M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

M&T Bank Corporation

Nov 19, 2024, 17:18 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447

