M&T Bank Corporation Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for 2020.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.52 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $3.60 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.75 in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP-basis net income was $471 million in the recent quarter, $493 million in the final quarter of 2019 and $372 million in the third 2020 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, compared with 1.60% and 12.95%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 period and 1.06% and 9.53%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

Darren J. King, M&T's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In what has been an extremely challenging year, M&T responded quickly and effectively to take on those challenges while continuing to meet the needs of our customers through the extraordinary efforts of our employees. Although the effects of the pandemic and the low interest rate environment impacted M&T's financial results in 2020, we were pleased with the growth experienced in the mortgage banking and trust businesses, as well as the role we played in providing our customers the opportunity to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program."

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q20



4Q19



3Q20



4Q19



3Q20











































Net income

$ 471



$ 493



$ 372





-4 %



27 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 452



$ 473



$ 353





-5 %



28 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.52



$ 3.60



$ 2.75





-2 %



28 % Annualized return on average assets



1.30 %



1.60 %



1.06 %















Annualized return on average common equity



12.07 %



12.95 %



9.53 %

















For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, diluted earnings per common share were $9.94 and $13.75, respectively. GAAP-basis net income in 2020 totaled $1.35 billion, compared with $1.93 billion in 2019. Expressed as a rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2020 was 1.00% and 8.72%, respectively, and 1.61% and 12.87%, respectively, in 2019.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.54 in the final quarter of 2020, compared with $3.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.77 in the third quarter of 2020. Net operating income aggregated $473 million in the recent quarter, $496 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $375 million in 2020's third quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, 1.67% and 19.08%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2019 and 1.10% and 13.94%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $10.02 and $13.86, respectively. Net operating income in 2020 was $1.36 billion, compared with $1.94 billion in 2019. Net operating income expressed as a rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.04% and 12.79%, respectively, in 2020 and 1.69% and 19.08%, respectively, in 2019.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $993 million in the recent quarter, compared with $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. That decline resulted from a 64 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.64% in the year-earlier quarter, that was partially offset by the impact of a $21.3 billion or 19% increase in average earning assets to $131.9 billion in the recent quarter from $110.6 billion in the final quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $947 million, the net interest margin was 2.95% and average earning assets were $127.7 billion. During the recent quarter, $29 million of interest income was recognized from the accelerated amortization of deferred fees related to payments received on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans originated by M&T during 2020. At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, outstanding balances of PPP loans totaled $5.4 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively. As compared with the final quarter of 2019, the recent quarter's narrowing of the net interest margin resulted largely from lower yields on loans and deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, while the rise in average earning assets reflected higher balances of those same asset types. The improvement in the net interest margin in the recent quarter as compared with 2020's third quarter reflects a five basis point decline in average rates paid to customers on deposits, while the impacts of accelerated amortization of deferred PPP fees and increased levels of low-yielding balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York were largely offsetting. Taxable-equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2020 was $3.88 billion and in 2019 was $4.15 billion. The net interest margin was 3.16% in 2020 and 3.84% in 2019.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





























Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q20



4Q19



3Q20



4Q19



3Q20











































Average earning assets

$ 131,916



$ 110,581



$ 127,689





19 %



3 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 993



$ 1,014



$ 947





-2 %



5 % Net interest margin



3.00 %



3.64 %



2.95 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses totaled $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $54 million in the year-earlier quarter and $150 million in 2020's third quarter. The provision was $800 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $176 million in 2019. The significantly higher level of the provision in 2020 reflected projections of expected credit losses under the provisions of new accounting guidance that became effective on January 1, 2020. Those projections included estimates of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2020, the provision for credit losses reflected incurred losses only. Net loan charge-offs were $97 million during the recent quarter, compared with $41 million in the final quarter of 2019 and $30 million in the third quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .39% and .18% in the final quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and .12% in the third quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs during 2020 and 2019 aggregated $247 million and $144 million, respectively, representing .26% and .16%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual rose to $1.89 billion or 1.92% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 from $1.24 billion or 1.26% of total loans at September 30, 2020. That significant increase reflected the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, particularly loans collateralized by hotels. Of the $653 million rise in nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter of 2020, $530 million were associated with hotels. Nonaccrual loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 were $963 million or 1.06% of total loans. The adoption of the new accounting guidance previously mentioned resulted in an increase in nonaccrual loans on January 1, 2020 of $171 million. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $35 million at December 31, 2020, $86 million at December 31, 2019 and $50 million at September 30, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.74 billion or 1.76% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2020, compared with $1.05 billion or 1.16% at December 31, 2019, $1.76 billion or 1.79% at September 30, 2020 and $1.18 billion or 1.30% as of January 1, 2020 following adoption of the current expected credit loss accounting rules. The adoption of the amended accounting guidance resulted in an increase to the allowance of $132 million on January 1, 2020. The allowance at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 represented 1.86% and 1.91%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q20



4Q19



3Q20



4Q19



3Q20











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,893



$ 963



$ 1,240





97 %



53 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 35



$ 86



$ 50





-60 %



-30 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,928



$ 1,049



$ 1,290





84 %



49 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 859



$ 519



$ 527





66 %



63 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.92 %



1.06 %



1.26 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,736



$ 1,051



$ 1,759





65 %



-1 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.76 %



1.16 %



1.79 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ 75



$ 54



$ 150





39 %



-50 % Net charge-offs

$ 97



$ 41



$ 30





135 %



227 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.39 %



.18 %



.12 %































(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income was $551 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $521 million in each of the year-earlier quarter and the third quarter of 2020. The improvement when compared with the final 2019 quarter resulted largely from a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC and higher mortgage banking revenues. Partially offsetting those factors were declines in service charges on deposit accounts, loan syndication fees and trading account and foreign exchange gains. The higher income in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2020 predominantly reflects the distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC and increased commercial mortgage banking revenues, partially offset by a decline in residential mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest Income





























Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q20



4Q19



3Q20



4Q19



3Q20











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 140



$ 118



$ 153





19 %



-8 % Service charges on deposit accounts



96





111





91





-14 %



5 % Trust income



151





151





150





—





1 % Brokerage services income



12





12





12





3 %



5 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



7





17





4





-57 %



79 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



2





(6)





3





—





-42 % Other revenues from operations



143





118





108





21 %



33 % Total

$ 551



$ 521



$ 521





6 %



6 %

Noninterest income improved to $2.09 billion in 2020 from $2.06 billion in 2019. A 24% rise in mortgage banking revenues, higher trust income and increased income from Bayview Lending Group LLC were partially offset by declines in service charges on deposit accounts, trading account and foreign exchange gains and loan syndication fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $845 million in the final quarter of 2020, compared with $824 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $827 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $842 million in the recent quarter, $819 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $823 million in 2020's third quarter. Significant factors contributing to the higher level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, changes in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights and $14 million of expenses related to the planned transition of the support for M&T's retail brokerage and advisory business to the platform of LPL Financial, partially offset by lower costs for professional and outside services, advertising and marketing, and travel and entertainment. The valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights was increased by $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with a reduction in the allowance of $16 million in the final 2019 quarter. When compared with the third quarter of 2020, the recent quarter increase in noninterest expenses largely reflected expenses for the retail brokerage and advisory business support transition and higher costs for advertising and marketing.

Noninterest Expense





























Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q20



4Q19



3Q20



4Q19



3Q20











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 476



$ 469



$ 479





1 %



-1 % Equipment and net occupancy



84





83





81





2 %



4 % Outside data processing and software



68





62





65





10 %



5 % FDIC assessments



15





12





12





22 %



25 % Advertising and marketing



18





27





12





-34 %



50 % Printing, postage and supplies



9





10





9





-12 %



-12 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



3





4





4





-27 %



-20 % Other costs of operations



172





157





165





10 %



4 % Total

$ 845



$ 824



$ 827





3 %



2 %

For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense aggregated $3.39 billion, compared with $3.47 billion in 2019. Noninterest operating expenses were $3.37 billion and $3.45 billion in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Contributing to the lower level of such expenses in 2020 were decreased costs for professional and outside services, legal-related matters, advertising and marketing, travel and entertainment, and a $48 million charge in the second quarter of 2019 associated with the sale of an equity investment in an asset manager. Those factors were partially offset by higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, outside data processing and software, increases to the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights and the transition expenses noted earlier.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 54.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020, 53.1% in the year-earlier quarter and 56.2% in the third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2020 was 56.3%, compared with 55.7% in 2019.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $142.6 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $119.9 billion and $138.6 billion at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020, up from $90.9 billion at December 31, 2019 and $98.4 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $3.7 billion and commercial real estate loans of $2.1 billion. The commercial loan growth reflects loans originated as part of the PPP, which totaled $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Total deposits rose to $119.8 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $94.8 billion at December 31, 2019 and $115.2 billion at September 30, 2020. The higher levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with December 31, 2019 reflect increased commercial and consumer deposits, as well as higher deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities.

Total shareholders' equity was $16.2 billion, or 11.35% of total assets at December 31, 2020, $15.7 billion, or 13.11% at December 31, 2019 and $16.1 billion, or 11.61% at September 30, 2020. Common shareholders' equity was $14.9 billion, or $116.39 per share, at December 31, 2020, compared with $14.5 billion, or $110.78 per share, a year-earlier and $14.9 billion, or $115.75 per share, at September 30, 2020. Tangible equity per common share was $80.52 at December 31, 2020, $75.44 at December 31, 2019 and $79.85 at September 30, 2020. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.0% at December 31, 2020, up from 9.81% three months earlier and 9.73% at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #1884289. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, January 28, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #1884289. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations .

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2019 Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs, including in the respective Risk Factors sections of such reports, as well as in subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights





Three months ended











Year ended













December 31











December 31









Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Performance















































Net income

$ 471,140





493,066





-4 %

$ 1,353,152





1,929,149





-30 % Net income available to common shareholders



451,869





473,372





-5 %



1,279,068





1,849,511





-31 % Per common share:















































Basic earnings

$ 3.52





3.60





-2 %

$ 9.94





13.76





-28 % Diluted earnings



3.52





3.60





-2 %



9.94





13.75





-28 % Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





—



$ 4.40





4.10





7 % Common shares outstanding:















































Average - diluted (1)



128,379





131,549





-2 %



128,704





134,462





-4 % Period end (2)



128,333





130,589





-2 %



128,333





130,589





-2 % Return on (annualized):















































Average total assets



1.30 %



1.60 %











1.00 %



1.61 %







Average common shareholders' equity



12.07 %



12.95 %











8.72 %



12.87 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 993,252





1,014,225





-2 %

$ 3,883,605





4,153,127





-6 % Yield on average earning assets



3.15 %



4.27 %











3.43 %



4.53 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.25 %



.97 %











.43 %



1.05 %







Net interest spread



2.90 %



3.30 %











3.00 %



3.48 %







Contribution of interest-free funds



.10 %



.34 %











.16 %



.36 %







Net interest margin



3.00 %



3.64 %











3.16 %



3.84 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.39 %



.18 %











.26 %



.16 %







Net operating results (3)















































Net operating income

$ 473,453





496,237





-5 %

$ 1,364,145





1,943,508





-30 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.54





3.62





-2 %



10.02





13.86





-28 % Return on (annualized):















































Average tangible assets



1.35 %



1.67 %











1.04 %



1.69 %







Average tangible common equity



17.53 %



19.08 %











12.79 %



19.08 %







Efficiency ratio



54.6 %



53.1 %











56.3 %



55.7 %





























































At December 31





























Loan quality

2020



2019



Change

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,893,299





963,112





97 %























Real estate and other foreclosed assets



34,668





85,646





-60 %























Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,927,967





1,048,758





84 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 859,208





518,728





66 %























Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















































Nonaccrual loans

$ 48,820





50,891





-4 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



798,121





479,829





66 %























Renegotiated loans

$ 238,994





234,424





2 %























Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

N/A





39,632





—

























Purchased impaired loans (6):















































Outstanding customer balance

N/A





415,413





—

























Carrying amount

N/A





227,545





—

























Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.92 %



1.06 %































Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.76 %



1.16 %















































(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount. (5) Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020



2020



2020



2020



2019

Performance







































Net income

$ 471,140





372,136





241,054





268,822





493,066

Net income available to common shareholders



451,869





353,400





223,099





250,701





473,372

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 3.52





2.75





1.74





1.93





3.60

Diluted earnings



3.52





2.75





1.74





1.93





3.60

Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



128,379





128,355





128,333





129,755





131,549

Period end (2)



128,333





128,303





128,294





128,282





130,589

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



1.30 %



1.06 %



.71 %



.90 %



1.60 % Average common shareholders' equity



12.07 %



9.53 %



6.13 %



7.00 %



12.95 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 993,252





947,114





961,371





981,868





1,014,225

Yield on average earning assets



3.15 %



3.13 %



3.38 %



4.18 %



4.27 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.25 %



.30 %



.40 %



.83 %



.97 % Net interest spread



2.90 %



2.83 %



2.98 %



3.35 %



3.30 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.10 %



.12 %



.15 %



.30 %



.34 % Net interest margin



3.00 %



2.95 %



3.13 %



3.65 %



3.64 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.39 %



.12 %



.29 %



.22 %



.18 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 473,453





375,029





243,958





271,705





496,237

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.54





2.77





1.76





1.95





3.62

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.35 %



1.10 %



.74 %



0.94 %



1.67 % Average tangible common equity



17.53 %



13.94 %



9.04 %



10.39 %



19.08 % Efficiency ratio



54.6 %



56.2 %



55.7 %



58.9 %



53.1 %













































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Loan quality

2020



2020



2020



2020



2019

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,893,299





1,239,972





1,156,650





1,061,748





963,112

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



34,668





49,872





66,763





83,605





85,646

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,927,967





1,289,844





1,223,413





1,145,353





1,048,758

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 859,208





527,258





535,755





530,317





518,728

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 48,820





45,975





51,165





50,561





50,891

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



798,121





505,446





454,269





464,243





479,829

Renegotiated loans

$ 238,994





242,581





234,768





232,439





234,424

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A





39,632

Purchased impaired loans (6):







































Outstanding customer balance

N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A





415,413

Carrying amount

N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A





227,545

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.92 %



1.26 %



1.18 %



1.13 %



1.06 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.76 %



1.79 %



1.68 %



1.47 %



1.16 %















(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount. (5) Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended











Year ended













December 31











December 31









Dollars in thousands

2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Interest income

$ 1,038,890





1,185,902





-12 %

$ 4,192,712





4,879,593





-14 % Interest expense



49,610





177,069





-72





326,395





749,329





-56

Net interest income



989,280





1,008,833





-2





3,866,317





4,130,264





-6

Provision for credit losses



75,000





54,000



39





800,000





176,000





355

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



914,280





954,833





-4





3,066,317





3,954,264





-22

Other income















































Mortgage banking revenues



140,441





118,134





19





566,641





457,770





24

Service charges on deposit accounts



95,817





110,987





-14





370,788





432,978





-14

Trust income



151,314





151,525





—





601,884





572,608





5

Brokerage services income



12,234





11,891





3





47,428





48,922





-3

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



7,204





16,717





-57





40,536





62,044





-35

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,619





(6,452)





—





(9,421)





18,037





—

Other revenues from operations



142,621





118,238





21





470,588





469,320





—

Total other income



551,250





521,040





6





2,088,444





2,061,679





1

Other expense















































Salaries and employee benefits



476,110





469,080





1





1,950,692





1,900,797





3

Equipment and net occupancy



84,228





82,892





2





322,037





324,079





-1

Outside data processing and software



68,034





61,720





10





258,480





229,731





13

FDIC assessments



15,204





12,431





22





53,803





41,535





30

Advertising and marketing



17,832





27,063





-34





61,904





93,472





-34

Printing, postage and supplies



8,335





9,513





-12





39,869





39,893





—

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



3,129





4,305





-27





14,869





19,490





-24

Other costs of operations



172,136





156,679





10





683,586





819,685





-17

Total other expense



845,008





823,683





3





3,385,240





3,468,682





-2

Income before income taxes



620,522





652,190





-5





1,769,521





2,547,261





-31

Applicable income taxes



149,382





159,124





-6





416,369





618,112





-33

Net income

$ 471,140





493,066





-4 %

$ 1,353,152





1,929,149





-30 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2020



2020



2020



2020



2019

Interest income

$ 1,038,890





1,001,161





1,032,242





1,120,419





1,185,902

Interest expense



49,610





58,066





75,105





143,614





177,069

Net interest income



989,280





943,095





957,137





976,805





1,008,833

Provision for credit losses



75,000





150,000





325,000





250,000





54,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



914,280





793,095





632,137





726,805





954,833

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



140,441





153,267





145,024





127,909





118,134

Service charges on deposit accounts



95,817





91,355





77,455





106,161





110,987

Trust income



151,314





149,937





151,882





148,751





151,525

Brokerage services income



12,234





11,602





10,463





13,129





11,891

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



7,204





4,026





8,290





21,016





16,717

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,619





2,773





6,969





(20,782)





(6,452)

Other revenues from operations



142,621





107,601





87,190





133,176





118,238

Total other income



551,250





520,561





487,273





529,360





521,040

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



476,110





478,897





458,842





536,843





469,080

Equipment and net occupancy



84,228





81,080





77,089





79,640





82,892

Outside data processing and software



68,034





64,660





61,376





64,410





61,720

FDIC assessments



15,204





12,121





14,207





12,271





12,431

Advertising and marketing



17,832





11,855





9,842





22,375





27,063

Printing, postage and supplies



8,335





9,422





11,260





10,852





9,513

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



3,129





3,914





3,913





3,913





4,305

Other costs of operations



172,136





164,825





170,513





176,112





156,679

Total other expense



845,008





826,774





807,042





906,416





823,683

Income before income taxes



620,522





486,882





312,368





349,749





652,190

Applicable income taxes



149,382





114,746





71,314





80,927





159,124

Net income

$ 471,140





372,136





241,054





268,822





493,066



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





December 31











Dollars in thousands

2020



2019



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,552,743





1,432,805





8

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



23,663,810





7,190,154





229



Federal funds sold



—





3,500





—



Trading account



1,068,581





470,129





127



Investment securities



7,045,697





9,497,251





-26



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



27,574,564





23,838,168





16



Real estate - commercial



37,637,889





35,541,914





6



Real estate - consumer



16,752,993





16,156,094





4



Consumer



16,570,421





15,386,693





8



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



98,535,867





90,922,869





8



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,736,387





1,051,071





65



Net loans and leases



96,799,480





89,871,798





8



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



14,165





29,034





-51



Other assets



7,863,517





6,784,974





16



Total assets

$ 142,601,105





119,872,757





19

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 47,572,884





32,396,407





47

% Interest-bearing deposits



71,580,750





60,689,618





18



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



652,104





1,684,044





-61



Total deposits



119,805,738





94,770,069





26



Short-term borrowings



59,482





62,363





-5



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,166,409





2,337,490





-7



Long-term borrowings



4,382,193





6,986,186





-37



Total liabilities



126,413,822





104,156,108





21



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





—



Common



14,937,283





14,466,649





3



Total shareholders' equity



16,187,283





15,716,649





3



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 142,601,105





119,872,757





19

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend









December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31, Dollars in thousands

2020



2020



2020



2020



2019 ASSETS





































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,552,743





1,489,232





1,354,815





1,298,192





1,432,805 Interest-bearing deposits at banks



23,663,810





20,197,937





20,888,341





8,896,307





7,190,154 Federal funds sold



—





—





—





—





3,500 Trading account



1,068,581





1,215,573





1,293,534





1,224,291





470,129 Investment securities



7,045,697





7,723,004





8,454,344





8,956,590





9,497,251 Loans and leases:





































Commercial, financial, etc.



27,574,564





27,891,648





29,203,862





26,243,648





23,838,168 Real estate - commercial



37,637,889





37,582,084





37,159,451





36,684,106





35,541,914 Real estate - consumer



16,752,993





16,663,708





15,611,462





15,643,014





16,156,094 Consumer



16,570,421





16,309,608





15,782,773





15,571,507





15,386,693 Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



98,535,867





98,447,048





97,757,548





94,142,275





90,922,869 Less: allowance for credit losses



1,736,387





1,758,505





1,638,236





1,384,366





1,051,071 Net loans and leases



96,799,480





96,688,543





96,119,312





92,757,909





89,871,798 Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112 Core deposit and other intangible assets



14,165





17,294





21,208





25,121





29,034 Other assets



7,863,517





6,702,048





6,812,303





6,826,311





6,784,974 Total assets

$ 142,601,105





138,626,743





139,536,969





124,577,833





119,872,757







































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 47,572,884





44,201,670





45,397,843





35,554,715





32,396,407 Interest-bearing deposits



71,580,750





70,061,680





68,701,832





63,410,672





60,689,618 Deposits at Cayman Islands office



652,104





899,989





868,284





1,217,921





1,684,044 Total deposits



119,805,738





115,163,339





114,967,959





100,183,308





94,770,069 Short-term borrowings



59,482





46,123





52,298





59,180





62,363 Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,166,409





1,857,383





2,250,316





2,198,116





2,337,490 Long-term borrowings



4,382,193





5,458,885





6,321,291





6,321,435





6,986,186 Total liabilities



126,413,822





122,525,730





123,591,864





108,762,039





104,156,108 Shareholders' equity:





































Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000 Common



14,937,283





14,851,013





14,695,105





14,565,794





14,466,649 Total shareholders' equity



16,187,283





16,101,013





15,945,105





15,815,794





15,716,649 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 142,601,105





138,626,743





139,536,969





124,577,833





119,872,757

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance



Year ended











December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31, 2020 from



December 31,



Change

Dollars in millions

2020



2019



2020



December 31,



September 30,



2020



2019



in





Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate



2019



2020



Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate



balance

ASSETS







































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 22,206

.10 %

8,944

1.65 %

16,440

.10 %

148 %

35 %

$ 15,329

.21 %

6,783

2.08 %

126 % Federal funds sold and agreements







































































to resell securities



3,799

.12



1,279

1.68



5,113

.13



197



-26





2,717

.26



327

1.68



—

Trading account



50

1.97



70

4.36



50

1.62



-30



—





53

2.10



68

2.72



-22

Investment securities



7,195

2.25



10,044

2.51



7,876

1.95



-28



-9





8,165

2.16



11,550

2.50



-29

Loans and leases, net of unearned







































































discount







































































Commercial, financial, etc.



27,713

3.56



23,548

4.36



28,333

3.05



18



-2





27,520

3.42



23,306

4.80



18

Real estate - commercial



37,707

4.15



35,039

5.06



37,243

4.19



8



1





36,986

4.39



34,885

5.21



6

Real estate - consumer



16,761

3.56



16,330

4.15



16,558

3.69



3



1





16,215

3.82



16,665

4.25



-3

Consumer



16,485

4.78



15,327

5.26



16,076

4.76



8



3





15,884

4.92



14,638

5.43



9

Total loans and leases, net



98,666

4.01



90,244

4.77



98,210

3.89



9



—





96,605

4.13



89,494

4.99



8

Total earning assets



131,916

3.15



110,581

4.27



127,689

3.13



19



3





122,869

3.43



108,222

4.53



14

Goodwill



4,593







4,593







4,593







—



—





4,593







4,593







—

Core deposit and other intangible







































































assets



16







31







19







-50



-19





21







38







-44

Other assets



8,038







7,349







7,880







9



2





7,997







6,731







19

Total assets

$ 144,563







122,554







140,181







18 %

3 %

$ 135,480







119,584







13 %









































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































































Interest-bearing deposits







































































Savings and interest-checking







































































deposits

$ 69,133

.11



57,103

.66



65,848

.14



21 %

5 %

$ 63,590

.23



54,610

.67



16 % Time deposits



4,113

.97



6,015

1.58



4,715

1.22



-32



-13





4,960

1.34



6,309

1.51



-21

Deposits at Cayman Islands







































































office



826

.11



1,716

1.14



957

.10



-52



-14





1,117

.36



1,367

1.60



-18

Total interest-bearing







































































deposits



74,072

.16



64,834

.76



71,520

.21



14



4





69,667

.31



62,286

.78



12

Short-term borrowings



64

.01



675

1.86



62

.01



-91



3





62

.05



1,059

2.34



-94

Long-term borrowings



5,294

1.47



6,941

2.83



5,499

1.51



-24



-4





5,803

1.88



7,703

3.11



-25

Total interest-bearing liabilities



79,430

.25



72,450

.97



77,081

.30



10



3





75,532

.43



71,048

1.05



6

Noninterest-bearing deposits



46,904







32,069







44,786







46



5





41,683







30,763







35

Other liabilities



2,016







2,203







2,241







-8



-10





2,274







2,055







11

Total liabilities



128,350







106,722







124,108







20



3





119,489







103,866







15

Shareholders' equity



16,213







15,832







16,073







2



1





15,991







15,718







2

Total liabilities and







































































shareholders' equity

$ 144,563







122,554







140,181







18 %

3 %

$ 135,480







119,584







13 %









































































Net interest spread







2.90







3.30







2.83





















3.00







3.48







Contribution of interest-free funds







.10







.34







.12





















.16







.36







Net interest margin







3.00 %





3.64 %





2.95 %



















3.16 %





3.84 %







Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended



Year ended





December 31



December 31





2020



2019



2020



2019

Income statement data































In thousands, except per share































Net income































Net income

$ 471,140





493,066





1,353,152





1,929,149

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,313





3,171





10,993





14,359

Net operating income

$ 473,453





496,237





1,364,145





1,943,508



































Earnings per common share































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.52





3.60





9.94





13.75

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.08





.11

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.54





3.62





10.02





13.86



































Other expense































Other expense

$ 845,008





823,683





3,385,240





3,468,682

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(3,129)





(4,305)





(14,869)





(19,490)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 841,879





819,378





3,370,371





3,449,192

Efficiency ratio































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 841,879





819,378





3,370,371





3,449,192

Taxable-equivalent net interest income



993,252





1,014,225





3,883,605





4,153,127

Other income



551,250





521,040





2,088,444





2,061,679

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,619





(6,452)





(9,421)





18,037

Denominator

$ 1,542,883





1,541,717





5,981,470





6,196,769

Efficiency ratio



54.6 %



53.1 %



56.3 %



55.7 % Balance sheet data































In millions































Average assets































Average assets

$ 144,563





122,554





135,480





119,584

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(16)





(31)





(21)





(38)

Deferred taxes



4





8





5





10

Average tangible assets

$ 139,958





117,938





130,871





114,963

Average common equity































Average total equity

$ 16,213





15,832





15,991





15,718

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,272)

Average common equity



14,963





14,582





14,741





14,446

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(16)





(31)





(21)





(38)

Deferred taxes



4





8





5





10

Average tangible common equity

$ 10,358





9,966





10,132





9,825

At end of quarter































Total assets































Total assets

$ 142,601





119,873

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(14)





(29)

















Deferred taxes



4





7

















Total tangible assets

$ 137,998





115,258

















Total common equity































Total equity

$ 16,187





15,717

















Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)

















Common equity



14,937





14,467

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(14)





(29)

















Deferred taxes



4





7

















Total tangible common equity

$ 10,334





9,852

























(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2020



2020



2020



2020



2019

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 471,140





372,136





241,054





268,822





493,066

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,313





2,893





2,904





2,883





3,171

Net operating income

$ 473,453





375,029





243,958





271,705





496,237











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.52





2.75





1.74





1.93





3.60

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.02





.02





.02

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.54





2.77





1.76





1.95





3.62











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 845,008





826,774





807,042





906,416





823,683

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(3,129)





(3,914)





(3,913)





(3,913)





(4,305)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 841,879





822,860





803,129





902,503





819,378

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 841,879





822,860





803,129





902,503





819,378

Taxable-equivalent net interest income



993,252





947,114





961,371





981,868





1,014,225

Other income



551,250





520,561





487,273





529,360





521,040

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



1,619





2,773





6,969





(20,782)





(6,452)

Denominator

$ 1,542,883





1,464,902





1,441,675





1,532,010





1,541,717

Efficiency ratio



54.6 %



56.2 %



55.7 %



58.9 %



53.1 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 144,563





140,181





136,446





120,585





122,554

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(16)





(19)





(23)





(27)





(31)

Deferred taxes



4





5





6





7





8

Average tangible assets

$ 139,958





135,574





131,836





115,972





117,938

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 16,213





16,073





15,953





15,720





15,832

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Average common equity



14,963





14,823





14,703





14,470





14,582

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(16)





(19)





(23)





(27)





(31)

Deferred taxes



4





5





6





7





8

Average tangible common equity

$ 10,358





10,216





10,093





9,857





9,966

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 142,601





138,627





139,537





124,578





119,873

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(14)





(17)





(21)





(25)





(29)

Deferred taxes



4





4





5





6





7

Total tangible assets

$ 137,998





134,021





134,928





119,966





115,258

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 16,187





16,101





15,945





15,816





15,717

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Common equity



14,937





14,851





14,695





14,566





14,467

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(14)





(17)





(21)





(25)





(29)

Deferred taxes



4





4





5





6





7

Total tangible common equity

$ 10,334





10,245





10,086





9,954





9,852









(1) After any related tax effect.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Donald J. MacLeod



(716) 842-5138





MEDIA CONTACT:

C. Michael Zabel



(716) 842-5385

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

