M&T Bank Corporation Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.80 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.05 per share, or 7%, from the previous $.75 per share dividend paid quarterly since March 2017. The dividend will be payable June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018.