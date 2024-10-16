M&T Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Oct 16, 2024, 17:22 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared quarterly cash dividends on the following series of perpetual preferred stock:

  • A dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock"), payable December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.
  • A dividend of $187.50 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per depositary share) on its Perpetual 7.500% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J ("Series J Preferred Stock"), payable December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

About M&T 
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

