M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

