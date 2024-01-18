M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $482 million or $2.74 of diluted earnings per common share and full-year net income of $2.74 billion or $15.79 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

4Q23



3Q23



4Q22



2023



2022

Earnings Highlights













Net interest income

$ 1,722



$ 1,775



$ 1,827



$ 7,115



$ 5,822

Taxable-equivalent adjustment



13





15





14





54





39

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent



1,735





1,790





1,841





7,169





5,861

Provision for credit losses



225





150





90





645





517

Noninterest income



578





560





682





2,528





2,357

Noninterest expense



1,450





1,278





1,408





5,379





5,050

Net income



482





690





765





2,741





1,992

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted



457





664





739





2,636





1,891

Diluted earnings per common share



2.74





3.98





4.29





15.79





11.53

Return on average assets - annualized



.92 %



1.33 %



1.53 %



1.33 %



1.05 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized



7.41 %



10.99 %



12.59 %



11.06 %



8.67 % Average Balance Sheet













Total assets

$ 208,752



$ 205,791



$ 198,592



$ 205,397



$ 190,252

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



30,153





26,657





25,089





26,202





33,435

Investment securities



27,490





27,993





25,297





27,932





19,897

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



132,770





132,617





129,406





132,738





119,297

Deposits



164,713





162,688





163,468





162,094





158,491

Borrowings



13,057





12,585





5,385





13,054





4,376

Selected Ratios













(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)





























Net interest margin



3.61 %



3.79 %



4.06 %



3.83 %



3.39 % Efficiency ratio



62.1





53.7





53.3





54.9





56.6

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized



.44





.29





.12





.33





.13

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.59





1.55





1.46





1.59





1.46

Nonaccrual loans to total loans



1.62





1.77





1.85





1.62





1.85

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (1)



10.98





10.95





10.44





10.98





10.44

Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 150.15



$ 145.72



$ 137.68



$ 150.15



$ 137.68

(1) December 31, 2023 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights

The CET1 capital ratio increased 3 basis points to an estimated 10.98% at December 31, 2023 , compared with 10.95% at September 30, 2023 , modestly strengthening the Company's capital position.

, compared with 10.95% at , modestly strengthening the Company's capital position. Net interest margin of 3.61% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023 reflecting higher costs paid on deposits amidst a continued shift of customer funds to interest-bearing products.

Growth in average commercial and industrial loans in the recent quarter was largely offset by a decline in commercial real estate loans.

Reflecting continued demand for interest-bearing products, average deposits increased 1% from the third quarter of 2023.

Higher provision for credit losses in the recent quarter reflects continued pressure on investor-owned commercial real estate borrowers and a $1.7 billion increase in loan balances from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023 .

increase in loan balances from to . Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 includes an FDIC special assessment of $197 million ( $146 million net of tax or $0.88 of diluted earnings per common share).

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T enters 2024 with stronger levels of capital, liquidity and credit reserves than a year earlier. Average commercial and consumer loans as well as average deposits all increased in the final quarter of 2023, and expenses remained well controlled after considering the FDIC special assessment. With commercial real estate values and higher interest rates impacting our commercial clientele, our relationship-based approach gives us confidence in our ability to work through those challenges with our customers and appropriately assess the associated credit risk and loss reserves. Over the past year we have strengthened relationships with our customers and welcomed new ones. We thank our employees for consistently showing up within the communities we serve to make a difference."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:



Investor Relations: Brian Klock 716.842.5138 Media Relations: Frank Lentini 929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)

















































Change

4Q23 vs.









Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22

































Net operating income

$ 494



$ 702





-30 %

$ 812





-39 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 2.81



$ 4.05





-31 %

$ 4.57





-39 % Annualized return on average tangible assets



.98 %



1.41 %









1.70 %





Annualized return on average tangible common equity



11.70 %



17.41 %









21.29 %





Efficiency ratio



62.1 %



53.7 %









53.3 %





Tangible equity per common share

$ 98.54



$ 93.99





5 %

$ 86.59





14 %

_______________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of:

Professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers.

Costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs.

An initial provision for credit losses of $242 million in the second quarter of 2022 on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date.

The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the year ended December 31, 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, diluted net operating earnings per common share were $16.08, compared with $14.42 in 2022. Net operating income was $2.79 billion and $2.47 billion in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in 2023 was 1.42% and 17.60%, respectively, compared with 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income

















































Change

4Q23 vs.









Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22

































Average earning assets

$ 190,536



$ 187,403





2 %

$ 179,914





6 % Average interest-bearing liabilities

$ 127,646



$ 121,388





5 %

$ 98,635





29 % Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

$ 1,735



$ 1,790





-3 %

$ 1,841





-6 % Yield on average earning assets



5.73 %



5.62 %









4.60 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



3.17 %



2.83 %









0.98 %





Net interest spread



2.56 %



2.79 %









3.62 %





Net interest margin



3.61 %



3.79 %









4.06 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $55 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 36 basis points.

and the rates paid on such deposits rose 36 basis points. Average long-term borrowings increased $661 million .

. The yield on average loans and leases increased 14 basis points.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion .

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $106 million, or 6%, compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion and the rates paid on those deposits increased 210 basis points.

and the rates paid on those deposits increased 210 basis points. Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion .

. Yields earned on average loans and leases and average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 121 basis points and 173 basis points, respectively.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion and $3.4 billion , respectively.

and , respectively. The yield on average investment securities increased by 36 basis points.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $7.17 billion in 2023, an increase of $1.31 billion, or 22% from $5.86 billion in 2022.

Average earning assets increased $14.2 billion to $187.0 billion in 2023 from $172.8 billion in 2022, reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of assets acquired from People's United on April 1, 2022 , partially offset by lower average interest-bearing deposits at banks.

to in 2023 from in 2022, reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of assets acquired from People's United on , partially offset by lower average interest-bearing deposits at banks. Yields on average loans and leases and interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 166 basis points and 367 basis points, respectively.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $25.7 billion also reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of liabilities assumed in the acquisition of People's United.

also reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of liabilities assumed in the acquisition of People's United. Rates paid on average interest-bearing deposits increased 194 basis points.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality

















































Change

4Q23 vs.









Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22

































At end of quarter





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,166



$ 2,342





-8 %

$ 2,439





-11 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets



39





37





4 %



41





-7 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,205



$ 2,379





-7 %

$ 2,480





-11 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 339



$ 354





-4 %

$ 491





-31 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.62 %



1.77 %









1.85 %





































Allowance for credit losses

$ 2,129



$ 2,052





4 %

$ 1,925





11 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.59 %



1.55 %









1.46 %





































For the period





























Provision for credit losses

$ 225



$ 150





50 %

$ 90





150 % Net charge-offs

$ 148



$ 96





54 %

$ 40





268 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.44 %



.29 %









.12 %







_______________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $225 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $150 million in the immediately preceding quarter, compared with $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect commercial real estate values and higher interest rates contributing to a modest deterioration in the performance of loans to commercial borrowers. The provision for credit losses was $645 million in 2023, compared with $517 million in 2022. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision related to loans obtained in the People's United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. Reflective of variability in the timing and amount of commercial real estate charge-offs, net charge-offs totaled $148 million in 2023's fourth quarter as compared with $96 million in the immediately preceding quarter. Net charge-offs were $40 million in the year-earlier quarter. As compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter, the two most recent quarter net charge-offs reflect higher levels of commercial real estate loan and commercial and industrial loan net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $442 million and $160 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing .33% and .13%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.17 billion at December 31, 2023, $176 million lower than at September 30, 2023 and $272 million lower than at December 31, 2022. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with the immediately preceding quarter end was attributable to a decline in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans, including the impact of net charge-offs, and residential real estate nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 as compared with December 31, 2022 was predominantly due to lower levels of commercial real estate nonaccrual loans and residential real estate nonaccrual loans, partially offset by a rise in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

















































Change

4Q23 vs.









Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22

Mortgage banking revenues

$ 112



$ 105





8 %

$ 82





38 % Service charges on deposit accounts



121





121





—





106





14 % Trust income



159





155





2 %



195





-19 % Brokerage services income



26





27





-3 %



22





17 % Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



11





9





23 %



14





-18 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



4





—





—





(4)





—

Other revenues from operations



145





143





2 %



267





-45 % Total

$ 578



$ 560





3 %

$ 682





-15 %

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $19 million, or 3%, as compared with 2023's third quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues increased $8 million reflecting higher margins on sales of commercial real estate loans.

reflecting higher margins on sales of commercial real estate loans. Gain (loss) on bank investment securities increased $4 million , which includes unrealized gains on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred stock and other equity securities.

, which includes unrealized gains on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred stock and other equity securities. Trust income increased $3 million reflecting improved sales activity.

reflecting improved sales activity. Other revenues from operations rose $3 million resulting from comparatively favorable letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest income declined $103 million, or 15%, as compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter.

Other revenues from operations declined $121 million due to a $136 million gain on sale of M&T Insurance Agency ("MTIA") in fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a rise in tax-exempt income earned from bank owned life insurance and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

due to a gain on sale of M&T Insurance Agency ("MTIA") in fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a rise in tax-exempt income earned from bank owned life insurance and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees. Trust income decreased $36 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business following its sale in April 2023 .

reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business following its sale in . Mortgage banking revenues rose $31 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential real estate loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of commercial and residential real estate loans.

due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential real estate loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of commercial and residential real estate loans. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $15 million predominantly due to People's United conversion-related fee waivers in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a rise in commercial service charges.

Noninterest income rose $172 million, or 7%, to $2.53 billion in 2023 as compared with $2.36 billion in 2022, reflecting the sale of the CIT business in the second quarter of 2023, the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022 and one additional quarter of revenues in 2023 from operations acquired from People's United. Other favorable factors contributing to the rise in noninterest income included higher mortgage banking revenues and trading account and non-hedging derivatives gains.

Noninterest Expense

















































Change

4Q23 vs.









Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 724



$ 727





—



$ 697





4 % Equipment and net occupancy



134





131





2 %



137





-2 % Outside data processing and software



114





111





3 %



108





6 % Professional and other services



99





89





12 %



145





-32 % FDIC assessments



228





29





676 %



24





849 % Advertising and marketing



26





23





11 %



32





-22 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



15





15





—





18





-15 % Other costs of operations



110





153





-28 %



247





-55 % Total

$ 1,450



$ 1,278





14 %

$ 1,408





3 %

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company began presenting "professional and other services" as an individual component of "other expense" while combining the presentation of "printing, postage, and supplies" into "other costs of operations" within the Consolidated Statement of Income. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Noninterest expense aggregated $1.45 billion in the recent quarter, up from $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets considered to be nonoperating in nature, noninterest operating expenses increased $173 million, or 14%, to $1.44 billion in the recent quarter from $1.26 billion in the immediately preceding quarter.

Fourth quarter of 2023 expenses include a $197 million special assessment from the FDIC.

special assessment from the FDIC. Professional and other services operating expenses rose $10 million reflecting lower legal-related expenses in 2023's third quarter.

reflecting lower legal-related expenses in 2023's third quarter. Other costs of operations decreased $43 million reflecting losses associated with certain retail banking activities recognized in the third quarter of 2023 and lower merchant discount and credit card fees.

Noninterest expense increased $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $1.35 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 after excluding $45 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, associated with the People's United acquisition and $18 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets. Noninterest operating expenses increased $90 million, or 7%, from the year-earlier quarter inclusive of the following:

FDIC assessments increased $204 million reflecting the $197 million FDIC special assessment.

reflecting the FDIC special assessment. Other costs of operations decreased $122 million reflecting a $135 million charitable contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the year-earlier quarter.

reflecting a charitable contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the year-earlier quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $31 million reflecting higher severance and other employee benefits expenses.

reflecting higher severance and other employee benefits expenses. Professional and other services operating expenses declined $30 million including lower sub-advisory fees resulting from the sale of the CIT business.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense aggregated $5.38 billion, compared with $5.05 billion in 2022. Noninterest operating expenses were $5.32 billion in 2023, compared with $4.66 billion in 2022 after excluding $338 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, incurred in 2022 associated with the People's United acquisition and $62 million and $56 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The $661 million increase in noninterest operating expenses reflected one additional quarter of operations acquired from People's United, higher salaries and employee benefits expenses from merit and other salary increases, a rise in incentive compensation and increases in employee benefits costs, including severance, and higher FDIC assessments inclusive of the special assessment in the recent quarter.

Average Earning Assets

















































Change

4Q23 vs.









Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 30,153



$ 26,657





13 %

$ 25,089





20 % Trading account



123





136





-10 %



122





1 % Investment securities



27,490





27,993





-2 %



25,297





9 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount





























Commercial and industrial



55,420





54,567





2 %



49,955





11 % Real estate - commercial



33,455





34,288





-2 %



35,773





-6 % Real estate - consumer



23,339





23,573





-1 %



23,334





—

Consumer



20,556





20,189





2 %



20,344





1 % Total loans and leases, net



132,770





132,617





—





129,406





3 % Total earning assets

$ 190,536



$ 187,403





2 %

$ 179,914





6 %

At December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified the substantial majority of its loans secured by commercial real estate that were considered owner-occupied to commercial and industrial loans to reflect the variation in the management and underlying risk profile of such loans as compared with investor-owned commercial real estate loans. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Average earning assets increased $3.1 billion, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.

due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings. Average loans and leases increased a modest $153 million primarily reflective of growth in average balances of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans was mainly attributable to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers.

primarily reflective of growth in average balances of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans was mainly attributable to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers. Average investment securities declined $503 million primarily due to pay downs of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.

Average earning assets increased $10.6 billion, or 6%, from the year-earlier fourth quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $5.1 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.

due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings. Average loans and leases increased $3.4 billion predominantly due to higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.3 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

predominantly due to higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans. Average investment securities increased $2.2 billion due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

















































Change

4Q23 vs.









Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23



3Q23



3Q23



4Q22



4Q22

Interest-bearing deposits





























Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 93,365



$ 89,274





5 %

$ 87,068





7 % Time deposits



21,224





19,528





9 %



6,182





243 % Total interest-bearing deposits



114,589





108,802





5 %



93,250





23 % Short-term borrowings



5,156





5,346





-4 %



1,632





216 % Long-term borrowings



7,901





7,240





9 %



3,753





111 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 127,646



$ 121,388





5 %

$ 98,635





29 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $6.3 billion, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion , including a $4.8 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.

, including a increase in average non-brokered deposits. Average borrowings increased $472 million predominantly due to the issuance of medium-term senior notes totaling $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by modestly lower levels of average short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York .

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $29.0 billion, or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion , including an $11.6 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.

, including an increase in average non-brokered deposits. Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes totaling $3.5 billion and $1.0 billion in the first and fourth quarters of 2023, respectively, and increases in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York .

Capital

























4Q23



3Q23



4Q22

CET1



10.98 % (1)

10.95 %



10.44 % Tier 1 capital



12.29 % (1)

12.27 %



11.79 % Total capital



13.99 % (1)

13.99 %



13.60 % Tangible capital – common



8.20 %



7.78 %



7.63 %

_______________ (1) December 31, 2023 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.98% as of December 31, 2023. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2023 are estimated to be $154 billion.

M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the first quarter of 2023 for a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million. There were no other share repurchases in 2023. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares for a total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022.

Other

In the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company completed modifications to its management reporting system to conform its internal profitability reporting with certain organizational changes that resulted in the realignment of its business operations into three reportable segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The change will be reflected in the Company's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ423. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 25, 2024 by calling (800) 839-2485, or (402) 220-7222 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecast.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in the Company's credit ratings; the impact of the People's United acquisition; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended









Year ended









December 31









December 31







Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands 2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Performance

































Net income $ 482





765





-37 %

$ 2,741





1,992





38 % Net income available to common shareholders

457





739





-38 %



2,636





1,891





39 % Per common share:

































Basic earnings $ 2.75





4.32





-36 %

$ 15.85





11.59





37 % Diluted earnings

2.74





4.29





-36 %



15.79





11.53





37 % Cash dividends

1.30





1.20





8 %



5.20





4.80





8 % Common shares outstanding:

































Average - diluted (1)

166,731





172,149





-3 %



167,002





164,030





2 % Period end (2)

166,149





169,285





-2 %



166,149





169,285





-2 % Return on (annualized):

































Average total assets

.92 %



1.53 %









1.33 %



1.05 %





Average common shareholders' equity

7.41 %



12.59 %









11.06 %



8.67 %





Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,735





1,841





-6 %

$ 7,169





5,861





22 % Yield on average earning assets

5.73 %



4.60 %









5.50 %



3.64 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.17 %



.98 %









2.60 %



.45 %





Net interest spread

2.56 %



3.62 %









2.90 %



3.19 %





Contribution of interest-free funds

1.05 %



.44 %









.93 %



.20 %





Net interest margin

3.61 %



4.06 %









3.83 %



3.39 %





Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.44 %



.12 %









.33 %



.13 %





Net operating results (3)

































Net operating income $ 494





812





-39 %

$ 2,789





2,466





13 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

2.81





4.57





-39 %



16.08





14.42





12 % Return on (annualized):

































Average tangible assets

.98 %



1.70 %









1.42 %



1.35 %





Average tangible common equity

11.70 %



21.29 %









17.60 %



16.70 %





Efficiency ratio

62.1 %



53.3 %









54.9 %



56.6 %











































At December 31





















Loan quality 2023



2022



Change



















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,166





2,439





-11 %

















Real estate and other foreclosed assets

39





41





-7 %

















Total nonperforming assets $ 2,205





2,480





-11 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 339





491





-31 %

















Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

































Nonaccrual loans $ 53





44





22 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

298





363





-18 %

















Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.62 %



1.85 %























Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.59 %



1.46 %

























_______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands 2023



2023



2023



2023



2022

Performance



























Net income $ 482





690





867





702





765

Net income available to common shareholders

457





664





841





676





739

Per common share:



























Basic earnings $ 2.75





4.00





5.07





4.03





4.32

Diluted earnings

2.74





3.98





5.05





4.01





4.29

Cash dividends

1.30





1.30





1.30





1.30





1.20

Common shares outstanding:



























Average - diluted (1)

166,731





166,570





166,320





168,410





172,149

Period end (2)

166,149





165,970





165,894





165,865





169,285

Return on (annualized):



























Average total assets

.92 %



1.33 %



1.70 %



1.40 %



1.53 % Average common shareholders' equity

7.41 %



10.99 %



14.27 %



11.74 %



12.59 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,735





1,790





1,813





1,832





1,841

Yield on average earning assets

5.73 %



5.62 %



5.46 %



5.16 %



4.60 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.17 %



2.83 %



2.43 %



1.86 %



.98 % Net interest spread

2.56 %



2.79 %



3.03 %



3.30 %



3.62 % Contribution of interest-free funds

1.05 %



1.00 %



.88 %



.74 %



.44 % Net interest margin

3.61 %



3.79 %



3.91 %



4.04 %



4.06 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.44 %



.29 %



.38 %



.22 %



.12 % Net operating results (3)



























Net operating income $ 494





702





879





715





812

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

2.81





4.05





5.12





4.09





4.57

Return on (annualized):



























Average tangible assets

.98 %



1.41 %



1.80 %



1.49 %



1.70 % Average tangible common equity

11.70 %



17.41 %



22.73 %



19.00 %



21.29 % Efficiency ratio

62.1 %



53.7 %



48.9 %



55.5 %



53.3 %































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Loan quality 2023



2023



2023



2023



2022

Nonaccrual loans $ 2,166





2,342





2,435





2,557





2,439

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

39





37





43





44





41

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,205





2,379





2,478





2,601





2,480

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 339





354





380





407





491

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



























Nonaccrual loans $ 53





40





40





42





44

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

298





269





294





306





363

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.62 %



1.77 %



1.83 %



1.92 %



1.85 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.59 %



1.55 %



1.50 %



1.49 %



1.46 %

_______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended









Year ended











December 31









December 31







Dollars in millions

2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Interest income

$ 2,740





2,072





32 %

$ 10,224





6,247





64 % Interest expense



1,018





245





316





3,109





425





631

Net interest income



1,722





1,827





-6





7,115





5,822





22

Provision for credit losses



225





90





150





645





517





25

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,497





1,737





-14





6,470





5,305





22

Other income



































Mortgage banking revenues



112





82





38





409





357





15

Service charges on deposit accounts



121





106





14





475





447





6

Trust income



159





195





-19





680





741





-8

Brokerage services income



26





22





17





102





88





17

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



11





14





-18





49





27





84

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



4





(4)





—





4





(6)





—

Other revenues from operations



145





267





-45





809





703





15

Total other income



578





682





-15





2,528





2,357





7

Other expense



































Salaries and employee benefits



724





697





4





2,997





2,787





8

Equipment and net occupancy



134





137





-2





520





474





10

Outside data processing and software



114





108





6





437





376





16

Professional and other services



99





145





-32





413





509





-19

FDIC assessments



228





24





849





315





90





249

Advertising and marketing



26





32





-22





108





90





19

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



15





18





-15





62





56





12

Other costs of operations



110





247





-55





527





668





-21

Total other expense



1,450





1,408





3





5,379





5,050





7

Income before income taxes



625





1,011





-38





3,619





2,612





39

Applicable income taxes



143





246





-42





878





620





42

Net income

$ 482





765





-37 %

$ 2,741





1,992





38 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in millions

2023



2023



2023



2023



2022

Interest income

$ 2,740





2,641





2,516





2,327





2,072

Interest expense



1,018





866





717





509





245

Net interest income



1,722





1,775





1,799





1,818





1,827

Provision for credit losses



225





150





150





120





90

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,497





1,625





1,649





1,698





1,737

Other income





























Mortgage banking revenues



112





105





107





85





82

Service charges on deposit accounts



121





121





119





113





106

Trust income



159





155





172





194





195

Brokerage services income



26





27





25





24





22

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



11





9





17





12





14

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



4





—





1





—





(4)

Other revenues from operations



145





143





362





159





267

Total other income



578





560





803





587





682

Other expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



724





727





738





808





697

Equipment and net occupancy



134





131





129





127





137

Outside data processing and software



114





111





106





106





108

Professional and other services



99





89





100





125





145

FDIC assessments



228





29





28





30





24

Advertising and marketing



26





23





28





31





32

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



15





15





15





17





18

Other costs of operations



110





153





149





115





247

Total other expense



1,450





1,278





1,293





1,359





1,408

Income before income taxes



625





907





1,159





926





1,011

Applicable income taxes



143





217





292





224





246

Net income

$ 482





690





867





702





765



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





December 31









Dollars in millions

2023



2022



Change



ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 1,731





1,517





14

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



28,069





24,959





12



Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



—





3





-100



Trading account



106





118





-10



Investment securities



26,897





25,211





7



Loans and leases:



















Commercial and industrial



57,010





51,919





10



Real estate - commercial



33,003





35,296





-6



Real estate - consumer



23,264





23,756





-2



Consumer



20,791





20,593





1



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



134,068





131,564





2



Less: allowance for credit losses



2,129





1,925





11



Net loans and leases



131,939





129,639





2



Goodwill



8,465





8,490





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



147





209





-30



Other assets



10,910





10,584





3



Total assets

$ 208,264





200,730





4

%





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 49,294





65,502





-25

% Interest-bearing deposits



113,980





98,013





16



Total deposits



163,274





163,515





—



Short-term borrowings



5,316





3,555





50



Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,516





4,377





3



Long-term borrowings



8,201





3,965





107



Total liabilities



181,307





175,412





3



Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred



2,011





2,011





—



Common



24,946





23,307





7



Total shareholders' equity



26,957





25,318





6



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 208,264





200,730





4

%

































































SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS Commercial and industrial previously reported







$ 41,850









Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans









10,069









Commercial and industrial after reclassification







$ 51,919































Real estate - commercial previously reported







$ 45,365









Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans









(10,069)









Real estate - commercial after reclassification







$ 35,296











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Dollars in millions 2023



2023



2023



2023



2022

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks $ 1,731





1,769





1,848





1,818





1,517

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

28,069





30,114





27,107





22,306





24,959

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities

—





—





—





—





3

Trading account

106





137





137





165





118

Investment securities

26,897





27,336





27,917





28,443





25,211

Loans and leases:



























Commercial and industrial

57,010





54,891





54,699





53,934





51,919

Real estate - commercial

33,003





33,741





34,634





34,897





35,296

Real estate - consumer

23,264





23,448





23,762





23,790





23,756

Consumer

20,791





20,275





20,249





20,317





20,593

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

134,068





132,355





133,344





132,938





131,564

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,129





2,052





1,998





1,975





1,925

Net loans and leases

131,939





130,303





131,346





130,963





129,639

Goodwill

8,465





8,465





8,465





8,490





8,490

Core deposit and other intangible assets

147





162





177





192





209

Other assets

10,910





10,838





10,675





10,579





10,584

Total assets $ 208,264





209,124





207,672





202,956





200,730































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 49,294





53,787





54,938





59,955





65,502

Interest-bearing deposits

113,980





110,341





107,120





99,120





98,013

Total deposits

163,274





164,128





162,058





159,075





163,515

Short-term borrowings

5,316





6,731





7,908





6,995





3,555

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,516





4,946





4,488





4,046





4,377

Long-term borrowings

8,201





7,123





7,417





7,463





3,965

Total liabilities

181,307





182,928





181,871





177,579





175,412

Shareholders' equity:



























Preferred

2,011





2,011





2,011





2,011





2,011

Common

24,946





24,185





23,790





23,366





23,307

Total shareholders' equity

26,957





26,196





25,801





25,377





25,318

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 208,264





209,124





207,672





202,956





200,730



























































































SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS

Commercial and industrial previously reported





$ 45,058





44,684





43,758





41,850

Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans







9,833





10,015





10,176





10,069

Commercial and industrial after reclassification





$ 54,891





54,699





53,934





51,919































Real estate - commercial previously reported





$ 43,574





44,649





45,073





45,365

Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans







(9,833)





(10,015)





(10,176)





(10,069)

Real estate - commercial after reclassification





$ 33,741





34,634





34,897





35,296

