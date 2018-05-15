M&T Bank Corporation Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.80 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.05 per share, or 7%, from the previous $.75 per share dividend paid quarterly since March 2017. The dividend will be payable June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018.
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
