M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces first quarter 2024 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $531 million or $3.02 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Earnings Highlights

Net interest income

$ 1,680



$ 1,722



$ 1,818

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

12



13



14

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,692



1,735



1,832

Provision for credit losses

200



225



120

Noninterest income

580



578



587

Noninterest expense

1,396



1,450



1,359

Net income

531



482



702

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

505



457



676

Diluted earnings per common share

3.02



2.74



4.01

Return on average assets - annualized

1.01 %

.92 %

1.40 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

8.14



7.41



11.74

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets

$ 211,478



$ 208,752



$ 202,599

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

30,647



30,153



24,312

Investment securities

28,587



27,490



27,622

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount

133,796



132,770



132,012

Deposits

164,065



164,713



161,537

Borrowings

16,001



13,057



11,505

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)

















Net interest margin

3.52 %

3.61 %

4.04 % Efficiency ratio

60.8



62.1



55.5

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.42



.44



.22

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62



1.59



1.49

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.71



1.62



1.92

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (1)

11.07



10.98



10.16

Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 150.90



$ 150.15



$ 140.88

(1) March 31, 2024 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.



Financial Highlights

The CET1 capital ratio increased 9 basis points to an estimated 11.07% at March 31, 2024 , compared with 10.98% at December 31, 2023 , highlighting the Company's improved capital position.

, compared with 10.98% at , highlighting the Company's improved capital position. Net interest margin of 3.52% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.61% in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflecting higher liquidity, cash moving to investment securities and higher deposit and borrowing costs.

Growth in average commercial and industrial and consumer loans in the recent quarter was partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans.

Average deposits remained stable with a slowing mix shift to higher cost deposits. Average borrowings rose in the first quarter of 2024 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York and the issuance of senior notes.

and the issuance of senior notes. Provision for credit losses in the recent quarter reflects elevated levels of criticized commercial and industrial loans and loan growth.

Expenses included $99 million of seasonal salaries and employee benefits expense and a $29 million estimated increase in the FDIC special assessment, reflecting the FDIC's higher loss estimate attributable to certain failed banks.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"We are off to a solid start in 2024 as we were able to grow certain sectors of our commercial and consumer loan portfolios, while continuing to shrink our commercial real estate exposure. Expenses were prudently managed in the recent quarter and our selective approach to allocating resources to our strategic priorities with utmost care has not wavered. M&T's liquidity and capital position strengthened, reflecting a stable deposit base, higher levels of borrowings and solid earnings after considering seasonal employee compensation expenses and an incremental FDIC special assessment. I thank my colleagues at M&T for their stewardship of shareholder capital and their continuous support of our mission to make a difference in the lives of our customers and the communities in which we serve."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Non-GAAP Measures (1)

















































Change

1Q24 vs.







Change

1Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

1Q24

4Q23

4Q23

1Q23

1Q23 Net operating income

$ 543



$ 494



10 %

$ 715



-24 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.09



2.81



10



4.09



-24

Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.08 %

.98 %







1.49 %





Annualized return on average tangible common equity

12.67



11.70









19.00







Efficiency ratio

60.8



62.1









55.5







Tangible equity per common share

$ 99.54



$ 98.54



1



$ 88.81



12



____________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income

















































Change

1Q24 vs.







Change

1Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

1Q24

4Q23

4Q23

1Q23

1Q23 Average earning assets

$ 193,135



$ 190,536



1 %

$ 184,069



5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities

131,451



127,646



3



111,188



18

Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

1,692



1,735



-2



1,832



-8

Yield on average earning assets

5.74 %

5.73 %







5.16 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.26



3.17









1.86







Net interest spread

2.48



2.56









3.30







Net interest margin

3.52



3.61









4.04









Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $43 million, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Average borrowings rose $2.9 billion and the rate paid on such borrowings increased 13 basis points.

and the rate paid on such borrowings increased 13 basis points. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $861 million and the rates paid on such deposits rose 3 basis points.

and the rates paid on such deposits rose 3 basis points. The yield on average loans and leases declined 1 basis point.

Average investment securities increased $1.1 billion and the rates earned on those securities increased 17 basis points.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $140 million, or 8%, compared with the year-earlier first quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $15.8 billion and the rates paid on those deposits increased 144 basis points.

and the rates paid on those deposits increased 144 basis points. Average borrowings increased $4.5 billion and rates paid on such borrowings increased 64 basis points.

and rates paid on such borrowings increased 64 basis points. Yields earned on average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases increased 85 basis points and 62 basis points, respectively.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases increased $6.3 billion and $1.8 billion , respectively.

Average Earning Assets







































Change

1Q24 vs.





Change

1Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

1Q24

4Q23

4Q23

1Q23

1Q23 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 30,647

$ 30,153

2 %

$ 24,312

26 % Trading account

105

123

-15



123

-14

Investment securities

28,587

27,490

4



27,622

3

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount























Commercial and industrial

56,821

55,420

3



52,510

8

Real estate - commercial

32,696

33,455

-2



35,245

-7

Real estate - consumer

23,136

23,339

-1



23,770

-3

Consumer

21,143

20,556

3



20,487

3

Total loans and leases, net

133,796

132,770

1



132,012

1

Total earning assets

$ 193,135

$ 190,536

1



$ 184,069

5



Average earning assets increased $2.6 billion, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $494 million reflecting higher levels of borrowings partially offset by the purchase of investment securities and loan growth.

reflecting higher levels of borrowings partially offset by the purchase of investment securities and loan growth. Average loans and leases increased $1.0 billion primarily reflective of growth in average commercial and industrial loans and leases and consumer loans, partially offset by declines in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans spanned most industry types.

primarily reflective of growth in average commercial and industrial loans and leases and consumer loans, partially offset by declines in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans spanned most industry types. Average investment securities rose $1.1 billion primarily due to purchases of U.S. Treasury notes and fixed rate mortgage-backed securities during the first quarter of 2024.

Average earning assets increased $9.1 billion, or 5%, from the year-earlier first quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $6.3 billion reflecting a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings, partially offset by loan growth and purchases of investment securities.

reflecting a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings, partially offset by loan growth and purchases of investment securities. Average loans and leases increased $1.8 billion predominantly due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $4.3 billion reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.5 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

predominantly due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans. Average investment securities increased $965 million due to the purchases of investment securities in 2023 and through the first quarter of 2024.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

















































Change

1Q24 vs.







Change

1Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

1Q24

4Q23

4Q23

1Q23

1Q23 Interest-bearing deposits





























Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 94,867



$ 93,365



2 %

$ 88,053



8 % Time deposits

20,583



21,224



-3



11,630



77

Total interest-bearing deposits

115,450



114,589



1



99,683



16

Short-term borrowings

6,228



5,156



21



4,994



25

Long-term borrowings

9,773



7,901



24



6,511



50

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 131,451



$ 127,646



3



$ 111,188



18



Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.8 billion, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Average borrowings increased $2.9 billion predominantly due to the issuance of senior notes in the first quarter of 2024 and higher levels of average borrowings from the FHLB of New York .

predominantly due to the issuance of senior notes in the first quarter of 2024 and higher levels of average borrowings from the FHLB of . Average interest-bearing deposits increased $861 million , reflective of a $1.6 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $20.3 billion, or 18%, from the first quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $15.8 billion , including a $10.6 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits, reflecting customer demand for interest-bearing products amidst rising rates.

, including a increase in average non-brokered deposits, reflecting customer demand for interest-bearing products amidst rising rates. Average borrowings increased $4.5 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt since the first quarter of 2023 and increases in average borrowings from the FHLB of New York .

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality

















































Change

1Q24 vs.







Change

1Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

1Q24

4Q23

4Q23

1Q23

1Q23 At end of quarter





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,302



$ 2,166



6 %

$ 2,557



-10 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

38



39



—



44



-13

Total nonperforming assets

2,340



2,205



6



2,601



-10

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

297



339



-12



407



-27

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.71 %

1.62 %







1.92 %





































Allowance for credit losses

$ 2,191



$ 2,129



3



$ 1,975



11

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.62 %

1.59 %







1.49 %





































For the period





























Provision for credit losses

$ 200



$ 225



-11



$ 120



67

Net charge-offs

138



148



-7



70



97

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.42 %

.44 %







.22 %







____________________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $200 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $225 million in the immediately preceding quarter, compared with $120 million in the first quarter of 2023. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters as compared with the first quarter of 2023 reflect declines in commercial real estate values and higher interest rates contributing to a deterioration in the performance of loans to commercial borrowers, including nonautomotive dealers and healthcare facilities, as well as growth in certain sectors of M&T's commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios. Net charge-offs totaled $138 million in 2024's first quarter as compared with $148 million in 2023's final quarter and $70 million in the year-earlier quarter. The lower level of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024 as compared with the preceding quarter included a decline in commercial real estate loan net charge-offs, partially offset by an increase in net charge-offs of commercial and industrial and consumer loans. As compared with year-earlier first quarter, the recent quarter net charge-offs reflect higher levels of commercial and industrial and consumer loan net charge-offs.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024, $136 million higher than December 31, 2023 but $255 million lower than March 31, 2023. The higher level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with the immediately preceding quarter end was largely attributable to an increase in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 as compared with year-earlier quarter was predominantly due to lower levels of commercial real estate nonaccrual loans, including net charge-offs, and residential real estate nonaccrual loans, partially offset by a rise in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

















































Change

1Q24 vs.







Change

1Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

1Q24

4Q23

4Q23

1Q23

1Q23 Mortgage banking revenues

$ 104



$ 112



-7 %

$ 85



23 % Service charges on deposit accounts

124



121



2



113



9

Trust income

160



159



1



194



-17

Brokerage services income

29



26



10



24



20

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

9



11



-19



12



-21

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2



4



-35



—



—

Other revenues from operations

152



145



4



159



-5

Total

$ 580



$ 578



—



$ 587



-1



Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2024 was largely unchanged from 2023's fourth quarter.

Other revenues from operations increased $7 million resulting from a $25 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") received in the first quarter of 2024 partially offset by declines in letter of credit and other credit-related fees, lower income earned from bank owned life insurance and a decline in merchant discount and credit card fees.

resulting from a distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") received in the first quarter of 2024 partially offset by declines in letter of credit and other credit-related fees, lower income earned from bank owned life insurance and a decline in merchant discount and credit card fees. Mortgage banking revenues decreased $8 million reflecting a decline in gains on sale of commercial mortgage loans as a result of decreased origination volume, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest income declined $7 million, or 1%, as compared with the year-earlier first quarter.

Trust income decreased $34 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business of approximately $45 million following its sale in April 2023 , partially offset by $11 million of higher revenues mainly attributable to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business.

reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business of approximately following its sale in , partially offset by of higher revenues mainly attributable to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business. Other revenues from operations declined $7 million reflecting lower gains on the sale of leased equipment.

reflecting lower gains on the sale of leased equipment. Mortgage banking revenues rose $19 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $11 million predominantly due to a rise in commercial service charges.

predominantly due to a rise in commercial service charges. Brokerage services income increased $5 million due to higher annuity sales.

Noninterest Expense

















































Change

1Q24 vs.







Change

1Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

1Q24

4Q23

4Q23

1Q23

1Q23 Salaries and employee benefits

$ 833



$ 724



15 %

$ 808



3 % Equipment and net occupancy

129



134



-4



127



2

Outside data processing and software

120



114



5



106



13

Professional and other services

85



99



-13



125



-31

FDIC assessments

60



228



-74



30



101

Advertising and marketing

20



26



-21



31



-35

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

15



15



—



17



-13

Other costs of operations

134



110



21



115



16

Total

$ 1,396



$ 1,450



-4



$ 1,359



3



Noninterest expense aggregated $1.40 billion in the recent quarter, down from $1.45 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

FDIC assessments reflect a $197 million estimated special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $29 million of estimated incremental special assessment expense recorded in the first quarter of 2024 for the FDIC's updated loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.

estimated special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023 and of estimated incremental special assessment expense recorded in the first quarter of 2024 for the FDIC's updated loss estimates associated with certain failed banks. Professional and other services expenses decreased $14 million reflecting the timing and level of consulting and legal-related fees.

reflecting the timing and level of consulting and legal-related fees. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $109 million reflecting annual merit increases and $99 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense.

reflecting annual merit increases and of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense. Other costs of operations increased $24 million reflecting higher costs associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan, losses on lease terminations related to certain vacated properties and incremental charitable contributions as compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $37 million from the first quarter of 2023.

FDIC assessments increased $30 million reflecting the $29 million of estimated incremental special assessment expense recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

reflecting the of estimated incremental special assessment expense recorded in the first quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $25 million reflecting higher salaries expense due to annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, partially offset by lower staffing levels.

reflecting higher salaries expense due to annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, partially offset by lower staffing levels. Other costs of operations increased $19 million as a result of higher amortization of capitalized servicing assets predominantly due to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

as a result of higher amortization of capitalized servicing assets predominantly due to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Outside data processing and software increased $14 million due to higher software licensing and maintenance fees.

due to higher software licensing and maintenance fees. Professional and other services expense declined $40 million reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business.

reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business. Advertising and marketing expense decreased $11 million reflecting a general reduction in those related activities.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.0% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 22.9% and 24.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively. The first quarter of 2024 income tax expense reflects a net discrete tax benefit related to the resolution of a tax matter inherited from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Capital

































1Q24



4Q23



1Q23

CET1

11.07 %

(1) 10.98 %



10.16 %

Tier 1 capital

12.37



(1) 12.29





11.48



Total capital

14.03



(1) 13.99





13.28



Tangible capital – common

8.03





8.20





7.58





____________________ (1) March 31, 2024 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $219 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2024 or the fourth quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan for a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 11.07% as of March 31, 2024. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at March 31, 2024 are estimated to be $155 billion.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; the impact of the People's United Financial, Inc. acquisition; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights





Three months ended









March 31,





(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2024

2023

Change Performance

















Net income

$ 531



$ 702



-24 % Net income available to common shareholders

505



676



-25

Per common share:

















Basic earnings

3.04



4.03



-25

Diluted earnings

3.02



4.01



-25

Cash dividends

1.30



1.30



—

Common shares outstanding:

















Average - diluted (1)

167,084



168,410



-1

Period end (2)

166,724



165,865



1

Return on (annualized):

















Average total assets

1.01 %

1.40 %





Average common shareholders' equity

8.14



11.74







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,692



$ 1,832



-8

Yield on average earning assets

5.74 %

5.16 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.26



1.86







Net interest spread

2.48



3.30







Contribution of interest-free funds

1.04



.74







Net interest margin

3.52



4.04







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.42



.22







Net operating results (3)

















Net operating income

$ 543



$ 715



-24

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

3.09



4.09



-24

Return on (annualized):

















Average tangible assets

1.08 %

1.49 %





Average tangible common equity

12.67



19.00







Efficiency ratio

60.8



55.5































At March 31,



Loan quality

2024

2023

Change Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,302



$ 2,557



-10 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

38



44



-13

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,340



$ 2,601



-10

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 297



$ 407



-27

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

















Nonaccrual loans

$ 62



$ 42



47

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

244



306



-20

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.71 %

1.92 %





Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62



1.49









____________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend







Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Performance



























Net income $ 531



$ 482



$ 690



$ 867



$ 702

Net income available to common shareholders 505



457



664



841



676

Per common share:



























Basic earnings 3.04



2.75



4.00



5.07



4.03

Diluted earnings 3.02



2.74



3.98



5.05



4.01

Cash dividends 1.30



1.30



1.30



1.30



1.30

Common shares outstanding:



























Average - diluted (1) 167,084



166,731



166,570



166,320



168,410

Period end (2) 166,724



166,149



165,970



165,894



165,865

Return on (annualized):



























Average total assets 1.01 %

.92 %

1.33 %

1.70 %

1.40 % Average common shareholders' equity 8.14



7.41



10.99



14.27



11.74

Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,692



$ 1,735



$ 1,790



$ 1,813



$ 1,832

Yield on average earning assets 5.74 %

5.73 %

5.62 %

5.46 %

5.16 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.26



3.17



2.83



2.43



1.86

Net interest spread 2.48



2.56



2.79



3.03



3.30

Contribution of interest-free funds 1.04



1.05



1.00



.88



.74

Net interest margin 3.52



3.61



3.79



3.91



4.04

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .42



.44



.29



.38



.22

Net operating results (3)



























Net operating income $ 543



$ 494



$ 702



$ 879



$ 715

Diluted net operating earnings per common share 3.09



2.81



4.05



5.12



4.09

Return on (annualized):



























Average tangible assets 1.08 %

.98 %

1.41 %

1.80 %

1.49 % Average tangible common equity 12.67



11.70



17.41



22.73



19.00

Efficiency ratio 60.8



62.1



53.7



48.9



55.5









March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Loan quality 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,302



$ 2,166



$ 2,342



$ 2,435



$ 2,557

Real estate and other foreclosed assets 38



39



37



43



44

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,340



$ 2,205



$ 2,379



$ 2,478



$ 2,601

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 297



$ 339



$ 354



$ 380



$ 407

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



























Nonaccrual loans $ 62



$ 53



$ 40



$ 40



$ 42

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 244



298



269



294



306

Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.71 %

1.62 %

1.77 %

1.83 %

1.92 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.62



1.59



1.55



1.50



1.49



____________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appears herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income







Three months ended







March 31,





(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change Interest income $ 2,745



$ 2,327



18 % Interest expense 1,065



509



109

Net interest income 1,680



1,818



-8

Provision for credit losses 200



120



67

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,480



1,698



-13

Other income















Mortgage banking revenues 104



85



23

Service charges on deposit accounts 124



113



9

Trust income 160



194



-17

Brokerage services income 29



24



20

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains 9



12



-21

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 2



—



—

Other revenues from operations 152



159



-5

Total other income 580



587



-1

Other expense















Salaries and employee benefits 833



808



3

Equipment and net occupancy 129



127



2

Outside data processing and software 120



106



13

Professional and other services 85



125



-31

FDIC assessments 60



30



101

Advertising and marketing 20



31



-35

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets 15



17



-13

Other costs of operations 134



115



16

Total other expense 1,396



1,359



3

Income before income taxes 664



926



-28

Applicable income taxes 133



224



-41

Net income $ 531



$ 702



-24 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in millions)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 Interest income

$ 2,745

$ 2,740

$ 2,641

$ 2,516

$ 2,327 Interest expense

1,065

1,018

866

717

509 Net interest income

1,680

1,722

1,775

1,799

1,818 Provision for credit losses

200

225

150

150

120 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,480

1,497

1,625

1,649

1,698 Other income



















Mortgage banking revenues

104

112

105

107

85 Service charges on deposit accounts

124

121

121

119

113 Trust income

160

159

155

172

194 Brokerage services income

29

26

27

25

24 Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

9

11

9

17

12 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2

4

—

1

— Other revenues from operations

152

145

143

362

159 Total other income

580

578

560

803

587 Other expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

833

724

727

738

808 Equipment and net occupancy

129

134

131

129

127 Outside data processing and software

120

114

111

106

106 Professional and other services

85

99

89

100

125 FDIC assessments

60

228

29

28

30 Advertising and marketing

20

26

23

28

31 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

15

15

15

15

17 Other costs of operations

134

110

153

149

115 Total other expense

1,396

1,450

1,278

1,293

1,359 Income before income taxes

664

625

907

1,159

926 Applicable income taxes

133

143

217

292

224 Net income

$ 531

$ 482

$ 690

$ 867

$ 702

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



March 31,





(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 1,695

$ 1,818

-7 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 32,144

22,306

44

Trading account 99

165

-40

Investment securities 28,496

28,443

—

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:











Commercial and industrial 57,897

53,934

7

Real estate - commercial 32,416

34,897

-7

Real estate - consumer 23,076

23,790

-3

Consumer 21,584

20,317

6

Total loans and leases, net 134,973

132,938

2

Less: allowance for credit losses 2,191

1,975

11

Net loans and leases 132,782

130,963

1

Goodwill 8,465

8,490

—

Core deposit and other intangible assets 132

192

-31

Other assets 11,324

10,579

7

Total assets $ 215,137

$ 202,956

6 %













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 50,578

$ 59,955

-16 % Interest-bearing deposits 116,618

99,120

18

Total deposits 167,196

159,075

5

Short-term borrowings 4,795

6,995

-31

Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,527

4,046

12

Long-term borrowings 11,450

7,463

53

Total liabilities 187,968

177,579

6

Shareholders' equity:











Preferred 2,011

2,011

—

Common 25,158

23,366

8

Total shareholders' equity 27,169

25,377

7

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 215,137

$ 202,956

6 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,695

$ 1,731

$ 1,769

$ 1,848

$ 1,818 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 32,144

28,069

30,114

27,107

22,306 Trading account 99

106

137

137

165 Investment securities 28,496

26,897

27,336

27,917

28,443 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:

















Commercial and industrial 57,897

57,010

54,891

54,699

53,934 Real estate - commercial 32,416

33,003

33,741

34,634

34,897 Real estate - consumer 23,076

23,264

23,448

23,762

23,790 Consumer 21,584

20,791

20,275

20,249

20,317 Total loans and leases, net 134,973

134,068

132,355

133,344

132,938 Less: allowance for credit losses 2,191

2,129

2,052

1,998

1,975 Net loans and leases 132,782

131,939

130,303

131,346

130,963 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,490 Core deposit and other intangible assets 132

147

162

177

192 Other assets 11,324

10,910

10,838

10,675

10,579 Total assets $ 215,137

$ 208,264

$ 209,124

$ 207,672

$ 202,956



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 50,578

$ 49,294

$ 53,787

$ 54,938

$ 59,955 Interest-bearing deposits 116,618

113,980

110,341

107,120

99,120 Total deposits 167,196

163,274

164,128

162,058

159,075 Short-term borrowings 4,795

5,316

6,731

7,908

6,995 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,527

4,516

4,946

4,488

4,046 Long-term borrowings 11,450

8,201

7,123

7,417

7,463 Total liabilities 187,968

181,307

182,928

181,871

177,579 Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred 2,011

2,011

2,011

2,011

2,011 Common 25,158

24,946

24,185

23,790

23,366 Total shareholders' equity 27,169

26,957

26,196

25,801

25,377 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 215,137

$ 208,264

$ 209,124

$ 207,672

$ 202,956





















Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates







Three months ended



Change in balance



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31, 2024 from



2024

2023

2023

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in millions) Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2023

2023 ASSETS







































Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 30,647

5.49 %

$ 30,153

5.48 %

$ 24,312

4.64 %

2 %

26 % Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities —

5.80



—

5.79



—

4.89



-78



-92

Trading account 105

3.42



123

3.80



123

2.32



-15



-14

Investment securities 28,587

3.30



27,490

3.13



27,622

3.00



4



3

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:







































Commercial and industrial 56,821

6.99



55,420

7.01



52,510

6.30



3



8

Real estate - commercial 32,696

6.36



33,455

6.54



35,245

5.89



-2



-7

Real estate - consumer 23,136

4.28



23,339

4.25



23,770

3.96



-1



-3

Consumer 21,143

6.54



20,556

6.42



20,487

5.67



3



3

Total loans and leases, net 133,796

6.32



132,770

6.33



132,012

5.70



1



1

Total earning assets 193,135

5.74



190,536

5.73



184,069

5.16



1



5

Goodwill 8,465







8,465







8,490







—



—

Core deposit and other intangible assets 140







154







201







-10



-30

Other assets 9,738







9,597







9,839







1



-1

Total assets $ 211,478







$ 208,752







$ 202,599







1 %

4 %









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Interest-bearing deposits







































Savings and interest-checking deposits $ 94,867

2.61



$ 93,365

2.58



$ 88,053

1.28



2 %

8 % Time deposits 20,583

4.41



21,224

4.30



11,630

3.11



-3



77

Total interest-bearing deposits 115,450

2.93



114,589

2.90



99,683

1.49



1



16

Short-term borrowings 6,228

5.42



5,156

5.27



4,994

4.69



21



25

Long-term borrowings 9,773

5.81



7,901

5.70



6,511

5.27



24



50

Total interest-bearing liabilities 131,451

3.26



127,646

3.17



111,188

1.86



3



18

Noninterest-bearing deposits 48,615







50,124







61,854







-3



-21

Other liabilities 4,393







4,482







4,180







-2



5

Total liabilities 184,459







182,252







177,222







1



4

Shareholders' equity 27,019







26,500







25,377







2



6

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,478







$ 208,752







$ 202,599







1 %

4 %









































Net interest spread



2.48







2.56







3.30













Contribution of interest-free funds



1.04







1.05







.74













Net interest margin



3.52 %





3.61 %





4.04 %

































































































Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend









Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2024

2023

2023

2023

2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share)





























Income statement data





























Net income





























Net income

$ 531



$ 482



$ 690



$ 867



$ 702

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

12



12



12



12



13

Net operating income

$ 543



$ 494



$ 702



$ 879



$ 715

Earnings per common share





























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.02



$ 2.74



$ 3.98



$ 5.05



$ 4.01

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.07



.07



.07



.07



.08

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.09



$ 2.81



$ 4.05



$ 5.12



$ 4.09

Other expense





























Other expense

$ 1,396



$ 1,450



$ 1,278



$ 1,293



$ 1,359

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(15)



(15)



(15)



(15)



(17)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,381



$ 1,435



$ 1,263



$ 1,278



$ 1,342

Efficiency ratio





























Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,381



$ 1,435



$ 1,263



$ 1,278



$ 1,342

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,692



$ 1,735



$ 1,790



$ 1,813



$ 1,832

Other income

580



578



560



803



587

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2



4



—



1



—

Denominator

$ 2,270



$ 2,309



$ 2,350



$ 2,615



$ 2,419

Efficiency ratio

60.8 %

62.1 %

53.7 %

48.9 %

55.5 % Balance sheet data





























Average assets





























Average assets

$ 211,478



$ 208,752



$ 205,791



$ 204,376



$ 202,599

Goodwill

(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,473)



(8,490)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(140)



(154)



(170)



(185)



(201)

Deferred taxes

33



39



43



46



49

Average tangible assets

$ 202,906



$ 200,172



$ 197,199



$ 195,764



$ 193,957

Average common equity





























Average total equity

$ 27,019



$ 26,500



$ 26,020



$ 25,685



$ 25,377

Preferred stock

(2,011)



(2,011)



(2,011)



(2,011)



(2,011)

Average common equity

25,008



24,489



24,009



23,674



23,366

Goodwill

(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,473)



(8,490)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(140)



(154)



(170)



(185)



(201)

Deferred taxes

33



39



43



46



49

Average tangible common equity

$ 16,436



$ 15,909



$ 15,417



$ 15,062



$ 14,724

At end of quarter





























Total assets





























Total assets

$ 215,137



$ 208,264



$ 209,124



$ 207,672



$ 202,956

Goodwill

(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,490)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(132)



(147)



(162)



(177)



(192)

Deferred taxes

34



37



41



44



47

Total tangible assets

$ 206,574



$ 199,689



$ 200,538



$ 199,074



$ 194,321

Total common equity





























Total equity

$ 27,169



$ 26,957



$ 26,197



$ 25,801



$ 25,377

Preferred stock

(2,011)



(2,011)



(2,011)



(2,011)



(2,011)

Common equity

25,158



24,946



24,186



23,790



23,366

Goodwill

(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,465)



(8,490)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(132)



(147)



(162)



(177)



(192)

Deferred taxes

34



37



41



44



47

Total tangible common equity

$ 16,595



$ 16,371



$ 15,600



$ 15,192



$ 14,731



____________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

