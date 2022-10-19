M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

GAAP Results of Operations.  Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.53 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.69 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.08 in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP-basis net income was $647 million in the recent quarter, $495 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $218 million in the second 2022 quarter. GAAP-basis net income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets was 1.28% in each of the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, and .42% in the second quarter of 2022. That net income produced a return on average common shareholders' equity of 10.43% in the recent quarter, 12.16% in the similar 2021 period and 3.21% in the second quarter of 2022. The results reflect non-operating merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") of $53 million ($39 million after-tax effect, or $0.22 of diluted earnings per common share) in the recent quarter, compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the year-earlier quarter and $465 million ($346 million after-tax effect, or $1.94 of diluted earnings per share) in the second quarter of 2022.

Darren J. King, Chief Financial Officer, commenting on M&T's results noted, "We are pleased with the recent quarter gains in net operating income which are up 21% from the second quarter and 39% year over year. That improvement reflects increases in taxable-equivalent net interest income of 19% and 74%, coupled with low credit losses and well-controlled expenses. We are excited to continue our integration work to build a preeminent commercial bank across the eastern United States and we are committed to the success of the consumers, small businesses and communities across our expanded footprint."

Earnings Highlights



























Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22
















Net income

$

647

$

495

$

218


31

%

197

%

Net income available to common shareholders  ̶  diluted

$

621

$

476

$

192


30

%

223

%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.53

$

3.69

$

1.08


-4

%

227

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.28

%

1.28

%

.42

%





Annualized return on average common equity

10.43

%

12.16

%

3.21

%





For the first nine months of 2022, diluted earnings per common share were $7.14, compared with $10.43 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income was $1.23 billion and $1.40 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was .87% and 7.24%, respectively, compared with 1.24% and 11.76%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations.  M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release.

Merger-related expenses generally consist of professional services and other temporary help fees associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations, costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs. Reflected in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022 was a provision for credit losses of $242 million. GAAP requires that acquired loans be recorded at estimated fair value, which includes the use of interest rate and expected credit loss assumptions to forecast estimated cash flows. GAAP also provides that an allowance for credit losses on loans acquired, but not classified as purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") also be recognized. Accordingly, M&T recorded a $242 million provision related to such loans obtained in the People's United acquisition. Given the requirement to recognize such losses above and beyond the impact of forecasted losses used in determining the fair value of acquired loans, M&T considers that provision to be a merger-related expense. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.83 in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.76 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.10 in the second quarter of 2022. Net operating income aggregated $700 million in the recent quarter, $504 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $578 million in 2022's second quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was 1.44% and 17.89%, respectively, 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, in the similar quarter of 2021 and 1.16% and 14.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first nine months of 2022 totaled $9.78, compared with $10.61 in the similar 2021 period. Net operating income during the first nine months of 2022 was $1.65 billion, up from $1.42 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.23% and 15.13%, respectively, in the initial nine months of 2022, compared with 1.30% and 17.10%, respectively, in the similar 2021 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income.   Taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $1.69 billion in the recent quarter, up from $971 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase compared with the earlier quarters reflects a higher net interest margin and, additionally, when compared with the year-earlier quarter, the impact of earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Average earning assets totaled $182.4 billion in the recent quarter, compared with $140.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and $189.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Average loans outstanding were $127.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $95.3 billion in the year earlier quarter and $127.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The higher average balances of both earnings assets and loans outstanding in the second and third quarters of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflect the impact of additional earning assets obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Reflecting the impact of rising interest rates, the net interest margin increased to 3.68% in the third quarter of 2022, up from 2.74% in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 3.01% in the second quarter of 2022.














Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income



























Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22
















Average earning assets

$

182,382

$

140,420

$

189,755


30

%

-4

%

Net interest income  ̶  taxable-equivalent

$

1,691

$

971

$

1,422


74

%

19

%

Net interest margin

3.68

%

2.74

%

3.01

%





Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality.  The provision for credit losses was $115 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $302 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a $20 million recapture of provision in the third quarter of 2021. Included in the second quarter of 2022 was a $242 million provision, recorded in accordance with GAAP, related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. GAAP provides that an allowance for credit losses on such loans be recorded beyond the recognition of the fair value of the loans at the acquisition date. In addition to that merger-related provision, M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $60 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $63 million in the third quarter of 2022, $40 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $50 million in 2022's second quarter. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .20% and .17% in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and .16% in the second quarter of 2022.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.43 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $2.24 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.63 billion at June 30, 2022. The balance of nonaccrual loans at the end of the two most recent quarters as compared with September 30, 2021 reflects loans obtained in the acquisition of People's United. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.89% at September 30, 2022, improved from 2.40% a year earlier and 2.05% at June 30, 2022. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $37 million at September 30, 2022, $25 million a year earlier and $29 million at June 30, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses.  M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios and assesses forecasted economic conditions for purposes of determining the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those procedures, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.88 billion or 1.46% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 compared with $1.52 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 and $1.82 billion or 1.42% at June 30, 2022. The acquisition of People's United loans and leases resulted in a $341 million increase in the allowance for credit losses as of April 1, 2022, including $99 million related to PCD loans and $242 million related to non-PCD loans. Including the impact of the acquisition, M&T's allowance for credit losses was $1.81 billion on April 1, 2022, or 1.42% of then outstanding loans. The higher allowance for credit losses as a percentage of outstanding loans at the recent quarter end as compared with June 30, 2022 reflects a modestly less optimistic macroeconomic forecast.

Asset Quality Metrics











Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22
















At end of quarter














Nonaccrual loans

$

2,429

$

2,242

$

2,633


8

%

-8

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$

37

$

25

$

29


49

%

29

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,466

$

2,267

$

2,662


9

%

-7

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

477

$

1,026

$

524


-54

%

-9

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.89

%

2.40

%

2.05

%





















Allowance for credit losses

$

1,876

$

1,515

$

1,824


24

%

3

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.46

%

1.62

%

1.42

%





















For the period














Provision for credit losses

$

115

$

(20)

$

302





-62

%

Net charge-offs (2)

$

63

$

40

$

50


58

%

27

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) (2)

.20

%

.17

%

.16

%














(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

(2)

For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, net charge-offs and related data do not reflect $33 million of charge-offs related to PCD acquired loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense.  Noninterest income totaled $563 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $569 million in the year-earlier quarter. Trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and credit-related fees included in other revenues from operations all increased reflecting the acquisition of People's United, but were offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenues resulting from M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. Noninterest income was $571 million in this year's second quarter. The comparative decline in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of lower service charges on deposit accounts and trust income, offset by higher credit-related fees.

Noninterest Income



























Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22
















Mortgage banking revenues

$

83

$

160

$

83


-48

%


Service charges on deposit accounts

115


105


124


9

%

-7

%

Trust income

187


157


190


19

%

-2

%

Brokerage services income

21


20


24


3

%

-13

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

5


6


2


-9

%

122

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1)












Other revenues from operations

153


121


148


27

%

4

%

Total

$

563

$

569

$

571


-1

%

-1

%

Noninterest expense totaled $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $899 million in the similar quarter of 2021 and $1.40 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $1.21 billion in the recent quarter, $888 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.16 billion in 2022's second quarter. The most significant factor for the higher level of operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter was the impact of operations obtained in the People's United acquisition. Compared with the second quarter of 2022, the $46 million increase in operating expenses in 2022's third quarter predominantly resulted from a $32 million rise in salaries and benefits expenses attributable to an additional pay day in the third quarter and M&T's continued investment in its talent base through salaries and incentive compensation.

Noninterest Expense



























Change 3Q22 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22
















Salaries and employee benefits

$

736

$

510

$

776


44

%

-5

%

Equipment and net occupancy

127


81


125


57

%

2

%

Outside data processing and software

95


73


94


31

%

1

%

FDIC assessments

28


19


22


49

%

24

%

Advertising and marketing

21


15


21


41

%

4

%

Printing, postage and supplies

15


8


16


87

%

-5

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

18


3


18


571

%


Other costs of operations

239


190


331


25

%

-28

%

Total

$

1,279

$

899

$

1,403


42

%

-9

%
















The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022, 57.7% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.3% in the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet.  M&T had total assets of $198.0 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $151.9 billion and $204.0 billion at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $128.2 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021 and $128.5 billion at June 30, 2022. The higher level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end and June 30, 2022 as compared with September 30, 2021 is largely a reflection of balances associated with the acquisition of People's United. Also reflective of that acquisition, total deposits were $163.8 billion at the recent quarter-end and $170.4 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total shareholders' equity was $25.3 billion or 12.76% of total assets at September 30, 2022, $17.5 billion or 11.54% at September 30, 2021 and $25.8 billion or 12.64% at June 30, 2022. Common shareholders' equity was $23.2 billion, or $134.45 per share, at September 30, 2022, compared with $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, a year-earlier and $23.8 billion, or $135.16 per share, at June 30, 2022. Tangible equity per common share was $84.28 at September 30, 2022, $86.88 at September 30, 2021 and $85.78 at June 30, 2022. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.7% at September 30, 2022, compared with 10.9% three months earlier and 11.1% at September 30, 2021.

In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 3,282,449 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $182.79 resulting in a total cost of $600 million.

Conference Call.  Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 225-9448. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9708. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ322. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday October 26, 2022 by calling (800) 688-7339, or (402) 220-1347 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements.  This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to the Company and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. As described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the acquisition of People's United are also forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of future factors include: the impact of the People's United acquisition (as described in the next paragraph); economic conditions including inflation and supply chain issues; the impact of international conflicts or other events; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company does business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the Company's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company.

Future factors related to the acquisition also include risks, such as, among others: that there could be an adverse effect on the Company's ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that integration efforts may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; that profitability following the combination may be lower than expected including for possible reasons such as lower than expected revenues or higher or unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; unforeseen risks that may exist; and other factors that may affect future results of the Company.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights


Three months ended




Nine months ended




September 30




September 30



Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Performance
















Net income

$

646,596


495,460


31

%

$

1,226,292


1,400,778


-12

%

Net income available to common shareholders

620,554


475,961


30

%

1,152,406


1,342,812


-14

%

Per common share:
















Basic earnings

$

3.55


3.70


-4

%

$

7.18


10.44


-31

%

Diluted earnings

3.53


3.69


-4

%

7.14


10.43


-32

%

Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.10


9

%

$

3.60


3.30


9

%

Common shares outstanding:
















Average - diluted (1)

175,682


128,844


36

%

161,295


128,786


25

%

Period end (2)

172,900


128,699


34

%

172,900


128,699


34

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average total assets

1.28

%

1.28

%




.87

%

1.24

%


Average common shareholders' equity

10.43

%

12.16

%




7.24

%

11.76

%


Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,690,518


970,953


74

%

$

4,020,369


2,902,154


39

%

Yield on average earning assets

3.90

%

2.82

%




3.30

%

2.91

%


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.41

%

.14

%




.27

%

.15

%


Net interest spread

3.49

%

2.68

%




3.03

%

2.76

%


Contribution of interest-free funds

.19

%

.06

%




.12

%

.07

%


Net interest margin

3.68

%

2.74

%




3.15

%

2.83

%


Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.20

%

.17

%




.14

%

.22

%


Net operating results (3)
















Net operating income

$

700,030


504,030


39

%

$

1,653,651


1,424,361


16

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.83


3.76


2

%

9.78


10.61


-8

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average tangible assets

1.44

%

1.34

%




1.23

%

1.30

%


Average tangible common equity

17.89

%

17.54

%




15.13

%

17.10

%


Efficiency ratio

53.6

%

57.7

%




58.1

%

58.8

%





















At September 30










Loan quality

2022

2021

Change









Nonaccrual loans

$

2,429,326


2,242,263


8

%








Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37,031


24,786


49

%








Total nonperforming assets

$

2,466,357


2,267,049


9

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

476,503


1,026,080


-54

%








Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
















Nonaccrual loans

$

44,797


47,358


-5

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

423,371


947,091


-55

%








Renegotiated loans

$

356,797


242,955


47

%








Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.89

%

2.40

%











Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.46

%

1.62

%



















(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Performance













Net income

$

646,596


217,522


362,174


457,968


495,460

Net income available to common shareholders

620,554


192,236


339,590


434,171


475,961

Per common share:













Basic earnings

$

3.55


1.08


2.63


3.37


3.70

Diluted earnings

3.53


1.08


2.62


3.37


3.69

Cash dividends

$

1.20


1.20


1.20


1.20


1.10

Common shares outstanding:













Average - diluted (1)

175,682


178,277


129,416


128,888


128,844

Period end (2)

172,900


175,969


129,080


128,705


128,699

Return on (annualized):













Average total assets

1.28

%

.42

%

.97

%

1.15

%

1.28

%

Average common shareholders' equity

10.43

%

3.21

%

8.55

%

10.91

%

12.16

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,690,518


1,422,443


907,408


937,356


970,953

Yield on average earning assets

3.90

%

3.12

%

2.72

%

2.64

%

2.82

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

.41

%

.20

%

.13

%

.12

%

.14

%

Net interest spread

3.49

%

2.92

%

2.59

%

2.52

%

2.68

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

.19

%

.09

%

.06

%

.06

%

.06

%

Net interest margin

3.68

%

3.01

%

2.65

%

2.58

%

2.74

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.20

%

.16

%

.03

%

.13

%

.17

%

Net operating results (3)













Net operating income

$

700,030


577,622


375,999


475,477


504,030

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.83


3.10


2.73


3.50


3.76

Return on (annualized):













Average tangible assets

1.44

%

1.16

%

1.04

%

1.23

%

1.34

%

Average tangible common equity

17.89

%

14.41

%

12.44

%

15.98

%

17.54

%

Efficiency ratio

53.6

%

58.3

%

64.9

%

59.7

%

57.7

%
















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Loan quality

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,429,326


2,633,005


2,134,231


2,060,083


2,242,263

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37,031


28,692


23,524


23,901


24,786

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,466,357


2,661,697


2,157,755


2,083,984


2,267,049

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

476,503


523,662


776,751


963,399


1,026,080

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:













Nonaccrual loans

$

44,797


46,937


46,151


51,429


47,358

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

423,371


467,834


689,831


927,788


947,091

Renegotiated loans

$

356,797


276,584


242,108


230,408


242,955

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.89

%

2.05

%

2.32

%

2.22

%

2.40

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.46

%

1.42

%

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.62

%







(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended




Nine months ended





September 30




September 30



Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Interest income

$

1,781,513


992,946


79

%

$

4,174,911


2,980,266


40

%

Interest expense

102,822


25,696


300


180,329


89,281


102

Net interest income

1,678,691


967,250


74


3,994,582


2,890,985


38

Provision for credit losses

115,000


(20,000)





427,000


(60,000)



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,563,691


987,250


58


3,567,582


2,950,985


21

Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues

83,041


159,995


-48


275,115


432,062


-36

Service charges on deposit accounts

115,213


105,426


9


340,890


296,721


15

Trust income

186,577


156,876


19


545,874


475,889


15

Brokerage services income

21,086


20,490


3


65,414


43,868


49

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

5,081


5,563


-9


12,743


18,349


-31

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1,108)


291





(1,913)


(22,646)



Other revenues from operations

153,189


120,485


27


436,943


344,114


27

Total other income

563,079


569,126


-1


1,675,066


1,588,357


5

Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

736,354


510,422


44


2,090,075


1,530,634


37

Equipment and net occupancy

127,117


80,738


57


337,584


244,057


38

Outside data processing and software

95,068


72,782


31


268,607


213,025


26

FDIC assessments

28,105


18,810


49


66,266


50,874


30

Advertising and marketing

21,398


15,208


41


58,057


43,200


34

Printing, postage and supplies

14,768


7,917


87


40,488


28,367


43

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

18,384


2,738


571


38,024


8,213


363

Other costs of operations

238,059


190,719


25


743,047


565,753


31

Total other expense

1,279,253


899,334


42


3,642,148


2,684,123


36

Income before income taxes

847,517


657,042


29


1,600,500


1,855,219


-14

Applicable income taxes

200,921


161,582


24


374,208


454,441


-18

Net income

$

646,596


495,460


31

%

$

1,226,292


1,400,778


-12

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Interest income

$

1,781,513


1,465,142


928,256


958,518


992,946

Interest expense

102,822


53,425


24,082


24,725


25,696

Net interest income

1,678,691


1,411,717


904,174


933,793


967,250

Provision for credit losses

115,000


302,000


10,000


(15,000)


(20,000)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,563,691


1,109,717


894,174


948,793


987,250

Other income














Mortgage banking revenues

83,041


82,926


109,148


139,267


159,995

Service charges on deposit accounts

115,213


124,170


101,507


105,392


105,426

Trust income

186,577


190,084


169,213


168,827


156,876

Brokerage services income

21,086


24,138


20,190


18,923


20,490

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

5,081


2,293


5,369


6,027


5,563

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1,108)


(62)


(743)


1,426


291

Other revenues from operations

153,189


147,551


136,203


138,775


120,485

Total other income

563,079


571,100


540,887


578,637


569,126

Other expense














Salaries and employee benefits

736,354


776,201


577,520


515,043


510,422

Equipment and net occupancy

127,117


124,655


85,812


82,641


80,738

Outside data processing and software

95,068


93,820


79,719


78,814


72,782

FDIC assessments

28,105


22,585


15,576


18,830


18,810

Advertising and marketing

21,398


20,635


16,024


21,228


15,208

Printing, postage and supplies

14,768


15,570


10,150


8,140


7,917

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

18,384


18,384


1,256


1,954


2,738

Other costs of operations

238,059


331,304


173,684


200,850


190,719

Total other expense

1,279,253


1,403,154


959,741


927,500


899,334

Income before income taxes

847,517


277,663


475,320


599,930


657,042

Applicable income taxes

200,921


60,141


113,146


141,962


161,582

Net income

$

646,596


217,522


362,174


457,968


495,460

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30




Dollars in thousands

2022

2021

Change

ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

2,255,810


1,479,712


52

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

25,391,528


38,445,788


-34

Trading account

129,672


50,920


155

Investment securities

24,603,765


6,447,622


282

Loans and leases:









Commercial, financial, etc.

38,807,949


22,514,940


72

Real estate - commercial

46,138,665


37,023,952


25

Real estate - consumer

23,074,280


16,209,354


42

Consumer

20,204,693


17,834,648


13

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

128,225,587


93,582,894


37

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,875,591


1,515,024


24

Net loans and leases

126,349,996


92,067,870


37

Goodwill

8,501,357


4,593,112


85

Core deposit and other intangible assets

226,974


5,952




Other assets

10,496,377


8,810,218


19

Total assets

$

197,955,479


151,901,194


30

%











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

73,023,271


56,542,309


29

%

Interest-bearing deposits

90,822,117


72,158,987


26

Total deposits

163,845,388


128,701,296


27

Short-term borrowings

917,806


103,548


786

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,476,456


2,067,188


117

Long-term borrowings

3,459,336


3,500,391


-1

Total liabilities

172,698,986


134,372,423


29

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred

2,010,600


1,750,000


15

Common

23,245,893


15,778,771


47

Total shareholders' equity

25,256,493


17,528,771


44

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

197,955,479


151,901,194


30

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$

2,255,810


1,688,274


1,411,460


1,337,577


1,479,712

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

25,391,528


33,437,454


36,025,382


41,872,304


38,445,788

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
     securities




250,250









Trading account

129,672


133,855


46,854


49,745


50,920

Investment securities

24,603,765


22,801,717


9,356,832


7,155,860


6,447,622

Loans and leases:













Commercial, financial, etc.

38,807,949


39,108,676


23,496,017


23,473,324


22,514,940

Real estate - commercial

46,138,665


46,795,139


34,553,558


35,389,730


37,023,952

Real estate - consumer

23,074,280


22,767,107


15,595,879


16,074,445


16,209,354

Consumer

20,204,693


19,815,198


18,162,938


17,974,953


17,834,648

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

128,225,587


128,486,120


91,808,392


92,912,452


93,582,894

Less: allowance for credit losses

1,875,591


1,823,790


1,472,359


1,469,226


1,515,024

Net loans and leases

126,349,996


126,662,330


90,336,033


91,443,226


92,067,870

Goodwill

8,501,357


8,501,357


4,593,112


4,593,112


4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets

226,974


245,358


2,742


3,998


5,952

Other assets

10,496,377


10,312,294


8,091,137


8,651,338


8,810,218

Total assets

$

197,955,479


204,032,889


149,863,552


155,107,160


151,901,194















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

73,023,271


72,375,515


58,520,366


60,131,480


56,542,309

Interest-bearing deposits

90,822,117


97,982,881


67,798,347


71,411,929


72,158,987

Total deposits

163,845,388


170,358,396


126,318,713


131,543,409


128,701,296

Short-term borrowings

917,806


1,119,321


50,307


47,046


103,548

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,476,456


3,743,278


2,174,925


2,127,931


2,067,188

Long-term borrowings

3,459,336


3,017,363


3,443,587


3,485,369


3,500,391

Total liabilities

172,698,986


178,238,358


131,987,532


137,203,755


134,372,423

Shareholders' equity:













Preferred

2,010,600


2,010,600


1,750,000


1,750,000


1,750,000

Common

23,245,893


23,783,931


16,126,020


16,153,405


15,778,771

Total shareholders' equity

25,256,493


25,794,531


17,876,020


17,903,405


17,528,771

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

197,955,479


204,032,889


149,863,552


155,107,160


151,901,194

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance

Nine months ended






September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, 2022 from

September 30,

Change

Dollars in millions

2022

2021

2022

September 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

in



Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2021

2022

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance

ASSETS







































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

30,752


2.23

%

39,036


.15

%

39,386


.82

%

-21

%

-22

%

$

36,248


1.00

%

32,969


.12

%

10

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
      securities

29


.55





.47


250


.41


100


-88


93


.42


223


.12


-58

Trading account

131


1.78


51


2.71


136


.59


157


-4


105


1.24


50


1.97


111

Investment securities

23,945


2.62


6,019


2.19


22,384


2.55


298


7


18,077


2.51


6,276


2.23


188

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount







































Commercial, financial, etc.

38,321


4.87


23,730


3.96


37,818


3.96


61


1


33,203


4.24


26,155


3.57


27

Real estate - commercial

46,282


4.49


37,547


3.87


47,227


3.87


23


-2


42,864


4.09


37,525


3.98


14

Real estate - consumer

22,962


3.84


16,379


3.59


22,761


3.64


40


1


20,557


3.69


16,932


3.56


21

Consumer

19,960


4.76


17,658


4.34


19,793


4.26


13


1


19,267


4.43


17,134


4.47


12

Total loans and leases, net

127,525


4.55


95,314


3.95


127,599


3.94


34





115,891


4.14


97,746


3.91


19

Total earning assets

182,382


3.90


140,420


2.82


189,755


3.12


30


-4


170,414


3.30


137,264


2.91


24

Goodwill

8,501





4,593





8,501





85





7,214





4,593





57

Core deposit and other intangible assets

236





7





254








-7


165





10







Other assets

10,012





9,017





10,355





11


-3


9,602





9,100





6

Total assets

$

201,131





154,037





208,865





31

%

-4

%

$

187,395





150,967





24

%









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Interest-bearing deposits







































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

89,360


.31


70,976


.04


95,149


.12


26

%

-6

%

$

84,006


.16


71,000


.05


18

%

Time deposits

5,050


.09


3,061


.46


5,480


.09


65


-8


4,401


.11


3,381


.62


30

Deposits at Cayman Islands office































242


.11


-100

Total interest-bearing deposits

94,410


.29


74,037


.06


100,629


.12


28


-6


88,407


.16


74,623


.08


18

Short-term borrowings

913


1.16


91


.01


1,126


1.22





-19


701


1.16


72


.01




Long-term borrowings

3,281


3.67


3,431


1.75


3,282


2.55


-4





3,335


2.69


3,569


1.76


-7

Total interest-bearing liabilities

98,604


.41


77,559


.14


105,037


.20


27


-6


92,443


.27


78,264


.15


18

Noninterest-bearing deposits

72,861





57,218





74,054





27


-2


68,406





53,864





27

Other liabilities

4,001





2,151





3,684





86


9


3,301





2,167





52

Total liabilities

175,466





136,928





182,775





28


-4


164,150





134,295





22

Shareholders' equity

25,665





17,109





26,090





50


-2


23,245





16,672





39

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

201,131





154,037





208,865





31

%

-4

%

$

187,395





150,967





24

%









































Net interest spread




3.49





2.68





2.92











3.03





2.76




Contribution of interest-free funds




.19





.06





.09











.12





.07




Net interest margin




3.68

%



2.74

%



3.01

%









3.15

%



2.83

%


Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30

September 30


2022

2021

2022

2021

Income statement data











In thousands, except per share











Net income











Net income

$

646,596


495,460


1,226,292


1,400,778

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

14,141


2,028


29,212


6,085

Merger-related expenses (1)

39,293


6,542


398,147


17,498

Net operating income

$

700,030


504,030


1,653,651


1,424,361













Earnings per common share











Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.53


3.69


7.14


10.43

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.08


.02


.18


.05

Merger-related expenses (1)

.22


.05


2.46


.13

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.83


3.76


9.78


10.61













Other expense











Other expense

$

1,279,253


899,334


3,642,148


2,684,123

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(18,384)


(2,738)


(38,024)


(8,213)

Merger-related expenses

(53,027)


(8,826)


(293,208)


(22,670)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,207,842


887,770


3,310,916


2,653,240

Merger-related expenses











Salaries and employee benefits

$

13,094


60


98,480


64

Equipment and net occupancy

2,106


1


4,415


1

Outside data processing and software

2,277


625


3,245


869

Advertising and marketing

2,177


505


4,004


529

Printing, postage and supplies

651


730


3,833


2,779

Other costs of operations

32,722


6,905


179,231


18,428

Other expense

53,027


8,826


293,208


22,670

Provision for credit losses







242,000



Total

$

53,027

$

8,826

$

535,208

$

22,670

Efficiency ratio











Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

1,207,842


887,770


3,310,916


2,653,240

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,690,518


970,953


4,020,369


2,902,154

Other income

563,079


569,126


1,675,066


1,588,357

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(1,108)


291


(1,913)


(22,646)

Denominator

$

2,254,705


1,539,788


5,697,348


4,513,157

Efficiency ratio

53.6

%

57.7

%

58.1

%

58.8

%

Balance sheet data











In millions











Average assets











Average assets

$

201,131


154,037


187,395


150,967

Goodwill

(8,501)


(4,593)


(7,214)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(236)


(7)


(165)


(10)

Deferred taxes

56


2


38


2

Average tangible assets

$

192,450


149,439


180,054


146,366

Average common equity











Average total equity

$

25,665


17,109


23,245


16,672

Preferred stock

(2,011)


(1,495)


(1,925)


(1,332)

Average common equity

23,654


15,614


21,320


15,340

Goodwill

(8,501)


(4,593)


(7,214)


(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(236)


(7)


(165)


(10)

Deferred taxes

56


2


38


2

Average tangible common equity

$

14,973


11,016


13,979


10,739

At end of quarter











Total assets











Total assets

$

197,955


151,901






Goodwill

(8,501)


(4,593)






Core deposit and other intangible assets

(227)


(6)






Deferred taxes

54


2






Total tangible assets

$

189,281


147,304






Total common equity











Total equity

$

25,256


17,529






Preferred stock

(2,011)


(1,750)






Common equity

23,245


15,779






Goodwill

(8,501)


(4,593)






Core deposit and other intangible assets

(227)


(6)






Deferred taxes

54


2






Total tangible common equity

$

14,571


11,182









(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Income statement data














In thousands, except per share














Net income














Net income

$

646,596


217,522


362,174


457,968


495,460

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

14,141


14,138


933


1,447


2,028

Merger-related expenses (1)

39,293


345,962


12,892


16,062


6,542

Net operating income

$

700,030


577,622


375,999


475,477


504,030
















Earnings per common share














Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.53


1.08


2.62


3.37


3.69

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.08


.08


.01


.01


.02

Merger-related expenses (1)

.22


1.94


.10


.12


.05

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

3.83


3.10


2.73


3.50


3.76
















Other expense














Other expense

$

1,279,253


1,403,154


959,741


927,500


899,334

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(18,384)


(18,384)


(1,256)


(1,954)


(2,738)

Merger-related expenses

(53,027)


(222,809)


(17,372)


(21,190)


(8,826)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,207,842


1,161,961


941,113


904,356


887,770

Merger-related expenses














Salaries and employee benefits

$

13,094


85,299


87


112


60

Equipment and net occupancy

2,106


502


1,807


340


1

Outside data processing and software

2,277


716


252


250


625

Advertising and marketing

2,177


1,199


628


337


505

Printing, postage and supplies

651


2,460


722


186


730

Other costs of operations

32,722


132,633


13,876


19,965


6,905

Other expense

53,027


222,809


17,372


21,190


8,826

Provision for credit losses




242,000