ 1,085





8 %



-3 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 519



$ 223



$ 461





133 %



12 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.06 %



1.01 %



1.12 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,051



$ 1,019



$ 1,038





3 %



1 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.16 %



1.15 %



1.16 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ 54



$ 38



$ 45





42 %



20 % Net charge-offs

$ 41



$ 38



$ 36





9 %



14 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.18 %



.17 %



.16 %















_______________







































(1) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $521 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, 8% higher than $481 million in the year-earlier quarter. That improvement resulted from significantly higher residential mortgage banking revenues and trust income, partially offset by unrealized losses on investment securities. During the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $528 million. The decline in such income in the recent quarter as compared with 2019's third quarter reflected lower commercial mortgage banking revenues and unrealized losses on investment securities that were partially offset by increases in letter of credit and credit-related fees and trust income.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q19



4Q18



3Q19



4Q18



3Q19











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 118



$ 92



$ 137





28 %



-14 % Service charges on deposit accounts



111





109





111





2 %



—

Trust income



151





135





144





12 %



5 % Brokerage services income



12





13





12





-7 %



-2 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



17





17





16





1 %



4 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(6)





4





4





—





—

Other revenues from operations



118





111





104





7 %



14 % Total

$ 521



$ 481



$ 528





8 %



-1 %

Noninterest income rose 11% to $2.06 billion in 2019 from $1.86 billion in 2018. Growth was experienced in most major sources of noninterest income, led by mortgage banking revenues and trust income.

Noninterest expense totaled $824 million in 2019's final quarter, $802 million in the corresponding quarter of 2018 and $878 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $819 million in the recent quarter, $797 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $873 million in 2019's third quarter. Significant factors contributing to the higher level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with year-earlier quarter were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits and outside data processing and software, partially offset by lower contributions to The M&T Charitable Foundation and a reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. The lower level of noninterest expenses in the final 2019 quarter as compared with the immediately preceding quarter was attributable to reduced costs for professional services and salaries and employee benefits, and changes in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights. That allowance was reduced by $16 million during the recent quarter, compared with an addition to the allowance of $14 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 4Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q19



4Q18



3Q19



4Q18



3Q19











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 469



$ 439



$ 477





7 %



-2 % Equipment and net occupancy



83





74





83





13 %



—

Outside data processing and software



62





50





60





23 %



2 % FDIC assessments



12





10





10





26 %



25 % Advertising and marketing



27





26





22





4 %



23 % Printing, postage and supplies



10





9





10





8 %



-7 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



4





5





5





-20 %



-15 % Other costs of operations



157





189





211





-17 %



-26 % Total

$ 824



$ 802



$ 878





3 %



-6 %











































For the year ended December 31, 2019 noninterest expense aggregated $3.47 billion, compared with $3.29 billion in 2018. Noninterest operating expenses were $3.45 billion and $3.26 billion in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Contributing to the higher level of such expenses in 2019 were increased costs for salaries and employee benefits, equipment and net occupancy, outside data processing and software, and professional services, and a $48 million charge in the second quarter of 2019 associated with the sale of an equity investment in an asset manager. Partially offsetting those factors were lower costs associated with legal-related matters and charitable contributions, and a decline in FDIC assessments.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, 51.7% in the similar 2018 quarter and 55.9% in the third quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2019 was 55.7%, compared with 54.8% in 2018.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $119.9 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $120.1 billion and $125.5 billion at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $90.9 billion at the recent quarter-end, $88.5 billion at December 31, 2018 and $89.8 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in outstanding balances of loans and leases from September 30 to December 31, 2019 was predominantly attributable to growth in commercial loans and commercial real estate loans. Total deposits were $94.8 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $90.2 billion a year earlier and $95.1 billion at September 30, 2019. The higher level of deposits at the end of 2019 as compared with a year earlier reflects increased deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities.

Total shareholders' equity was $15.7 billion, or 13.11% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared with $15.5 billion, or 12.87% at December 31, 2018 and $15.8 billion, or 12.57% at September 30, 2019. Common shareholders' equity was $14.5 billion, or $110.78 per share, at December 31, 2019, compared with $14.2 billion, or $102.69 per share, a year-earlier and $14.5 billion, or $109.84 per share, at September 30, 2019. Tangible equity per common share was $75.44 at December 31, 2019, compared with $69.28 at December 31, 2018 and $74.93 at September 30, 2019. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.72% at December 31, 2019.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 1,724,000 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $163.69 for a total cost of $282 million. In the aggregate, during 2019, M&T repurchased 8,257,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $1.35 billion.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #9399388. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, January 30, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #9399388. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations .

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Financial Highlights





























































Three months ended











Year ended













December 31











December 31









Amounts in thousands, except per share

2019



2018



Change



2019



2018



Change

Performance















































Net income

$ 493,066





546,219





-10 %

$ 1,929,149





1,918,080





1 % Net income available to common shareholders



473,372





525,328





-10 %



1,849,511





1,836,035





1 % Per common share:















































Basic earnings

$ 3.60





3.76





-4 %

$ 13.76





12.75





8 % Diluted earnings



3.60





3.76





-4 %



13.75





12.74





8 % Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.00





10 %

$ 4.10





3.55





15 % Common shares outstanding:















































Average - diluted (1)



131,549





139,838





-6 %



134,462





144,151





-7 % Period end (2)



130,589





138,534





-6 %



130,589





138,534





-6 % Return on (annualized):















































Average total assets



1.60 %



1.84 %











1.61 %



1.64 %







Average common shareholders' equity



12.95 %



14.80 %











12.87 %



12.82 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,014,225





1,064,918





-5 %

$ 4,153,127





4,094,199





1 % Yield on average earning assets



4.27 %



4.51 %











4.53 %



4.33 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.97 %



.94 %











1.05 %



.78 %







Net interest spread



3.30 %



3.57 %











3.48 %



3.55 %







Contribution of interest-free funds



.34 %



.35 %











.36 %



.28 %







Net interest margin



3.64 %



3.92 %











3.84 %



3.83 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.18 %



.17 %











.16 %



.15 %







Net operating results (3)















































Net operating income

$ 496,237





550,169





-10 %

$ 1,943,508





1,936,155





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.62





3.79





-4 %



13.86





12.86





8 % Return on (annualized):















































Average tangible assets



1.67 %



1.93 %











1.69 %



1.72 %







Average tangible common equity



19.08 %



22.16 %











19.08 %



19.09 %







Efficiency ratio



53.15 %



51.70 %











55.66 %



54.79 %





























































At December 31

































Loan quality

2019



2018



Change

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 963,112





893,608





8 %























Real estate and other foreclosed assets



85,646





78,375





9 %























Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,048,758





971,983





8 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 518,728





222,527





133 %























Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















































Nonaccrual loans

$ 50,891





34,667





47 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



479,829





192,443





149 %























Renegotiated loans

$ 234,424





245,367





-4 %























Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

$ 39,632





39,750





—

























Purchased impaired loans (6):















































Outstanding customer balance

$ 415,413





529,520





-22 %























Carrying amount



227,545





303,305





-25 %























Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.06 %



1.01 %































Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.16 %



1.15 %

































______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans. (5) Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2019



2019



2019



2019



2018

Performance







































Net income

$ 493,066





480,081





473,260





482,742





546,219

Net income available to common shareholders



473,372





461,410





452,633





462,086





525,328

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 3.60





3.47





3.34





3.35





3.76

Diluted earnings



3.60





3.47





3.34





3.35





3.76

Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.00





1.00





1.00





1.00

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



131,549





132,999





135,464





137,920





139,838

Period end (2)



130,589





132,277





134,200





136,637





138,534

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.60 %



1.68 %



1.84 % Average common shareholders' equity



12.95 %



12.73 %



12.68 %



13.14 %



14.80 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,014,225





1,035,469





1,047,406





1,056,027





1,064,918

Yield on average earning assets



4.27 %



4.51 %



4.64 %



4.71 %



4.51 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.97 %



1.10 %



1.11 %



1.04 %



.94 % Net interest spread



3.30 %



3.41 %



3.53 %



3.67 %



3.57 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.34 %



.37 %



.38 %



.37 %



.35 % Net interest margin



3.64 %



3.78 %



3.91 %



4.04 %



3.92 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.18 %



.16 %



.20 %



.10 %



.17 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 496,237





483,830





477,001





486,440





550,169

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.62





3.50





3.37





3.38





3.79

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.67 %



1.66 %



1.68 %



1.76 %



1.93 % Average tangible common equity



19.08 %



18.85 %



18.83 %



19.56 %



22.16 % Efficiency ratio



53.15 %



55.95 %



55.98 %



57.56 %



51.70 %













































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Loan quality

2019



2019



2019



2019



2018

Nonaccrual loans

$ 963,112





1,005,249





865,384





881,611





893,608

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



85,646





79,735





72,907





81,335





78,375

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,048,758





1,084,984





938,291





962,946





971,983

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 518,728





461,162





348,725





244,257





222,527

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 50,891





43,144





36,765





35,481





34,667

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



479,829





434,132





320,305





194,510





192,443

Renegotiated loans

$ 234,424





240,781





254,332





267,952





245,367

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

$ 39,632





40,733





43,079





43,995





39,750

Purchased impaired loans (6):







































Outstanding customer balance

$ 415,413





453,382





473,834





495,163





529,520

Carrying amount



227,545





253,496





263,025





278,783





303,305

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.06 %



1.12 %



.96 %



.99 %



1.01 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.16 %



1.16 %



1.15 %



1.15 %



1.15 %

______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans. (5) Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended











Year ended













December 31











December 31









Dollars in thousands

2019



2018



Change



2019



2018



Change

Interest income

$ 1,185,902





1,220,281





-3 %

$ 4,879,593





4,598,711





6 % Interest expense



177,069





161,321





10





749,329





526,409





42

Net interest income



1,008,833





1,058,960





-5





4,130,264





4,072,302





1

Provision for credit losses



54,000





38,000





42





176,000





132,000





33

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



954,833





1,020,960





-6





3,954,264





3,940,302





—

Other income















































Mortgage banking revenues



118,134





92,229





28





457,770





360,442





27

Service charges on deposit accounts



110,987





108,791





2





432,978





429,337





1

Trust income



151,525





135,024





12





572,608





537,585





7

Brokerage services income



11,891





12,781





-7





48,922





51,069





-4

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



16,717





16,582





1





62,044





32,547





91

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(6,452)





4,219





—





18,037





(6,301)





—

Other revenues from operations



118,238





110,970





7





469,320





451,321





4

Total other income



521,040





480,596





8





2,061,679





1,856,000





11

Other expense















































Salaries and employee benefits



469,080





438,928





7





1,900,797





1,752,264





8

Equipment and net occupancy



82,892





73,519





13





324,079





298,828





8

Outside data processing and software



61,720





50,206





23





229,731





199,025





15

FDIC assessments



12,431





9,837





26





41,535





68,526





-39

Advertising and marketing



27,063





25,910





4





93,472





85,710





9

Printing, postage and supplies



9,513





8,777





8





39,893





35,658





12

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



4,305





5,359





-20





19,490





24,522





-21

Other costs of operations



156,679





189,626





-17





819,685





823,529





—

Total other expense



823,683





802,162





3





3,468,682





3,288,062





5

Income before income taxes



652,190





699,394





-7





2,547,261





2,508,240





2

Applicable income taxes



159,124





153,175





4





618,112





590,160





5

Net income

$ 493,066





546,219





-10 %

$ 1,929,149





1,918,080





1 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2019



2019



2019



2019



2018

Interest income

$ 1,185,902





1,229,469





1,237,913





1,226,309





1,220,281

Interest expense



177,069





199,579





196,432





176,249





161,321

Net interest income



1,008,833





1,029,890





1,041,481





1,050,060





1,058,960

Provision for credit losses



54,000





45,000





55,000





22,000





38,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



954,833





984,890





986,481





1,028,060





1,020,960

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



118,134





137,004





107,321





95,311





92,229

Service charges on deposit accounts



110,987





111,092





107,787





103,112





108,791

Trust income



151,525





143,915





144,382





132,786





135,024

Brokerage services income



11,891





12,077





12,478





12,476





12,781

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



16,717





16,072





18,453





10,802





16,582

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(6,452)





3,737





8,911





11,841





4,219

Other revenues from operations



118,238





103,882





112,763





134,437





110,970

Total other income



521,040





527,779





512,095





500,765





480,596

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



469,080





476,780





455,737





499,200





438,928

Equipment and net occupancy



82,892





82,690





79,150





79,347





73,519

Outside data processing and software



61,720





60,360





55,234





52,417





50,206

FDIC assessments



12,431





9,906





9,772





9,426





9,837

Advertising and marketing



27,063





22,088





24,046





20,275





25,910

Printing, postage and supplies



9,513





10,201





10,324





9,855





8,777

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



4,305





5,088





5,077





5,020





5,359

Other costs of operations



156,679





210,506





233,692





218,808





189,626

Total other expense



823,683





877,619





873,032





894,348





802,162

Income before income taxes



652,190





635,050





625,544





634,477





699,394

Applicable income taxes



159,124





154,969





152,284





151,735





153,175

Net income

$ 493,066





480,081





473,260





482,742





546,219



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet









December 31









Dollars in thousands

2019



2018



Change

ASSETS























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,432,805





1,605,439





-11 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks



7,190,154





8,105,197





-11

Federal funds sold



3,500





—





—

Trading account



470,129





185,584





153

Investment securities



9,497,251





12,692,813





-25

Loans and leases:























Commercial, financial, etc.



23,838,168





22,977,976





4

Real estate - commercial



35,541,914





34,363,556





3

Real estate - consumer



16,156,094





17,154,446





-6

Consumer



15,386,693





13,970,499





10

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



90,922,869





88,466,477





3

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,051,071





1,019,444





3

Net loans and leases



89,871,798





87,447,033





3

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—

Core deposit and other intangible assets



29,034





47,067





-38

Other assets



6,784,974





5,421,158





25

Total assets

$ 119,872,757





120,097,403





— %

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 32,396,407





32,256,668





— % Interest-bearing deposits



60,689,618





57,087,998





6

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



1,684,044





811,906





107

Total deposits



94,770,069





90,156,572





5

Short-term borrowings



62,363





4,398,378





-99

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,337,490





1,637,348





43

Long-term borrowings



6,986,186





8,444,914





-17

Total liabilities



104,156,108





104,637,212





—

Shareholders' equity:























Preferred



1,250,000





1,231,500





2

Common



14,466,649





14,228,691





2

Total shareholders' equity



15,716,649





15,460,191





2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 119,872,757





120,097,403





— %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend













December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2019



2019



2019



2019



2018

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,432,805





1,818,861





1,271,611





1,267,260





1,605,439

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



7,190,154





12,495,524





8,791,753





7,602,897





8,105,197

Federal funds sold



3,500





200





—





—





—

Trading account



470,129





614,256





479,403





276,322





185,584

Investment securities



9,497,251





10,677,583





11,580,249





12,536,840





12,692,813

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



23,838,168





23,201,372





23,431,408





23,090,204





22,977,976

Real estate - commercial



35,541,914





34,945,231





35,194,375





34,690,930





34,363,556

Real estate - consumer



16,156,094





16,500,955





16,693,737





16,769,933





17,154,446

Consumer



15,386,693





15,175,635





14,558,538





14,088,816





13,970,499

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



90,922,869





89,823,193





89,878,058





88,639,883





88,466,477

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,051,071





1,038,437





1,029,867





1,019,337





1,019,444

Net loans and leases



89,871,798





88,784,756





88,848,191





87,620,546





87,447,033

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



29,034





33,339





38,428





43,947





47,067

Other assets



6,784,974





6,483,295





5,952,148





6,084,281





5,421,158

Total assets

$ 119,872,757





125,500,926





121,554,895





120,025,205





120,097,403











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 32,396,407





31,766,724





30,747,946





29,966,753





32,256,668

Interest-bearing deposits



60,689,618





61,785,212





59,568,223





59,433,806





57,087,998

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



1,684,044





1,561,997





1,364,855





1,069,191





811,906

Total deposits



94,770,069





95,113,933





91,681,024





90,469,750





90,156,572

Short-term borrowings



62,363





5,513,896





4,611,390





3,602,566





4,398,378

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,337,490





2,090,762





1,915,147





1,889,336





1,637,348

Long-term borrowings



6,986,186





7,002,524





7,655,507





8,476,024





8,444,914

Total liabilities



104,156,108





109,721,115





105,863,068





104,437,676





104,637,212

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





1,231,500





1,231,500





1,231,500

Common



14,466,649





14,529,811





14,460,327





14,356,029





14,228,691

Total shareholders' equity



15,716,649





15,779,811





15,691,827





15,587,529





15,460,191

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 119,872,757





125,500,926





121,554,895





120,025,205





120,097,403



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance





Year ended















December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31, 2019 from





December 31,



Change



Dollars in millions

2019



2018



2019



December 31,



September 30,





2019



2018



in







Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2018



2019





Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



balance



ASSETS











































































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 8,944





1.65 %



7,394





2.23 %



7,405





2.16 %



21 %



21 %



$ 6,783





2.08 %



5,614





1.93 %



21 %

Federal funds sold and agreements











































































































to resell securities



1,279





1.68





—





—





18





2.01





—





—







327





1.68





1





1.95





—



Trading account



70





4.36





56





2.65





67





.89





26





4







68





2.72





58





2.55





17



Investment securities



10,044





2.51





13,034





2.41





11,075





2.48





-23





-9







11,550





2.50





13,694





2.37





-16



Loans and leases, net of unearned











































































































discount











































































































Commercial, financial, etc.



23,548





4.36





22,376





4.92





23,326





4.82





5





1







23,306





4.80





21,832





4.60





7



Real estate - commercial



35,039





5.06





33,586





5.27





35,200





5.14





4





—







34,885





5.21





33,682





5.01





4



Real estate - consumer



16,330





4.15





17,421





4.31





16,673





4.20





-6





-2







16,665





4.25





18,330





4.18





-9



Consumer



15,327





5.26





13,918





5.35





14,879





5.44





10





3







14,638





5.43





13,555





5.19





8



Total loans and leases, net



90,244





4.77





87,301





5.02





90,078





4.96





3





—







89,494





4.99





87,399





4.79





2



Total earning assets



110,581





4.27





107,785





4.51





108,643





4.51





3





2







108,222





4.53





106,766





4.33





1



Goodwill



4,593













4,593













4,593













—





—







4,593













4,593













—



Core deposit and other intangible











































































































assets



31













50













36













-37





-13







38













59













-35



Other assets



7,349













5,371













7,116













37





3







6,731













5,541













21



Total assets

$ 122,554













117,799













120,388













4 %



2 %



$ 119,584













116,959













2 %















































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











































































































Interest-bearing deposits











































































































Savings and interest-checking











































































































deposits

$ 57,103





.66





51,820





.54





55,680





.75





10 %



3 %



$ 54,610





.67





52,102





.41





5 %

Time deposits



6,015





1.58





5,960





1.07





6,343





1.59





1





-5







6,309





1.51





6,025





.85





5



Deposits at Cayman Islands











































































































office



1,716





1.14





693





1.81





1,522





1.62





148





13







1,367





1.60





394





1.43





247



Total interest-bearing











































































































deposits



64,834





.76





58,473





.61





63,545





.85





11





2







62,286





.78





58,521





.47





6



Short-term borrowings



675





1.86





315





1.91





1,212





2.28





114





-44







1,059





2.34





331





1.63





220



Long-term borrowings



6,941





2.83





9,239





3.03





7,121





3.13





-25





-3







7,703





3.11





8,845





2.81





-13



Total interest-bearing liabilities



72,450





.97





68,027





.94





71,878





1.10





7





1







71,048





1.05





67,697





.78





5



Noninterest-bearing deposits



32,069













32,631













30,550













-2





5







30,763













31,893













-4



Other liabilities



2,203













1,752













2,123













26





4







2,055













1,739













18



Total liabilities



106,722













102,410













104,551













4





2







103,866













101,329













3



Shareholders' equity



15,832













15,389













15,837













3





—







15,718













15,630













1



Total liabilities and











































































































shareholders' equity

$ 122,554













117,799













120,388













4 %



2 %



$ 119,584













116,959













2 %















































































































Net interest spread











3.30













3.57













3.41































3.48













3.55











Contribution of interest-free funds











.34













.35













.37































.36













.28











Net interest margin











3.64 %











3.92 %











3.78 %





























3.84 %











3.83 %









