M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Sep 18, 2024, 15:31 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, September 19, 2024, M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 8.50% to 8.00%.

About M&T (www.mtb.com)

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company ("M&T Bank"), provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2024 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
[email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) plans to announce its third quarter 2024 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the...
M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics