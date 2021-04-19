M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.33 in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $1.93 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.52 in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP-basis net income was $447 million in the recent quarter, $269 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $471 million in the final 2020 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the initial 2021 quarter expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, compared with .90% and 7.00%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period and 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $10 million ($8 million after tax-effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share).

Commenting on M&T's results for the recent quarter, Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our results for the first three months of the year. The residential mortgage banking and trust businesses had strong revenue growth and expense levels were well-contained after considering the usual seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses. Our outlook on forecasted credit losses improved considerably. M&T's capital position remains solid, with the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio growing to 10.4% at March 31, 2021 from 10.0% at the end of 2020."

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.41 in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $1.95 and $3.54 in the first and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. Net operating income aggregated $457 million in the recent quarter, $272 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $473 million in 2020's final quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, .94% and 10.39%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2020 and 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $985 million in the recent quarter, up from $982 million in the first quarter of 2020. The impact of a $26.1 billion or 24% increase in average earning assets to $134.4 billion in the recent quarter from $108.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 was substantially offset by a 68 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin to 2.97% in the first quarter of 2021 from 3.65% in the year-earlier quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $993 million, the net interest margin was 3.00% and average earning assets were $131.9 billion. The lower net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2020's fourth quarter reflects the fewer number of days in the first quarter of 2021, while the decline in the net interest margin was attributable to higher balances held in low yielding accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.











































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20











































Average earning assets

$ 134,355



$ 108,226



$ 131,916





24 %



2 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 985



$ 982



$ 993



—





-1 % Net interest margin



2.97 %



3.65 %



3.00 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The Company recorded a provision for credit losses recapture of $25 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with provisions of $250 million in the year-earlier quarter and $75 million in 2020's fourth quarter. The provision recapture reflects improvements in macroeconomic forecasts at March 31, 2021 as compared with previous forecasts. Nevertheless, the impact of those improvements was cautiously evaluated given the somewhat uneven and incomplete recovery evident in the economy through the recent quarter-end. The level of the provisions in the 2020 quarters reflected then projections of expected credit losses that were based on economic forecasts at those times. Net loan charge-offs were $75 million during the recent quarter, compared with $49 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .31% and .22% in the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .39% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.96 billion or 1.97% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, compared with $1.89 billion or 1.92% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and $1.06 billion or 1.13% at March 31, 2020. The increase in nonaccrual loans from March 31, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $30 million at March 31, 2021, $84 million a year earlier and $35 million at December 31, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.64 billion or 1.65% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, compared with $1.38 billion or 1.47% at March 31, 2020 and $1.74 billion or 1.76% at December 31, 2020. The allowance at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 represented 1.75% and 1.86%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,957



$ 1,062



$ 1,893





84 %



3 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 30



$ 84



$ 35





-64 %



-14 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,987



$ 1,146



$ 1,928





73 %



3 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 1,085



$ 530



$ 859





105 %



26 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.97 %



1.13 %



1.92 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,636



$ 1,384



$ 1,736





18 %



-6 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.65 %



1.47 %



1.76 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ (25)



$ 250



$ 75





—





—

Net charge-offs

$ 75



$ 49



$ 97





53 %



-23 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.31 %



.22 %



.39 %

















__________________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income was $506 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $529 million in the year-earlier quarter and $551 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower level of noninterest income when compared with the first 2020 quarter resulted largely from declines in service charges on deposit accounts, trading account and foreign exchange gains and a $23 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") in the initial 2020 quarter. Partially offsetting those factors were increased mortgage banking revenues and trust income, as well as lower unrealized losses on investment securities. The decreased income in the recent quarter as compared with the final quarter of 2020 predominantly reflects a fourth quarter 2020 distribution of $30 million from BLG that was made in lieu of a first quarter 2021 distribution and unrealized losses on investment securities.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 139



$ 128



$ 140





8 %



-1 % Service charges on deposit accounts



93





106





96





-13 %



-3 % Trust income



156





149





151





5 %



3 % Brokerage services income



13





13





12



—





7 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6





21





7





-70 %



-13 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(12)





(21)





2



—



—

Other revenues from operations



111





133





143





-17 %



-22 % Total

$ 506



$ 529



$ 551





-4 %



-8 %

Noninterest expense totaled $919 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $906 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $845 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $907 million in the recent quarter, $903 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $842 million in 2020's final quarter. Factors contributing to the modest increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits and professional services. Partially offsetting those factors were a recent quarter reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights of $9 million. When compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, the recent quarter increase in noninterest operating expenses resulted from higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the recent quarter that totaled $69 million, and increased professional services expenses, partially offset by the recent quarter reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q21



1Q20



4Q20



1Q20



4Q20











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 541



$ 537



$ 476





1 %



14 % Equipment and net occupancy



82





80





84





4 %



-2 % Outside data processing and software



66





64





68





2 %



-3 % FDIC assessments



14





12





15





16 %



-7 % Advertising and marketing



15





22





18





-35 %



-18 % Printing, postage and supplies



9





11





9





-14 %



12 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



3





4





3





-30 %



-12 % Other costs of operations



189





176





172





7 %



10 % Total

$ 919



$ 906



$ 845





1 %



9 %











































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 60.3% in the first quarter of 2021, 58.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 54.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $150.5 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $124.6 billion and $142.6 billion at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021, up from $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020 and $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the first quarter of 2020 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $1.6 billion, residential real estate loans of $1.7 billion and consumer loans of $1.1 billion. The commercial loan growth reflects loans originated as part of the PPP which totaled $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021, as compared with $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020. The PPP was initiated during the second quarter of 2020. The rise in residential real estate loans was attributable to purchased government-guaranteed loans and the consumer loan increase reflects higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. Total deposits rose to $128.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $100.2 billion at March 31, 2020 and $119.8 billion at December 31, 2020. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with March 31, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers.

Total shareholders' equity was $16.4 billion, or 10.93% of total assets at March 31, 2021, $15.8 billion, or 12.70% at March 31, 2020 and $16.2 billion, or 11.35% at December 31, 2020. Common shareholders' equity was $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, at March 31, 2021, compared with $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, a year-earlier and $14.9 billion, or $116.39 per share, at December 31, 2020. Tangible equity per common share was $82.35 at March 31, 2021, $77.60 at March 31, 2020 and $80.52 at December 31, 2020. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.4% at March 31, 2021, up from 10.0% three months earlier.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #1019927. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 26, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #1019927. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations .

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the People's United transaction; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United, include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; the risk that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; the risk that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in certain other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It . In connection with the proposed transaction with People's United, M&T filed with the SEC a registration statement (Registration No. 333-254962) on Form S-4 to register the shares of M&T's capital stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement of M&T and People's United which will be sent to the shareholders of M&T and People's United seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF M&T AND PEOPLE'S UNITED AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT M&T, PEOPLE'S UNITED AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about M&T and People's United, without charge, at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Investor Relations, M&T Bank Corporation, One M&T Plaza, Buffalo, New York 14203, telephone (716) 635-4000, or Steven Bodakowski, People's United Financial, Inc., 850 Main Street, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604, telephone (203) 338-4202.

Participants in the Solicitation of Proxies in Connection with Proposed Transaction . M&T, People's United and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding M&T's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Information regarding People's United's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, as amended by an amendment to the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Financial Highlights

















Three months ended













March 31









Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021



2020



Change

Performance























Net income

$ 447,249





268,822





66 % Net income available to common shareholders



428,093





250,701





71 % Per common share:























Basic earnings

$ 3.33





1.93





73 % Diluted earnings



3.33





1.93





73 % Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





—

Common shares outstanding:























Average - diluted (1)



128,669





129,755





-1 % Period end (2)



128,658





128,282



—

Return on (annualized):























Average total assets



1.22 %



.90 %







Average common shareholders' equity



11.57 %



7.00 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 985,128





981,868



—

Yield on average earning assets



3.08 %



4.18 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.18 %



.83 %







Net interest spread



2.90 %



3.35 %







Contribution of interest-free funds



.07 %



.30 %







Net interest margin



2.97 %



3.65 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.31 %



.22 %







Net operating results (3)























Net operating income

$ 457,372





271,705





68 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.41





1.95





75 % Return on (annualized):























Average tangible assets



1.29 %



.94 %







Average tangible common equity



17.05 %



10.39 %







Efficiency ratio



60.3 %



58.9 %





































At March 31





Loan quality

2021



2020



Change

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,957,106





1,061,748





84 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets



29,797





83,605





-64 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,986,903





1,145,353





73 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 1,084,553





530,317





105 % Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:























Nonaccrual loans

$ 51,668





50,561





2 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,044,599





464,243





125 % Renegotiated loans

$ 242,121





232,439





4 % Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.97 %



1.13 %







Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.65 %



1.47 %









__________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Performance







































Net income

$ 447,249





471,140





372,136





241,054





268,822

Net income available to common shareholders



428,093





451,869





353,400





223,099





250,701

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 3.33





3.52





2.75





1.74





1.93

Diluted earnings



3.33





3.52





2.75





1.74





1.93

Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



128,669





128,379





128,355





128,333





129,755

Period end (2)



128,658





128,333





128,303





128,294





128,282

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



1.22 %



1.30 %



1.06 %



.71 %



.90 % Average common shareholders' equity



11.57 %



12.07 %



9.53 %



6.13 %



7.00 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 985,128





993,252





947,114





961,371





981,868

Yield on average earning assets



3.08 %



3.15 %



3.13 %



3.38 %



4.18 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.18 %



.25 %



.30 %



.40 %



.83 % Net interest spread



2.90 %



2.90 %



2.83 %



2.98 %



3.35 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.07 %



.10 %



.12 %



.15 %



.30 % Net interest margin



2.97 %



3.00 %



2.95 %



3.13 %



3.65 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.31 %



.39 %



.12 %



.29 %



.22 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 457,372





473,453





375,029





243,958





271,705

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.41





3.54





2.77





1.76





1.95

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.29 %



1.35 %



1.10 %



.74 %



.94 % Average tangible common equity



17.05 %



17.53 %



13.94 %



9.04 %



10.39 % Efficiency ratio



60.3 %



54.6 %



56.2 %



55.7 %



58.9 %













































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Loan quality

2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,957,106





1,893,299





1,239,972





1,156,650





1,061,748

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



29,797





34,668





49,872





66,763





83,605

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,986,903





1,927,967





1,289,844





1,223,413





1,145,353

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 1,084,553





859,208





527,258





535,755





530,317

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 51,668





48,820





45,975





51,165





50,561

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,044,599





798,121





505,446





454,269





464,243

Renegotiated loans

$ 242,121





238,994





242,581





234,768





232,439

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.97 %



1.92 %



1.26 %



1.18 %



1.13 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.65 %



1.76 %



1.79 %



1.68 %



1.47 %

__________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

































Three months ended













March 31









Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



Change

Interest income

$ 1,016,962





1,120,419





-9 % Interest expense



35,567





143,614





-75

Net interest income



981,395





976,805



—

Provision for credit losses



(25,000)





250,000



—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,006,395





726,805





38

Other income























Mortgage banking revenues



138,754





127,909





8

Service charges on deposit accounts



92,777





106,161





-13

Trust income



156,022





148,751





5

Brokerage services income



13,113





13,129



—

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,284





21,016





-70

Loss on bank investment securities



(12,282)





(20,782)





—

Other revenues from operations



110,930





133,176





-17

Total other income



505,598





529,360





-4

Other expense























Salaries and employee benefits



541,078





536,843





1

Equipment and net occupancy



82,471





79,640





4

Outside data processing and software



65,751





64,410





2

FDIC assessments



14,188





12,271





16

Advertising and marketing



14,628





22,375





-35

Printing, postage and supplies



9,317





10,852





-14

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2,738





3,913





-30

Other costs of operations



189,273





176,112





7

Total other expense



919,444





906,416





1

Income before income taxes



592,549





349,749





69

Applicable income taxes



145,300





80,927





80

Net income

$ 447,249





268,822





66 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Interest income

$ 1,016,962





1,038,890





1,001,161





1,032,242





1,120,419

Interest expense



35,567





49,610





58,066





75,105





143,614

Net interest income



981,395





989,280





943,095





957,137





976,805

Provision for credit losses



(25,000)





75,000





150,000





325,000





250,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,006,395





914,280





793,095





632,137





726,805

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



138,754





140,441





153,267





145,024





127,909

Service charges on deposit accounts



92,777





95,817





91,355





77,455





106,161

Trust income



156,022





151,314





149,937





151,882





148,751

Brokerage services income



13,113





12,234





11,602





10,463





13,129

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6,284





7,204





4,026





8,290





21,016

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(12,282)





1,619





2,773





6,969





(20,782)

Other revenues from operations



110,930





142,621





107,601





87,190





133,176

Total other income



505,598





551,250





520,561





487,273





529,360

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



541,078





476,110





478,897





458,842





536,843

Equipment and net occupancy



82,471





84,228





81,080





77,089





79,640

Outside data processing and software



65,751





68,034





64,660





61,376





64,410

FDIC assessments



14,188





15,204





12,121





14,207





12,271

Advertising and marketing



14,628





17,832





11,855





9,842





22,375

Printing, postage and supplies



9,317





8,335





9,422





11,260





10,852

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2,738





3,129





3,914





3,913





3,913

Other costs of operations



189,273





172,136





164,825





170,513





176,112

Total other expense



919,444





845,008





826,774





807,042





906,416

Income before income taxes



592,549





620,522





486,882





312,368





349,749

Applicable income taxes



145,300





149,382





114,746





71,314





80,927

Net income

$ 447,249





471,140





372,136





241,054





268,822



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





















March 31











Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,258,989





1,298,192





-3

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



31,407,227





8,896,307





253



Federal funds sold



1,000





—





—



Trading account



687,359





1,224,291





-44



Investment securities



6,610,667





8,956,590





-26



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



27,811,190





26,243,648





6



Real estate - commercial



37,425,974





36,684,106





2



Real estate - consumer



17,349,683





15,643,014





11



Consumer



16,712,233





15,571,507





7



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



99,299,080





94,142,275





5



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,636,206





1,384,366





18



Net loans and leases



97,662,874





92,757,909





5



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



11,427





25,121





-55



Other assets



8,248,405





6,826,311





21



Total assets

$ 150,481,060





124,577,833





21

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 53,641,419





35,554,715





51

% Interest-bearing deposits



74,193,255





63,410,672





17



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



641,691





1,217,921





-47



Total deposits



128,476,365





100,183,308





28



Short-term borrowings



58,957





59,180



—



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,000,727





2,198,116





-9



Long-term borrowings



3,498,503





6,321,435





-45



Total liabilities



134,034,552





108,762,039





23



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





—



Common



15,196,508





14,565,794





4



Total shareholders' equity



16,446,508





15,815,794





4



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 150,481,060





124,577,833





21

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend





















March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,258,989





1,552,743





1,489,232





1,354,815





1,298,192

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



31,407,227





23,663,810





20,197,937





20,888,341





8,896,307

Federal funds sold



1,000





—





—





—





—

Trading account



687,359





1,068,581





1,215,573





1,293,534





1,224,291

Investment securities



6,610,667





7,045,697





7,723,004





8,454,344





8,956,590

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



27,811,190





27,574,564





27,891,648





29,203,862





26,243,648

Real estate - commercial



37,425,974





37,637,889





37,582,084





37,159,451





36,684,106

Real estate - consumer



17,349,683





16,752,993





16,663,708





15,611,462





15,643,014

Consumer



16,712,233





16,570,421





16,309,608





15,782,773





15,571,507

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



99,299,080





98,535,867





98,447,048





97,757,548





94,142,275

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,636,206





1,736,387





1,758,505





1,638,236





1,384,366

Net loans and leases



97,662,874





96,799,480





96,688,543





96,119,312





92,757,909

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



11,427





14,165





17,294





21,208





25,121

Other assets



8,248,405





7,863,517





6,702,048





6,812,303





6,826,311

Total assets

$ 150,481,060





142,601,105





138,626,743





139,536,969





124,577,833











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 53,641,419





47,572,884





44,201,670





45,397,843





35,554,715

Interest-bearing deposits



74,193,255





71,580,750





70,061,680





68,701,832





63,410,672

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



641,691





652,104





899,989





868,284





1,217,921

Total deposits



128,476,365





119,805,738





115,163,339





114,967,959





100,183,308

Short-term borrowings



58,957





59,482





46,123





52,298





59,180

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,000,727





2,166,409





1,857,383





2,250,316





2,198,116

Long-term borrowings



3,498,503





4,382,193





5,458,885





6,321,291





6,321,435

Total liabilities



134,034,552





126,413,822





122,525,730





123,591,864





108,762,039

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000

Common



15,196,508





14,937,283





14,851,013





14,695,105





14,565,794

Total shareholders' equity



16,446,508





16,187,283





16,101,013





15,945,105





15,815,794

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 150,481,060





142,601,105





138,626,743





139,536,969





124,577,833



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance







March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31, 2021 from



Dollars in millions

2021



2020



2020



March 31,



December 31,







Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2020



2020



ASSETS

































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 27,666





.10

%

6,130





1.24

%

22,206





.10

%

351

%

25

% Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



678





.12





1,224





1.34





3,799





.12





-45





-82



Trading account



50





1.44





64





2.64





50





1.97





-22





—



Investment securities



6,605





2.28





9,102





2.22





7,195





2.25





-27





-8



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount

































































Commercial, financial, etc.



27,723





3.53





24,290





4.10





27,713





3.56





14





—



Real estate - commercial



37,609





4.16





36,034





4.83





37,707





4.15





4





—



Real estate - consumer



17,404





3.54





15,931





4.03





16,761





3.56





9





4



Consumer



16,620





4.64





15,451





5.30





16,485





4.78





8





1



Total loans and leases, net



99,356





3.99





91,706





4.61





98,666





4.01





8





1



Total earning assets



134,355





3.08





108,226





4.18





131,916





3.15





24





2



Goodwill



4,593













4,593













4,593













—





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



13













27













16













-53





-18



Other assets



9,196













7,739













8,038













19





14



Total assets

$ 148,157













120,585













144,563













23

%

2

%



































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































































Interest-bearing deposits

































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 70,458





.07





56,366





.56





69,133





.11





25

%

2

% Time deposits



3,732





.76





5,672





1.55





4,113





.97





-34





-9



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



683





.11





1,672





.82





826





.11





-59





-17



Total interest-bearing deposits



74,873





.10





63,710





.65





74,072





.16





18





1



Short-term borrowings



62





.01





58





.16





64





.01





7





-4



Long-term borrowings



3,851





1.78





6,240





2.60





5,294





1.47





-38





-27



Total interest-bearing liabilities



78,786





.18





70,008





.83





79,430





.25





13





-1



Noninterest-bearing deposits



50,860













32,456













46,904













57





8



Other liabilities



2,184













2,401













2,016













-9





8



Total liabilities



131,830













104,865













128,350













26





3



Shareholders' equity



16,327













15,720













16,213













4





1



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 148,157













120,585













144,563













23

%

2

%



































































Net interest spread











2.90













3.35













2.90



















Contribution of interest-free funds











.07













.30













.10



















Net interest margin











2.97

%









3.65

%









3.00

%

















Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020



2020



2020

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 447,249





471,140





372,136





241,054





268,822

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,034





2,313





2,893





2,904





2,883

Merger-related expenses (1)



8,089





—





—





—





—

Net operating income

$ 457,372





473,453





375,029





243,958





271,705











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.33





3.52





2.75





1.74





1.93

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.02





.02





.02

Merger-related expenses (1)



.06





—





—





—





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.41





3.54





2.77





1.76





1.95











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 919,444





845,008





826,774





807,042





906,416

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(2,738)





(3,129)





(3,914)





(3,913)





(3,913)

Merger-related expenses



(9,951)





—





—





—





—

Noninterest operating expense

$ 906,755





841,879





822,860





803,129





902,503

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 906,755





841,879





822,860





803,129





902,503

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 985,128





993,252





947,114





961,371





981,868

Other income



505,598





551,250





520,561





487,273





529,360

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



(12,282)





1,619





2,773





6,969





(20,782)

Denominator

$ 1,503,008





1,542,883





1,464,902





1,441,675





1,532,010

Efficiency ratio



60.3 %



54.6 %



56.2 %



55.7 %



58.9 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 148,157





144,563





140,181





136,446





120,585

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(13)





(16)





(19)





(23)





(27)

Deferred taxes



3





4





5





6





7

Average tangible assets

$ 143,554





139,958





135,574





131,836





115,972

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 16,327





16,213





16,073





15,953





15,720

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Average common equity



15,077





14,963





14,823





14,703





14,470

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(13)





(16)





(19)





(23)





(27)

Deferred taxes



3





4





5





6





7

Average tangible common equity

$ 10,474





10,358





10,216





10,093





9,857

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 150,481





142,601





138,627





139,537





124,578

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(12)





(14)





(17)





(21)





(25)

Deferred taxes



3





4





4





5





6

Total tangible assets

$ 145,879





137,998





134,021





134,928





119,966

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 16,447





16,187





16,101





15,945





15,816

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Common equity



15,197





14,937





14,851





14,695





14,566

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(12)





(14)





(17)





(21)





(25)

Deferred taxes



3





4





4





5





6

Total tangible common equity

$ 10,595





10,334





10,245





10,086





9,954



_____________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

