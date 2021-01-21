M&T Bank Corporation Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for 2020.

GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.52 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $3.60 in the year-earlier quarter and $2.75 in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP-basis net income was $471 million in the recent quarter, $493 million in the final quarter of 2019 and $372 million in the third 2020 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, compared with 1.60% and 12.95%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 period and 1.06% and 9.53%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. 

Darren J. King, M&T's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In what has been an extremely challenging year, M&T responded quickly and effectively to take on those challenges while continuing to meet the needs of our customers through the extraordinary efforts of our employees.  Although the effects of the pandemic and the low interest rate environment impacted M&T's financial results in 2020, we were pleased with the growth experienced in the mortgage banking and trust businesses, as well as the role we played in providing our customers the opportunity to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program."

Earnings Highlights



































Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q19

3Q20





















Net income

$

471

$

493

$

372


-4

%

27

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

452

$

473

$

353


-5

%

28

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.52

$

3.60

$

2.75


-2

%

28

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.30

%

1.60

%

1.06

%







Annualized return on average common equity

12.07

%

12.95

%

9.53

%







For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, diluted earnings per common share were $9.94 and $13.75, respectively. GAAP-basis net income in 2020 totaled $1.35 billion, compared with $1.93 billion in 2019. Expressed as a rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in 2020 was 1.00% and 8.72%, respectively, and 1.61% and 12.87%, respectively, in 2019.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.  The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.  Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.54 in the final quarter of 2020, compared with $3.62 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.77 in the third quarter of 2020.  Net operating income aggregated $473 million in the recent quarter, $496 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $375 million in 2020's third quarter.  Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, 1.67% and 19.08%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2019 and 1.10% and 13.94%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $10.02 and $13.86, respectively.  Net operating income in 2020 was $1.36 billion, compared with $1.94 billion in 2019.  Net operating income expressed as a rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.04% and 12.79%, respectively, in 2020 and 1.69% and 19.08%, respectively, in 2019.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $993 million in the recent quarter, compared with $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. That decline resulted from a 64 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.64% in the year-earlier quarter, that was partially offset by the impact of a $21.3 billion or 19% increase in average earning assets to $131.9 billion in the recent quarter from $110.6 billion in the final quarter of 2019.   In the third quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $947 million, the net interest margin was 2.95% and average earning assets were $127.7 billion.  During the recent quarter, $29 million of interest income was recognized from the accelerated amortization of deferred fees related to payments received on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans originated by M&T during 2020.  At December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, outstanding balances of PPP loans totaled $5.4 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively.  As compared with the final quarter of 2019, the recent quarter's narrowing of the net interest margin resulted largely from lower yields on loans and deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, while the rise in average earning assets reflected higher balances of those same asset types. The improvement in the net interest margin in the recent quarter as compared with 2020's third quarter reflects a five basis point decline in average rates paid to customers on deposits, while the impacts of accelerated amortization of deferred PPP fees and increased levels of low-yielding balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York were largely offsetting.  Taxable-equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2020 was $3.88 billion and in 2019 was $4.15 billion. The net interest margin was 3.16% in 2020 and 3.84% in 2019.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income














Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q19

3Q20





















Average earning assets

$

131,916

$

110,581

$

127,689


19

%

3

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

993

$

1,014

$

947


-2

%

5

%

Net interest margin

3.00

%

3.64

%

2.95

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses totaled $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $54 million in the year-earlier quarter and $150 million in 2020's third quarter. The provision was $800 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $176 million in 2019.  The significantly higher level of the provision in 2020 reflected projections of expected credit losses under the provisions of new accounting guidance that became effective on January 1, 2020. Those projections included estimates of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2020, the provision for credit losses reflected incurred losses only.  Net loan charge-offs were $97 million during the recent quarter, compared with $41 million in the final quarter of 2019 and $30 million in the third quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .39% and .18% in the final quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and .12% in the third quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs during 2020 and 2019 aggregated $247 million and $144 million, respectively, representing .26% and .16%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Loans classified as nonaccrual rose to $1.89 billion or 1.92% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 from $1.24 billion or 1.26% of total loans at September 30, 2020.  That significant increase reflected the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, particularly loans collateralized by hotels.  Of the $653 million rise in nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter of 2020, $530 million were associated with hotels.  Nonaccrual loans outstanding at December 31, 2019 were $963 million or 1.06% of total loans. The adoption of the new accounting guidance previously mentioned resulted in an increase in nonaccrual loans on January 1, 2020 of $171 million.  Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $35 million at December 31, 2020, $86 million at December 31, 2019 and $50 million at  September 30, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.74 billion or 1.76% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2020, compared with $1.05 billion or 1.16% at December 31, 2019, $1.76 billion or 1.79% at September 30, 2020 and $1.18 billion or 1.30% as of January 1, 2020 following adoption of the current expected credit loss accounting rules. The adoption of the amended accounting guidance resulted in an increase to the allowance of $132 million on January 1, 2020. The allowance at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 represented 1.86% and 1.91%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q19

3Q20





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

1,893

$

963

$

1,240


97

%

53

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

35

$

86

$

50


-60

%

-30

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,928

$

1,049

$

1,290


84

%

49

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

859

$

519

$

527


66

%

63

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.92

%

1.06

%

1.26

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,736

$

1,051

$

1,759


65

%

-1

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.76

%

1.16

%

1.79

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

75

$

54

$

150


39

%

-50

%

Net charge-offs

$

97

$

41

$

30


135

%

227

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.39

%

.18

%

.12

%














(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income was $551 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $521 million in each of the year-earlier quarter and the third quarter of 2020. The improvement when compared with the final 2019 quarter resulted largely from a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC and  higher mortgage banking revenues. Partially offsetting those factors were declines in service charges on deposit accounts, loan syndication fees and trading account and foreign exchange gains. The higher income in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2020 predominantly reflects the distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC and increased commercial mortgage banking revenues, partially offset by a decline in residential mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest Income














Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q19

3Q20





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

140

$

118

$

153


19

%

-8

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

96


111


91


-14

%

5

%

Trust income

151


151


150





1

%

Brokerage services income

12


12


12


3

%

5

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

7


17


4


-57

%

79

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2


(6)


3





-42

%

Other revenues from operations

143


118


108


21

%

33

%

Total

$

551

$

521

$

521


6

%

6

%

Noninterest income improved to $2.09 billion in 2020 from $2.06 billion in 2019. A 24% rise in mortgage banking revenues, higher trust income and increased income from Bayview Lending Group LLC were partially offset by declines in service charges on deposit accounts, trading account and foreign exchange gains and loan syndication fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $845 million in the final quarter of 2020, compared with $824 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $827 million in the third quarter of 2020.  Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $842 million in the recent quarter, $819 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $823 million in 2020's third quarter. Significant factors contributing to the higher level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, changes  in the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights and $14 million of expenses related to the planned transition of the support for M&T's retail brokerage and advisory business to the platform of LPL Financial, partially offset by lower costs for professional and outside services, advertising and marketing, and travel and entertainment. The valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights was increased by $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with a reduction in the allowance of $16 million in the final 2019 quarter.  When compared with the third quarter of 2020, the recent quarter increase in noninterest expenses largely reflected expenses for the retail brokerage and advisory business support transition and higher costs for advertising and marketing.

Noninterest Expense














Change 4Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q19

3Q20





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

476

$

469

$

479


1

%

-1

%

Equipment and net occupancy

84


83


81


2

%

4

%

Outside data processing and software

68


62


65


10

%

5

%

FDIC assessments

15


12


12


22

%

25

%

Advertising and marketing

18


27


12


-34

%

50

%

Printing, postage and supplies

9


10


9


-12

%

-12

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

3


4


4


-27

%

-20

%

Other costs of operations

172


157


165


10

%

4

%

Total

$

845

$

824

$

827


3

%

2

%

For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense aggregated $3.39 billion, compared with $3.47 billion in 2019. Noninterest operating expenses were $3.37 billion and $3.45 billion in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Contributing to the lower level of such expenses in 2020 were decreased costs for professional and outside services, legal-related matters, advertising and marketing, travel and entertainment, and a $48 million charge in the second quarter of 2019 associated with the sale of an equity investment in an asset manager. Those factors were partially offset by higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, outside data processing and software, increases to the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights and the transition expenses noted earlier.

The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 54.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020, 53.1% in the year-earlier quarter and 56.2% in the third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2020 was 56.3%, compared with 55.7% in 2019.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $142.6 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $119.9 billion and $138.6 billion at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020, up from $90.9 billion at December 31, 2019 and $98.4 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $3.7 billion and commercial real estate loans of $2.1 billion. The commercial loan growth reflects loans originated as part of the PPP, which totaled $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Total deposits rose to $119.8 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $94.8 billion at December 31, 2019 and $115.2 billion at September 30, 2020. The higher levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with December 31, 2019 reflect increased commercial and consumer deposits, as well as higher deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities.

Total shareholders' equity was $16.2 billion, or 11.35% of total assets at December 31, 2020, $15.7 billion, or 13.11% at December 31, 2019 and $16.1 billion, or 11.61% at September 30, 2020. Common shareholders' equity was $14.9 billion, or $116.39 per share, at December 31, 2020, compared with $14.5 billion, or $110.78 per share, a year-earlier and $14.9 billion, or $115.75 per share, at September 30, 2020. Tangible equity per common share was $80.52 at December 31, 2020, $75.44 at December 31, 2019 and $79.85 at September 30, 2020. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances.  M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.0% at December 31, 2020, up from 9.81% three months earlier and 9.73% at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #1884289.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, January 28, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #1884289.  The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York.  M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2019 Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs, including in the respective Risk Factors sections of such reports, as well as in subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.    

Financial Highlights



Three months ended





Year ended






December 31





December 31




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Performance























Net income

$

471,140


493,066


-4

%

$

1,353,152


1,929,149


-30

%

Net income available to common shareholders

451,869


473,372


-5

%

1,279,068


1,849,511


-31

%

Per common share:























Basic earnings

$

3.52


3.60


-2

%

$

9.94


13.76


-28

%

Diluted earnings

3.52


3.60


-2

%

9.94


13.75


-28

%

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10




$

4.40


4.10


7

%

Common shares outstanding:























Average - diluted (1)

128,379


131,549


-2

%

128,704


134,462


-4

%

Period end (2)

128,333


130,589


-2

%

128,333


130,589


-2

%

Return on (annualized):























Average total assets

1.30

%

1.60

%





1.00

%

1.61

%



Average common shareholders' equity

12.07

%

12.95

%





8.72

%

12.87

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

993,252


1,014,225


-2

%

$

3,883,605


4,153,127


-6

%

Yield on average earning assets

3.15

%

4.27

%





3.43

%

4.53

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.25

%

.97

%





.43

%

1.05

%



Net interest spread

2.90

%

3.30

%





3.00

%

3.48

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.10

%

.34

%





.16

%

.36

%



Net interest margin

3.00

%

3.64

%





3.16

%

3.84

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.39

%

.18

%





.26

%

.16

%



Net operating results (3)























Net operating income

$

473,453


496,237


-5

%

$

1,364,145


1,943,508


-30

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.54


3.62


-2

%

10.02


13.86


-28

%

Return on (annualized):























Average tangible assets

1.35

%

1.67

%





1.04

%

1.69

%



Average tangible common equity

17.53

%

19.08

%





12.79

%

19.08

%



Efficiency ratio

54.6

%

53.1

%





56.3

%

55.7

%






























At December 31














Loan quality

2020

2019

Change












Nonaccrual loans

$

1,893,299


963,112


97

%











Real estate and other foreclosed assets

34,668


85,646


-60

%











Total nonperforming assets

$

1,927,967


1,048,758


84

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

859,208


518,728


66

%











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:























Nonaccrual loans

$

48,820


50,891


-4

%











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

798,121


479,829


66

%











Renegotiated loans

$

238,994


234,424


2

%











Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

N/A


39,632















Purchased impaired loans (6):























Outstanding customer balance

N/A


415,413















Carrying amount

N/A


227,545















Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.92

%

1.06

%















Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.76

%

1.16

%






















(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

(5)

Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Performance



















Net income

$

471,140


372,136


241,054


268,822


493,066

Net income available to common shareholders

451,869


353,400


223,099


250,701


473,372

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

3.52


2.75


1.74


1.93


3.60

Diluted earnings

3.52


2.75


1.74


1.93


3.60

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

128,379


128,355


128,333


129,755


131,549

Period end (2)

128,333


128,303


128,294


128,282


130,589

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

1.30

%

1.06

%

.71

%

.90

%

1.60

%

Average common shareholders' equity

12.07

%

9.53

%

6.13

%

7.00

%

12.95

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

993,252


947,114


961,371


981,868


1,014,225

Yield on average earning assets

3.15

%

3.13

%

3.38

%

4.18

%

4.27

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.25

%

.30

%

.40

%

.83

%

.97

%

Net interest spread

2.90

%

2.83

%

2.98

%

3.35

%

3.30

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.10

%

.12

%

.15

%

.30

%

.34

%

Net interest margin

3.00

%

2.95

%

3.13

%

3.65

%

3.64

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.39

%

.12

%

.29

%

.22

%

.18

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

473,453


375,029


243,958


271,705


496,237

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.54


2.77


1.76


1.95


3.62

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

1.35

%

1.10

%

.74

%

0.94

%

1.67

%

Average tangible common equity

17.53

%

13.94

%

9.04

%

10.39

%

19.08

%

Efficiency ratio

54.6

%

56.2

%

55.7

%

58.9

%

53.1

%























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Loan quality

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,893,299


1,239,972


1,156,650


1,061,748


963,112

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

34,668


49,872


66,763


83,605


85,646

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,927,967


1,289,844


1,223,413


1,145,353


1,048,758

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

859,208


527,258


535,755


530,317


518,728

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

48,820


45,975


51,165


50,561


50,891

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

798,121


505,446


454,269


464,243


479,829

Renegotiated loans

$

238,994


242,581


234,768


232,439


234,424

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or

        more (5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


39,632

Purchased impaired loans (6):



















Outstanding customer balance

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


415,413

Carrying amount

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


227,545

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.92

%

1.26

%

1.18

%

1.13

%

1.06

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.76

%

1.79

%

1.68

%

1.47

%

1.16

%







(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.

(5)

Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.

(6)

Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended





Year ended






December 31





December 31




Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Interest income

$

1,038,890


1,185,902


-12

%

$

4,192,712


4,879,593


-14

%

Interest expense

49,610


177,069


-72


326,395


749,329


-56

Net interest income

989,280


1,008,833


-2


3,866,317


4,130,264


-6

Provision for credit losses

75,000


54,000

39


800,000


176,000


355

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

914,280


954,833


-4


3,066,317


3,954,264


-22

Other income























Mortgage banking revenues

140,441


118,134


19


566,641


457,770


24

Service charges on deposit accounts

95,817


110,987


-14


370,788


432,978


-14

Trust income

151,314


151,525





601,884


572,608


5

Brokerage services income

12,234


11,891


3


47,428


48,922


-3

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

7,204


16,717


-57


40,536


62,044


-35

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,619


(6,452)





(9,421)


18,037



Other revenues from operations

142,621


118,238


21


470,588


469,320



Total other income

551,250


521,040


6


2,088,444


2,061,679


1

Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits

476,110


469,080


1


1,950,692


1,900,797


3

Equipment and net occupancy

84,228


82,892


2


322,037


324,079


-1

Outside data processing and software

68,034


61,720


10


258,480


229,731


13

FDIC assessments

15,204


12,431


22


53,803


41,535


30

Advertising and marketing

17,832


27,063


-34


61,904


93,472


-34

Printing, postage and supplies

8,335


9,513


-12


39,869


39,893



Amortization of core deposit and other

   intangible assets

3,129


4,305


-27


14,869


19,490


-24

Other costs of operations

172,136


156,679


10


683,586


819,685


-17

Total other expense

845,008


823,683


3


3,385,240


3,468,682


-2

Income before income taxes

620,522


652,190


-5


1,769,521


2,547,261


-31

Applicable income taxes

149,382


159,124


-6


416,369


618,112


-33

Net income

$

471,140


493,066


-4

%

$

1,353,152


1,929,149


-30

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Interest income

$

1,038,890


1,001,161


1,032,242


1,120,419


1,185,902

Interest expense

49,610


58,066


75,105


143,614


177,069

Net interest income

989,280


943,095


957,137


976,805


1,008,833

Provision for credit losses

75,000


150,000


325,000


250,000


54,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

914,280


793,095


632,137


726,805


954,833

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

140,441


153,267


145,024


127,909


118,134

Service charges on deposit accounts

95,817


91,355


77,455


106,161


110,987

Trust income

151,314


149,937


151,882


148,751


151,525

Brokerage services income

12,234


11,602


10,463


13,129


11,891

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

7,204


4,026


8,290


21,016


16,717

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,619


2,773


6,969


(20,782)


(6,452)

Other revenues from operations

142,621


107,601


87,190


133,176


118,238

Total other income

551,250


520,561


487,273


529,360


521,040

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

476,110


478,897


458,842


536,843


469,080

Equipment and net occupancy

84,228


81,080


77,089


79,640


82,892

Outside data processing and software

68,034


64,660


61,376


64,410


61,720

FDIC assessments

15,204


12,121


14,207


12,271


12,431

Advertising and marketing

17,832


11,855


9,842


22,375


27,063

Printing, postage and supplies

8,335


9,422


11,260


10,852


9,513

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

3,129


3,914


3,913


3,913


4,305

Other costs of operations

172,136


164,825


170,513


176,112


156,679

Total other expense

845,008


826,774


807,042


906,416


823,683

Income before income taxes

620,522


486,882


312,368


349,749


652,190

Applicable income taxes

149,382


114,746


71,314


80,927


159,124

Net income

$

471,140


372,136


241,054


268,822


493,066

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31





Dollars in thousands

2020

2019

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,552,743


1,432,805


8

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

23,663,810


7,190,154


229

Federal funds sold




3,500




Trading account

1,068,581


470,129


127

Investment securities

7,045,697


9,497,251


-26

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

27,574,564


23,838,168


16

Real estate - commercial

37,637,889


35,541,914


6

Real estate - consumer

16,752,993


16,156,094


4

Consumer

16,570,421


15,386,693


8

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

98,535,867


90,922,869


8

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,736,387


1,051,071


65

Net loans and leases

96,799,480


89,871,798


8

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

14,165


29,034


-51

Other assets

7,863,517


6,784,974


16

Total assets

$

142,601,105


119,872,757


19

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

47,572,884


32,396,407


47

%

Interest-bearing deposits

71,580,750


60,689,618


18

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

652,104


1,684,044


-61

Total deposits

119,805,738


94,770,069


26

Short-term borrowings

59,482


62,363


-5

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,166,409


2,337,490


-7

Long-term borrowings

4,382,193


6,986,186


-37

Total liabilities

126,413,822


104,156,108


21

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000




Common

14,937,283


14,466,649


3

Total shareholders' equity

16,187,283


15,716,649


3

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

142,601,105


119,872,757


19

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

ASSETS


















Cash and due from banks

$

1,552,743


1,489,232


1,354,815


1,298,192


1,432,805

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

23,663,810


20,197,937


20,888,341


8,896,307


7,190,154

Federal funds sold













3,500

Trading account

1,068,581


1,215,573


1,293,534


1,224,291


470,129

Investment securities

7,045,697


7,723,004


8,454,344


8,956,590


9,497,251

Loans and leases:


















Commercial, financial, etc.

27,574,564


27,891,648


29,203,862


26,243,648


23,838,168

Real estate - commercial

37,637,889


37,582,084


37,159,451


36,684,106


35,541,914

Real estate - consumer

16,752,993


16,663,708


15,611,462


15,643,014


16,156,094

Consumer

16,570,421


16,309,608


15,782,773


15,571,507


15,386,693

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

98,535,867


98,447,048


97,757,548


94,142,275


90,922,869

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,736,387


1,758,505


1,638,236


1,384,366


1,051,071

Net loans and leases

96,799,480


96,688,543


96,119,312


92,757,909


89,871,798

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

14,165


17,294


21,208


25,121


29,034

Other assets

7,863,517


6,702,048


6,812,303


6,826,311


6,784,974

Total assets

$

142,601,105


138,626,743


139,536,969


124,577,833


119,872,757




















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

47,572,884


44,201,670


45,397,843


35,554,715


32,396,407

Interest-bearing deposits

71,580,750


70,061,680


68,701,832


63,410,672


60,689,618

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

652,104


899,989


868,284


1,217,921


1,684,044

Total deposits

119,805,738


115,163,339


114,967,959


100,183,308


94,770,069

Short-term borrowings

59,482


46,123


52,298


59,180


62,363

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,166,409


1,857,383


2,250,316


2,198,116


2,337,490

Long-term borrowings

4,382,193


5,458,885


6,321,291


6,321,435


6,986,186

Total liabilities

126,413,822


122,525,730


123,591,864


108,762,039


104,156,108

Shareholders' equity:


















Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000

Common

14,937,283


14,851,013


14,695,105


14,565,794


14,466,649

Total shareholders' equity

16,187,283


16,101,013


15,945,105


15,815,794


15,716,649

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

142,601,105


138,626,743


139,536,969


124,577,833


119,872,757

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance

Year ended





December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, 2020 from

December 31,

Change

Dollars in millions

2020

2019

2020

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2019

in


Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2019

2020

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance

ASSETS



































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

22,206

.10

%

8,944

1.65

%

16,440

.10

%

148

%

35

%

$

15,329

.21

%

6,783

2.08

%

126

%

Federal funds sold and agreements



































to resell securities

3,799

.12

1,279

1.68

5,113

.13

197

-26


2,717

.26

327

1.68


Trading account

50

1.97

70

4.36

50

1.62

-30




53

2.10

68

2.72

-22

Investment securities

7,195

2.25

10,044

2.51

7,876

1.95

-28

-9


8,165

2.16

11,550

2.50

-29

Loans and leases, net of unearned



































discount



































Commercial, financial, etc.

27,713

3.56

23,548

4.36

28,333

3.05

18

-2


27,520

3.42

23,306

4.80

18

Real estate - commercial

37,707

4.15

35,039

5.06

37,243

4.19

8

1


36,986

4.39

34,885

5.21

6

Real estate - consumer

16,761

3.56

16,330

4.15

16,558

3.69

3

1


16,215

3.82

16,665

4.25

-3

Consumer

16,485

4.78

15,327

5.26

16,076

4.76

8

3


15,884

4.92

14,638

5.43

9

Total loans and leases, net

98,666

4.01

90,244

4.77

98,210

3.89

9




96,605

4.13

89,494

4.99

8

Total earning assets

131,916

3.15

110,581

4.27

127,689

3.13

19

3


122,869

3.43

108,222

4.53

14

Goodwill

4,593



4,593



4,593








4,593



4,593




Core deposit and other intangible



































assets

16



31



19



-50

-19


21



38



-44

Other assets

8,038



7,349



7,880



9

2


7,997



6,731



19

Total assets

$

144,563



122,554



140,181



18

%

3

%

$

135,480



119,584



13

%





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Savings and interest-checking



































deposits

$

69,133

.11

57,103

.66

65,848

.14

21

%

5

%

$

63,590

.23

54,610

.67

16

%

Time deposits

4,113

.97

6,015

1.58

4,715

1.22

-32

-13


4,960

1.34

6,309

1.51

-21

Deposits at Cayman Islands



































office

826

.11

1,716

1.14

957

.10

-52

-14


1,117

.36

1,367

1.60

-18

Total interest-bearing



































deposits

74,072

.16

64,834

.76

71,520

.21

14

4


69,667

.31

62,286

.78

12

Short-term borrowings

64

.01

675

1.86

62

.01

-91

3


62

.05

1,059

2.34

-94

Long-term borrowings

5,294

1.47

6,941

2.83

5,499

1.51

-24

-4


5,803

1.88

7,703

3.11

-25

Total interest-bearing liabilities

79,430

.25

72,450

.97

77,081

.30

10

3


75,532

.43

71,048

1.05

6

Noninterest-bearing deposits

46,904



32,069



44,786



46

5


41,683



30,763



35

Other liabilities

2,016



2,203



2,241



-8

-10


2,274



2,055



11

Total liabilities

128,350



106,722



124,108



20

3


119,489



103,866



15

Shareholders' equity

16,213



15,832



16,073



2

1


15,991



15,718



2

Total liabilities and



































shareholders' equity

$

144,563



122,554



140,181



18

%

3

%

$

135,480



119,584



13

%





































Net interest spread



2.90



3.30



2.83










3.00



3.48



Contribution of interest-free funds



.10



.34



.12










.16



.36



Net interest margin



3.00

%


3.64

%


2.95

%









3.16

%


3.84

%


Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Year ended


December 31

December 31


2020

2019

2020

2019

Income statement data















In thousands, except per share















Net income















Net income

$

471,140


493,066


1,353,152


1,929,149

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,313


3,171


10,993


14,359

Net operating income

$

473,453


496,237


1,364,145


1,943,508

















Earnings per common share















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.52


3.60


9.94


13.75

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.08


.11

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.54


3.62


10.02


13.86

















Other expense















Other expense

$

845,008


823,683


3,385,240


3,468,682

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(3,129)


(4,305)


(14,869)


(19,490)

Noninterest operating expense

$

841,879


819,378


3,370,371


3,449,192

Efficiency ratio















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

841,879


819,378


3,370,371


3,449,192

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

993,252


1,014,225


3,883,605


4,153,127

Other income

551,250


521,040


2,088,444


2,061,679

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,619


(6,452)


(9,421)


18,037

Denominator

$

1,542,883


1,541,717


5,981,470


6,196,769

Efficiency ratio

54.6

%

53.1

%

56.3

%

55.7

%

Balance sheet data















In millions















Average assets















Average assets

$

144,563


122,554


135,480


119,584

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(16)


(31)


(21)


(38)

Deferred taxes

4


8


5


10

Average tangible assets

$

139,958


117,938


130,871


114,963

Average common equity















Average total equity

$

16,213


15,832


15,991


15,718

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,272)

Average common equity

14,963


14,582


14,741


14,446

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(16)


(31)


(21)


(38)

Deferred taxes

4


8


5


10

Average tangible common equity

$

10,358


9,966


10,132


9,825

At end of quarter















Total assets















Total assets

$

142,601


119,873








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(14)


(29)








Deferred taxes

4


7








Total tangible assets

$

137,998


115,258








Total common equity















Total equity

$

16,187


15,717








Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)








Common equity

14,937


14,467








Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)








Core deposit and other intangible assets

(14)


(29)








Deferred taxes

4


7








Total tangible common equity

$

10,334


9,852











(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

471,140


372,136


241,054


268,822


493,066

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,313


2,893


2,904


2,883


3,171

Net operating income

$

473,453


375,029


243,958


271,705


496,237





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.52


2.75


1.74


1.93


3.60

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.02


.02


.02

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.54


2.77


1.76


1.95


3.62





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

845,008


826,774


807,042


906,416


823,683

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(3,129)


(3,914)


(3,913)


(3,913)


(4,305)

Noninterest operating expense

$

841,879


822,860


803,129


902,503


819,378

Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

841,879


822,860


803,129


902,503


819,378

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

993,252


947,114


961,371


981,868


1,014,225

Other income

551,250


520,561


487,273


529,360


521,040

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1,619


2,773


6,969


(20,782)


(6,452)

Denominator

$

1,542,883


1,464,902


1,441,675


1,532,010


1,541,717

Efficiency ratio

54.6

%

56.2

%

55.7

%

58.9

%

53.1

%

Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

144,563


140,181


136,446


120,585


122,554

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(16)


(19)


(23)


(27)


(31)

Deferred taxes

4


5


6


7


8

Average tangible assets

$

139,958


135,574


131,836


115,972


117,938

Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

16,213


16,073


15,953


15,720


15,832

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Average common equity

14,963


14,823


14,703


14,470


14,582

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(16)


(19)


(23)


(27)


(31)

Deferred taxes

4


5


6


7


8

Average tangible common equity

$

10,358


10,216


10,093


9,857


9,966

At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

142,601


138,627


139,537


124,578


119,873

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(14)


(17)


(21)


(25)


(29)

Deferred taxes

4


4


5


6


7

Total tangible assets

$

137,998


134,021


134,928


119,966


115,258

Total common equity



















Total equity

$

16,187


16,101


15,945


15,816


15,717

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Common equity

14,937


14,851


14,695


14,566


14,467

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(14)


(17)


(21)


(25)


(29)

Deferred taxes

4


4


5


6


7

Total tangible common equity

$

10,334


10,245


10,086


9,954


9,852



(1)

After any related tax effect.

