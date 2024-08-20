M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2024.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

