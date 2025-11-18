M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025.

M&T has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $79.38 per share (equivalent to $0.19845 per depositary share) on its Perpetual 6.350% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K ("Series K Preferred Stock"), payable December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025.

About M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

