M&T Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.33 in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $1.93 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.52 in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP-basis net income was $447 million in the recent quarter, $269 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $471 million in the final 2020 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the initial 2021 quarter expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.22% and 11.57%, respectively, compared with .90% and 7.00%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period and 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $10 million ($8 million after tax-effect, or $.06 of diluted earnings per common share).

Commenting on M&T's results for the recent quarter, Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our results for the first three months of the year.  The residential mortgage banking and trust businesses had strong revenue growth and expense levels were well-contained after considering the usual seasonal increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses.  Our outlook on forecasted credit losses improved considerably.  M&T's capital position remains solid, with the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio growing to 10.4% at March 31, 2021 from 10.0% at the end of 2020."

Earnings Highlights



































Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q21

1Q20

4Q20

1Q20

4Q20





















Net income

$

447

$

269

$

471


66

%

-5

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

428

$

251

$

452


71

%

-5

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.33

$

1.93

$

3.52


73

%

-5

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.22

%

.90

%

1.30

%







Annualized return on average common equity

11.57

%

7.00

%

12.07

%







Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.  The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.  Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.41 in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $1.95 and $3.54 in the first and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively.  Net operating income aggregated $457 million in the recent quarter, $272 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $473 million in 2020's final quarter.  Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.29% and 17.05%, respectively, .94% and 10.39%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2020 and 1.35% and 17.53%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.  Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $985 million in the recent quarter, up from $982 million in the first quarter of 2020.  The impact of a $26.1 billion or 24% increase in average earning assets to $134.4 billion in the recent quarter from $108.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 was substantially offset by a 68 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin to 2.97% in the first quarter of 2021 from 3.65% in the year-earlier quarter.  In the fourth quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $993 million, the net interest margin was 3.00% and average earning assets were $131.9 billion.  The lower net interest income in the recent quarter as compared with 2020's fourth quarter reflects the fewer number of days in the first quarter of 2021, while the decline in the net interest margin was attributable to higher balances held in low yielding accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.






















Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



































Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q21

1Q20

4Q20

1Q20

4Q20





















Average earning assets

$

134,355

$

108,226

$

131,916


24

%

2

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

985

$

982

$

993




-1

%

Net interest margin

2.97

%

3.65

%

3.00

%







Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The Company recorded a provision for credit losses recapture of $25 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with provisions of $250 million in the year-earlier quarter and $75 million in 2020's fourth quarter.  The provision recapture reflects improvements in macroeconomic forecasts at March 31, 2021 as compared with previous forecasts. Nevertheless, the impact of those improvements was cautiously evaluated given the somewhat uneven and incomplete recovery evident in the economy through the recent quarter-end. The level of the provisions in the 2020 quarters reflected then projections of expected credit losses that were based on economic forecasts at those times.  Net loan charge-offs were $75 million during the recent quarter, compared with $49 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .31% and .22% in the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .39% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.96 billion or 1.97% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, compared with $1.89 billion or 1.92% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and $1.06 billion or 1.13% at March 31, 2020.  The increase in nonaccrual loans from March 31, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector.  Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $30 million at March 31, 2021, $84 million a year earlier and $35 million at December 31, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.64 billion or 1.65% of loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, compared with $1.38 billion or 1.47% at March 31, 2020 and $1.74 billion or 1.76% at December 31, 2020. The allowance at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 represented 1.75% and 1.86%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

Asset Quality Metrics














Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q21

1Q20

4Q20

1Q20

4Q20





















At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$

1,957

$

1,062

$

1,893


84

%

3

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

30

$

84

$

35


-64

%

-14

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,987

$

1,146

$

1,928


73

%

3

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

1,085

$

530

$

859


105

%

26

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.97

%

1.13

%

1.92

%




























Allowance for credit losses

$

1,636

$

1,384

$

1,736


18

%

-6

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.65

%

1.47

%

1.76

%




























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$

(25)

$

250

$

75






Net charge-offs

$

75

$

49

$

97


53

%

-23

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.31

%

.22

%

.39

%







__________________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income was $506 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $529 million in the year-earlier quarter and $551 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The lower level of noninterest income when compared with the first 2020 quarter resulted largely from declines in service charges on deposit accounts, trading account and foreign exchange gains and a $23 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") in the initial 2020 quarter. Partially offsetting those factors were increased mortgage banking revenues and trust income, as well as lower unrealized losses on investment securities. The decreased income in the recent quarter as compared with the final quarter of 2020 predominantly reflects a fourth quarter 2020 distribution of $30 million from BLG that was made in lieu of a first quarter 2021 distribution and unrealized losses on investment securities.

Noninterest Income



































Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q21

1Q20

4Q20

1Q20

4Q20





















Mortgage banking revenues

$

139

$

128

$

140


8

%

-1

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

93


106


96


-13

%

-3

%

Trust income

156


149


151


5

%

3

%

Brokerage services income

13


13


12




7

%

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6


21


7


-70

%

-13

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(12)


(21)


2




Other revenues from operations

111


133


143


-17

%

-22

%

Total

$

506

$

529

$

551


-4

%

-8

%

Noninterest expense totaled $919 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $906 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $845 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $907 million in the recent quarter, $903 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $842 million in 2020's final quarter. Factors contributing to the modest increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits and professional services. Partially offsetting those factors were a recent quarter reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights of $9 million. When compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, the recent quarter increase in noninterest operating expenses resulted from higher costs for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the recent quarter that totaled $69 million, and increased professional services expenses, partially offset by the recent quarter reduction of the valuation allowance for capitalized residential mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense



































Change 1Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q21

1Q20

4Q20

1Q20

4Q20





















Salaries and employee benefits

$

541

$

537

$

476


1

%

14

%

Equipment and net occupancy

82


80


84


4

%

-2

%

Outside data processing and software

66


64


68


2

%

-3

%

FDIC assessments

14


12


15


16

%

-7

%

Advertising and marketing

15


22


18


-35

%

-18

%

Printing, postage and supplies

9


11


9


-14

%

12

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

3


4


3


-30

%

-12

%

Other costs of operations

189


176


172


7

%

10

%

Total

$

919

$

906

$

845


1

%

9

%





















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues.  M&T's efficiency ratio was 60.3% in the first quarter of 2021, 58.9% in the year-earlier quarter and 54.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $150.5 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $124.6 billion and $142.6 billion at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $99.3 billion at March 31, 2021, up from $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020 and $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the first quarter of 2020 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $1.6 billion, residential real estate loans of $1.7 billion and consumer loans of $1.1 billion. The commercial loan growth reflects loans originated as part of the PPP which totaled $6.2 billion at March 31, 2021, as compared with $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020. The PPP was initiated during the second quarter of 2020. The rise in residential real estate loans was attributable to purchased government-guaranteed loans and the consumer loan increase reflects higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans.  Total deposits rose to $128.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $100.2 billion at March 31, 2020 and $119.8 billion at December 31, 2020. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with March 31, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers.

Total shareholders' equity was $16.4 billion, or 10.93% of total assets at March 31, 2021, $15.8 billion, or 12.70% at March 31, 2020 and $16.2 billion, or 11.35% at December 31, 2020. Common shareholders' equity was $15.2 billion, or $118.12 per share, at March 31, 2021, compared with $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, a year-earlier and $14.9 billion, or $116.39 per share, at December 31, 2020. Tangible equity per common share was $82.35 at March 31, 2021, $77.60 at March 31, 2020 and $80.52 at December 31, 2020. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances.  M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.4% at March 31, 2021, up from 10.0% three months earlier.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700.  Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #1019927.  The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 26, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #1019927.  The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York.  M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.  Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.  

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  

Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the People's United transaction; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United, include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; the risk that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; the risk that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist; and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements.  In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in certain other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.   

Additional Information and Where to Find It. In connection with the proposed transaction with People's United, M&T filed with the SEC a registration statement (Registration No. 333-254962) on Form S-4 to register the shares of M&T's capital stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement of M&T and People's United which will be sent to the shareholders of M&T and People's United seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF M&T AND PEOPLE'S UNITED AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT M&T, PEOPLE'S UNITED AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about M&T and People's United, without charge, at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Investor Relations, M&T Bank Corporation, One M&T Plaza, Buffalo, New York 14203, telephone (716) 635-4000, or  Steven Bodakowski, People's United Financial, Inc., 850 Main Street, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604, telephone (203) 338-4202.

Participants in the Solicitation of Proxies in Connection with Proposed Transaction. M&T, People's United and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding M&T's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K.  Information regarding People's United's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, as amended by an amendment to the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Financial Highlights








Three months ended






March 31




Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021

2020

Change

Performance











Net income

$

447,249


268,822


66

%

Net income available to common shareholders

428,093


250,701


71

%

Per common share:











Basic earnings

$

3.33


1.93


73

%

Diluted earnings

3.33


1.93


73

%

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10



Common shares outstanding:











Average - diluted (1)

128,669


129,755


-1

%

Period end (2)

128,658


128,282


Return on (annualized):











Average total assets

1.22

%

.90

%



Average common shareholders' equity

11.57

%

7.00

%



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

985,128


981,868


Yield on average earning assets

3.08

%

4.18

%



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.18

%

.83

%



Net interest spread

2.90

%

3.35

%



Contribution of interest-free funds

.07

%

.30

%



Net interest margin

2.97

%

3.65

%



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.31

%

.22

%



Net operating results (3)











Net operating income

$

457,372


271,705


68

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.41


1.95


75

%

Return on (annualized):











Average tangible assets

1.29

%

.94

%



Average tangible common equity

17.05

%

10.39

%



Efficiency ratio

60.3

%

58.9

%


















At March 31


Loan quality

2021

2020

Change

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,957,106


1,061,748


84

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

29,797


83,605


-64

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,986,903


1,145,353


73

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

1,084,553


530,317


105

%

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:











Nonaccrual loans

$

51,668


50,561


2

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,044,599


464,243


125

%

Renegotiated loans

$

242,121


232,439


4

%

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.97

%

1.13

%



Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.65

%

1.47

%



__________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Performance



















Net income

$

447,249


471,140


372,136


241,054


268,822

Net income available to common shareholders

428,093


451,869


353,400


223,099


250,701

Per common share:



















Basic earnings

$

3.33


3.52


2.75


1.74


1.93

Diluted earnings

3.33


3.52


2.75


1.74


1.93

Cash dividends

$

1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10


1.10

Common shares outstanding:



















Average - diluted (1)

128,669


128,379


128,355


128,333


129,755

Period end (2)

128,658


128,333


128,303


128,294


128,282

Return on (annualized):



















Average total assets

1.22

%

1.30

%

1.06

%

.71

%

.90

%

Average common shareholders' equity

11.57

%

12.07

%

9.53

%

6.13

%

7.00

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

985,128


993,252


947,114


961,371


981,868

Yield on average earning assets

3.08

%

3.15

%

3.13

%

3.38

%

4.18

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.18

%

.25

%

.30

%

.40

%

.83

%

Net interest spread

2.90

%

2.90

%

2.83

%

2.98

%

3.35

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.07

%

.10

%

.12

%

.15

%

.30

%

Net interest margin

2.97

%

3.00

%

2.95

%

3.13

%

3.65

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.31

%

.39

%

.12

%

.29

%

.22

%

Net operating results (3)



















Net operating income

$

457,372


473,453


375,029


243,958


271,705

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.41


3.54


2.77


1.76


1.95

Return on (annualized):



















Average tangible assets

1.29

%

1.35

%

1.10

%

.74

%

.94

%

Average tangible common equity

17.05

%

17.53

%

13.94

%

9.04

%

10.39

%

Efficiency ratio

60.3

%

54.6

%

56.2

%

55.7

%

58.9

%























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Loan quality

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,957,106


1,893,299


1,239,972


1,156,650


1,061,748

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

29,797


34,668


49,872


66,763


83,605

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,986,903


1,927,967


1,289,844


1,223,413


1,145,353

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

1,084,553


859,208


527,258


535,755


530,317

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



















Nonaccrual loans

$

51,668


48,820


45,975


51,165


50,561

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,044,599


798,121


505,446


454,269


464,243

Renegotiated loans

$

242,121


238,994


242,581


234,768


232,439

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.97

%

1.92

%

1.26

%

1.18

%

1.13

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.65

%

1.76

%

1.79

%

1.68

%

1.47

%

__________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
















Three months ended






March 31




Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

Change

Interest income

$

1,016,962


1,120,419


-9

%

Interest expense

35,567


143,614


-75

Net interest income

981,395


976,805


Provision for credit losses

(25,000)


250,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,006,395


726,805


38

Other income











Mortgage banking revenues

138,754


127,909


8

Service charges on deposit accounts

92,777


106,161


-13

Trust income

156,022


148,751


5

Brokerage services income

13,113


13,129


Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6,284


21,016


-70

Loss on bank investment securities

(12,282)


(20,782)



Other revenues from operations

110,930


133,176


-17

Total other income

505,598


529,360


-4

Other expense











Salaries and employee benefits

541,078


536,843


1

Equipment and net occupancy

82,471


79,640


4

Outside data processing and software

65,751


64,410


2

FDIC assessments

14,188


12,271


16

Advertising and marketing

14,628


22,375


-35

Printing, postage and supplies

9,317


10,852


-14

Amortization of core deposit and other

   intangible assets

2,738


3,913


-30

Other costs of operations

189,273


176,112


7

Total other expense

919,444


906,416


1

Income before income taxes

592,549


349,749


69

Applicable income taxes

145,300


80,927


80

Net income

$

447,249


268,822


66

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Interest income

$

1,016,962


1,038,890


1,001,161


1,032,242


1,120,419

Interest expense

35,567


49,610


58,066


75,105


143,614

Net interest income

981,395


989,280


943,095


957,137


976,805

Provision for credit losses

(25,000)


75,000


150,000


325,000


250,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,006,395


914,280


793,095


632,137


726,805

Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

138,754


140,441


153,267


145,024


127,909

Service charges on deposit accounts

92,777


95,817


91,355


77,455


106,161

Trust income

156,022


151,314


149,937


151,882


148,751

Brokerage services income

13,113


12,234


11,602


10,463


13,129

Trading account and foreign exchange gains

6,284


7,204


4,026


8,290


21,016

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(12,282)


1,619


2,773


6,969


(20,782)

Other revenues from operations

110,930


142,621


107,601


87,190


133,176

Total other income

505,598


551,250


520,561


487,273


529,360

Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

541,078


476,110


478,897


458,842


536,843

Equipment and net occupancy

82,471


84,228


81,080


77,089


79,640

Outside data processing and software

65,751


68,034


64,660


61,376


64,410

FDIC assessments

14,188


15,204


12,121


14,207


12,271

Advertising and marketing

14,628


17,832


11,855


9,842


22,375

Printing, postage and supplies

9,317


8,335


9,422


11,260


10,852

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

2,738


3,129


3,914


3,913


3,913

Other costs of operations

189,273


172,136


164,825


170,513


176,112

Total other expense

919,444


845,008


826,774


807,042


906,416

Income before income taxes

592,549


620,522


486,882


312,368


349,749

Applicable income taxes

145,300


149,382


114,746


71,314


80,927

Net income

$

447,249


471,140


372,136


241,054


268,822

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet










March 31





Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

Change

ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$

1,258,989


1,298,192


-3

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

31,407,227


8,896,307


253

Federal funds sold

1,000







Trading account

687,359


1,224,291


-44

Investment securities

6,610,667


8,956,590


-26

Loans and leases:












Commercial, financial, etc.

27,811,190


26,243,648


6

Real estate - commercial

37,425,974


36,684,106


2

Real estate - consumer

17,349,683


15,643,014


11

Consumer

16,712,233


15,571,507


7

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

99,299,080


94,142,275


5

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,636,206


1,384,366


18

Net loans and leases

97,662,874


92,757,909


5

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112




Core deposit and other intangible assets

11,427


25,121


-55

Other assets

8,248,405


6,826,311


21

Total assets

$

150,481,060


124,577,833


21

%














LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

53,641,419


35,554,715


51

%

Interest-bearing deposits

74,193,255


63,410,672


17

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

641,691


1,217,921


-47

Total deposits

128,476,365


100,183,308


28

Short-term borrowings

58,957


59,180



Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,000,727


2,198,116


-9

Long-term borrowings

3,498,503


6,321,435


-45

Total liabilities

134,034,552


108,762,039


23

Shareholders' equity:












Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000




Common

15,196,508


14,565,794


4

Total shareholders' equity

16,446,508


15,815,794


4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

150,481,060


124,577,833


21

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend










March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$

1,258,989


1,552,743


1,489,232


1,354,815


1,298,192

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

31,407,227


23,663,810


20,197,937


20,888,341


8,896,307

Federal funds sold

1,000












Trading account

687,359


1,068,581


1,215,573


1,293,534


1,224,291

Investment securities

6,610,667


7,045,697


7,723,004


8,454,344


8,956,590

Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.

27,811,190


27,574,564


27,891,648


29,203,862


26,243,648

Real estate - commercial

37,425,974


37,637,889


37,582,084


37,159,451


36,684,106

Real estate - consumer

17,349,683


16,752,993


16,663,708


15,611,462


15,643,014

Consumer

16,712,233


16,570,421


16,309,608


15,782,773


15,571,507

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

99,299,080


98,535,867


98,447,048


97,757,548


94,142,275

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,636,206


1,736,387


1,758,505


1,638,236


1,384,366

Net loans and leases

97,662,874


96,799,480


96,688,543


96,119,312


92,757,909

Goodwill

4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

11,427


14,165


17,294


21,208


25,121

Other assets

8,248,405


7,863,517


6,702,048


6,812,303


6,826,311

Total assets

$

150,481,060


142,601,105


138,626,743


139,536,969


124,577,833





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

53,641,419


47,572,884


44,201,670


45,397,843


35,554,715

Interest-bearing deposits

74,193,255


71,580,750


70,061,680


68,701,832


63,410,672

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

641,691


652,104


899,989


868,284


1,217,921

Total deposits

128,476,365


119,805,738


115,163,339


114,967,959


100,183,308

Short-term borrowings

58,957


59,482


46,123


52,298


59,180

Accrued interest and other liabilities

2,000,727


2,166,409


1,857,383


2,250,316


2,198,116

Long-term borrowings

3,498,503


4,382,193


5,458,885


6,321,291


6,321,435

Total liabilities

134,034,552


126,413,822


122,525,730


123,591,864


108,762,039

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred

1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000


1,250,000

Common

15,196,508


14,937,283


14,851,013


14,695,105


14,565,794

Total shareholders' equity

16,446,508


16,187,283


16,101,013


15,945,105


15,815,794

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

150,481,060


142,601,105


138,626,743


139,536,969


124,577,833

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance



March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 2021 from

Dollars in millions

2021

2020

2020

March 31,

December 31,



Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2020

2020

ASSETS
































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

27,666


.10

%

6,130


1.24

%

22,206


.10

%

351

%

25

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities

678


.12


1,224


1.34


3,799


.12


-45


-82

Trading account

50


1.44


64


2.64


50


1.97


-22




Investment securities

6,605


2.28


9,102


2.22


7,195


2.25


-27


-8

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
































Commercial, financial, etc.

27,723


3.53


24,290


4.10


27,713


3.56


14




Real estate - commercial

37,609


4.16


36,034


4.83


37,707


4.15


4




Real estate - consumer

17,404


3.54


15,931


4.03


16,761


3.56


9


4

Consumer

16,620


4.64


15,451


5.30


16,485


4.78


8


1

Total loans and leases, net

99,356


3.99


91,706


4.61


98,666


4.01


8


1

Total earning assets

134,355


3.08


108,226


4.18


131,916


3.15


24


2

Goodwill

4,593






4,593






4,593











Core deposit and other intangible assets

13






27






16






-53


-18

Other assets

9,196






7,739






8,038






19


14

Total assets

$

148,157






120,585






144,563






23

%

2

%


































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
































Interest-bearing deposits
































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

70,458


.07


56,366


.56


69,133


.11


25

%

2

%

Time deposits

3,732


.76


5,672


1.55


4,113


.97


-34


-9

Deposits at Cayman Islands office

683


.11


1,672


.82


826


.11


-59


-17

Total interest-bearing deposits

74,873


.10


63,710


.65


74,072


.16


18


1

Short-term borrowings

62


.01


58


.16


64


.01


7


-4

Long-term borrowings

3,851


1.78


6,240


2.60


5,294


1.47


-38


-27

Total interest-bearing liabilities

78,786


.18


70,008


.83


79,430


.25


13


-1

Noninterest-bearing deposits

50,860






32,456






46,904






57


8

Other liabilities

2,184






2,401






2,016






-9


8

Total liabilities

131,830






104,865






128,350






26


3

Shareholders' equity

16,327






15,720






16,213






4


1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

148,157






120,585






144,563






23

%

2

%


































Net interest spread





2.90






3.35






2.90









Contribution of interest-free funds





.07






.30






.10









Net interest margin





2.97

%




3.65

%




3.00

%







Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Income statement data



















In thousands, except per share



















Net income



















Net income

$

447,249


471,140


372,136


241,054


268,822

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

2,034


2,313


2,893


2,904


2,883

Merger-related expenses (1)

8,089












Net operating income

$

457,372


473,453


375,029


243,958


271,705





















Earnings per common share



















Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.33


3.52


2.75


1.74


1.93

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.02


.02


.02


.02


.02

Merger-related expenses (1)

.06












Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.41


3.54


2.77


1.76


1.95





















Other expense



















Other expense

$

919,444


845,008


826,774


807,042


906,416

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(2,738)


(3,129)


(3,914)


(3,913)


(3,913)

Merger-related expenses

(9,951)












Noninterest operating expense

$

906,755


841,879


822,860


803,129


902,503

Efficiency ratio



















Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

906,755


841,879


822,860


803,129


902,503

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

985,128


993,252


947,114


961,371


981,868

Other income

505,598


551,250


520,561


487,273


529,360

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(12,282)


1,619


2,773


6,969


(20,782)

Denominator

$

1,503,008


1,542,883


1,464,902


1,441,675


1,532,010

Efficiency ratio

60.3

%

54.6

%

56.2

%

55.7

%

58.9

%

Balance sheet data



















In millions



















Average assets



















Average assets

$

148,157


144,563


140,181


136,446


120,585

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(13)


(16)


(19)


(23)


(27)

Deferred taxes

3


4


5


6


7

Average tangible assets

$

143,554


139,958


135,574


131,836


115,972

Average common equity



















Average total equity

$

16,327


16,213


16,073


15,953


15,720

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Average common equity

15,077


14,963


14,823


14,703


14,470

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(13)


(16)


(19)


(23)


(27)

Deferred taxes

3


4


5


6


7

Average tangible common equity

$

10,474


10,358


10,216


10,093


9,857

At end of quarter



















Total assets



















Total assets

$

150,481


142,601


138,627


139,537


124,578

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(12)


(14)


(17)


(21)


(25)

Deferred taxes

3


4


4


5


6

Total tangible assets

$

145,879


137,998


134,021


134,928


119,966

Total common equity



















Total equity

$

16,447


16,187


16,101


15,945


15,816

Preferred stock

(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)


(1,250)

Common equity

15,197


14,937


14,851


14,695


14,566

Goodwill

(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(12)


(14)


(17)


(21)


(25)

Deferred taxes

3


4


4


5


6

Total tangible common equity

$

10,595


10,334


10,245


10,086


9,954

_____________________

(1)

 After any related tax effect.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Donald J. MacLeod


(716) 842-5138



MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon

(212) 415-0557

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

