M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

About M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.  For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

