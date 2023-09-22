M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

M&T Bank Corporation

22 Sep, 2023, 18:12 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its third quarter 2023 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ323. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, October 25, 2023, by calling (800) 839-5631 or (402) 220-2558 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., October 18, 2023, on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T 
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

