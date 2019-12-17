M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter / Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #9399388. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, January 30, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #9399388. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., January 23, 2020 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842‑5138

Media Contact:

C. Michael Zabel

(716) 842-5385

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

