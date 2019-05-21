M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend

M&T Bank Corporation

May 21, 2019, 16:05 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be payable June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2019.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:        
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842‑5138

Media Contact:                      
C. Michael Zabel
(716) 842-5385

