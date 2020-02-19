M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Common Stock Dividend
Feb 19, 2020, 16:14 ET
BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020.
About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Investor Contact:
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842‑5138
Media Contact:
C. Michael Zabel
(716) 842-5385
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation
