M&T Bank Corporation Announces Dividend Declaration on Series A and Series C Preferred Stock

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared quarterly cash dividends of $15.9375 per share on each of its Series A (NYSE: MTBPr) and Series C (NYSE: MTBPrC) preferred stock. The dividends will be payable August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2019.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842‑5138

Media Contact:

C. Michael Zabel

(716) 842-5385

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

