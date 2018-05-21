M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors

Mr. Pearson began his career with M&T Bank in 1989 as part of the Private Banking Division in New York City and has held a number of management positions, including head of commercial lending in M&T Bank's Tarrytown region, Philadelphia Regional President and New York City Metro-Area Executive. He was named Executive Vice President and joined the M&T Bank Corporation Management Group in 2002. Mr. Pearson began his role as Vice Chairman of M&T Bank in 2014.



Mr. Pearson received a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Commerce and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Santa Clara University.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

