M&T Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared quarterly cash dividends on the following series of perpetual preferred stock:

A dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock")

A dividend of $187.50 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per depositary share) on its Perpetual 7.500% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J ("Series J Preferred Stock")

A dividend of $158.75 per share (equivalent to $0.396875 per depositary share) on its Perpetual 6.350% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K ("Series K Preferred Stock")

Each dividend will be payable March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

