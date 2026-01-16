M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $759 million or $4.67 of diluted earnings per common share and full-year net income of $2.85 billion or $17.00 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024 Earnings Highlights







Net interest income

$ 1,779

$ 1,761

$ 1,728

$ 6,948

$ 6,852 Taxable-equivalent adjustment

11

12

12

44

50 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,790

1,773

1,740

6,992

6,902 Provision for credit losses

125

125

140

505

610 Noninterest income

696

752

657

2,742

2,427 Noninterest expense

1,379

1,363

1,363

5,493

5,359 Net income

759

792

681

2,851

2,588 Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

718

754

644

2,699

2,449 Diluted earnings per common share

4.67

4.82

3.86

17.00

14.64 Return on average assets - annualized

1.41 %

1.49 %

1.28 %

1.35 %

1.23 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

10.87

11.45

9.75

10.27

9.54 Average Balance Sheet







Total assets

$ 212,891

$ 211,053

$ 211,853

$ 210,645

$ 211,220 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

17,964

17,739

23,602

18,767

27,244 Investment securities

36,705

36,559

33,679

35,778

30,755 Loans

137,600

136,527

135,723

136,103

134,717 Deposits

165,057

162,706

164,639

163,107

163,423 Borrowings

14,619

15,633

14,228

14,671

15,523 Selected Ratios







(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)



















Net interest margin

3.69 %

3.68 %

3.58 %

3.67 %

3.58 % Efficiency ratio (1)

55.1

53.6

56.8

56.0

56.9 Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.54

.42

.47

.41

.41 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.53

1.58

1.61

1.53

1.61 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.90

1.10

1.25

.90

1.25 Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)

10.84

10.99

11.68

10.84

11.68 Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 173.49

$ 170.43

$ 160.90

$ 173.49

$ 160.90

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release. (2) CET1 capital ratio at December 31, 2025 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $17 million in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2025 reflecting loan and deposit growth.

Average loans in the recent quarter reflect commercial and industrial, residential real estate and consumer loan growth, partially offset by a nominal reduction in the average balance of commercial real estate loans.

Noninterest income reflects higher mortgage banking revenues and trust income in the recent quarter, more than offset by a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") and a $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases each in the third quarter of 2025.

The increase in noninterest expense reflects higher professional and other services expense, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits expense. A decline in FDIC assessments resulting from a decrease in the FDIC's loss estimate associated with certain failed banks was offset by a $30 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation.

Reflecting better asset quality metrics and modestly improved macroeconomic forecasts, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans declined 5 basis points to 1.53% at December 31, 2025.

In 2025 M&T increased its quarterly dividend by 11%, repurchased 9% of its outstanding shares and grew tangible equity per common share by 7%. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.84% at December 31, 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T finished 2025 with another quarter of strong financial performance. For the full-year 2025, M&T achieved a 16% increase in diluted earnings per common share, meaningfully reduced its level of criticized loans and improved its efficiency ratio while continuing to expand and improve our capabilities. M&T's fundamentals remain strong, positioning the Company for growth as we enter the new year. As we close out 2025, I'd like to thank my colleagues for their unwavering commitment to our customers and the communities we serve."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Non-GAAP Measures (1)





















(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

4Q25

3Q25

Change 4Q25 vs. 3Q25

4Q24

Change 4Q25 vs. 4Q24 Net operating income

$ 767

$ 798

-4 %

$ 691

11 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.72

4.87

-3

3.92

20 Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.49 %

1.56 %





1.35 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity

16.24

17.13





14.66



Efficiency ratio

55.1

53.6





56.8



Tangible equity per common share

$ 117.45

$ 115.31

2

$ 109.36

7 ______________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, diluted net operating earnings per common share were $17.20, compared with $14.88 in 2024. Net operating income was $2.88 billion and $2.63 billion in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in 2025 was 1.43% and 15.36%, respectively, compared with 1.30% and 14.54%, respectively, in 2024.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





















(Dollars in millions)

4Q25

3Q25

Change 4Q25 vs. 3Q25

4Q24

Change 4Q25 vs. 4Q24 Average earning assets

$ 192,366

$ 190,920

1 %

$ 193,106

— % Average interest-bearing liabilities

135,492

134,283

1

132,313

2 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,790

1,773

1

1,740

3 Yield on average earning assets

5.46 %

5.59 %





5.60 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.51

2.71





2.94



Net interest spread

2.95

2.88





2.66



Net interest margin

3.69

3.68





3.58





Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $17 million, or 1%, in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2025 and $50 million, or 3%, as compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter reflecting loan and deposit growth and favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing, including a reduction of the negative impact from interest rate swap agreements.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $90 million, or 1%, for the full-year 2025 as compared with 2024 reflecting loan growth and favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing, including a reduction of the negative impact from interest rate swap agreements, as the net interest margin widened 9 basis points.

Average Earning Assets





















(Dollars in millions)

4Q25

3Q25

Change 4Q25 vs. 3Q25

4Q24

Change 4Q25 vs. 4Q24 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 17,964

$ 17,739

1 %

$ 23,602

-24 % Trading account

97

95

2

102

-5 Investment securities

36,705

36,559

—

33,679

9 Loans



















Commercial and industrial

62,257

61,716

1

60,704

3 Real estate - commercial

24,101

24,353

-1

27,896

-14 Real estate - residential

24,765

24,359

2

23,088

7 Consumer

26,477

26,099

1

24,035

10 Total loans

137,600

136,527

1

135,723

1 Total earning assets

$ 192,366

$ 190,920

1

$ 193,106

—

Average earning assets increased $1.4 billion from the third quarter of 2025 reflecting loan growth and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits at banks. Contributing to the increase in average loans in the recent quarter were higher average commercial and industrial loans, including loans to motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, residential real estate loans and consumer loans, predominantly recreational finance loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. Partially offsetting that loan growth was a decline in average commercial real estate loans of $252 million.

Average earning assets decreased $740 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $5.6 billion as liquidity was deployed into investment securities purchases and loan growth. The growth in average loans reflected higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans of $1.6 billion, including a rise in loans in the financial and insurance industry, an increase in average residential real estate loans of $1.7 billion and higher average consumer loans of $2.4 billion, reflecting a rise in average balances of recreational finance, automobile loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. Partially offsetting those increases in average loans was a $3.8 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans, reflecting payoffs.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities





















(Dollars in millions)

4Q25

3Q25

Change 4Q25 vs. 3Q25

4Q24

Change 4Q25 vs. 4Q24 Interest-bearing deposits



















Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 107,287

$ 104,660

3 %

$ 102,127

5 % Time deposits

13,586

13,990

-3

15,958

-15 Total interest-bearing deposits

120,873

118,650

2

118,085

2 Short-term borrowings

2,064

2,844

-27

2,563

-19 Long-term borrowings

12,555

12,789

-2

11,665

8 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 135,492

$ 134,283

1

$ 132,313

2

Average interest-bearing liabilities in the recent quarter rose $1.2 billion from the third quarter of 2025 reflecting growth in average savings and interest-checking deposits that reduced the use of higher cost funding from short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.2 billion from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting higher average interest-bearing deposits that included a $5.2 billion increase in average savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by lower average time deposits of $2.4 billion reflecting maturities. Average borrowings increased modestly.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality





















(Dollars in millions)

4Q25

3Q25

Change 4Q25 vs. 3Q25

4Q24

Change 4Q25 vs. 4Q24 At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,252

$ 1,512

-17 %

$ 1,690

-26 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

35

37

-7

35

-1 Total nonperforming assets

1,287

1,549

-17

1,725

-25 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

561

432

30

338

66 Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

.90 %

1.10 %





1.25 %

























Allowance for loan losses

$ 2,116

$ 2,161

-2

$ 2,184

-3 Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding

1.53 %

1.58 %





1.61 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments

$ 80

$ 95

-16

$ 60

33





















For the period



















Provision for loan losses

$ 140

$ 110

27

$ 140

— Provision for unfunded credit commitments

(15)

15

—

—

— Total provision for credit losses

125

125

—

140

-11 Net charge-offs

185

146

28

160

16 Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.54 %

.42 %





.47 %



_______________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $125 million in each of the fourth and third quarters of 2025 as compared with $140 million in 2024's final quarter. The provision for credit losses was $505 million in 2025 as compared with $610 million in 2024. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding decreased from 1.61% at December 31, 2024 to 1.58% at September 30, 2025 and 1.53% at December 31, 2025 reflecting lower levels of criticized loans, predominantly commercial real estate loans. For 2025 and 2024, net charge-offs totaled $553 million and $555 million, respectively, representing .41% of average loans outstanding for each period. Net charge-offs in the final quarter of 2025 reflected three charge-offs totaling $106 million, which had been previously identified by the Company.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 predominantly reflects decreases in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income





















(Dollars in millions)

4Q25

3Q25

Change 4Q25 vs. 3Q25

4Q24

Change 4Q25 vs. 4Q24 Mortgage banking revenues

$ 155

$ 147

5 %

$ 117

32 % Service charges on deposit accounts

140

141

-1

131

6 Trust income

184

181

2

175

5 Brokerage services income

34

34

-1

30

9 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

19

18

1

10

102 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1

1

—

18

-93 Other revenues from operations

163

230

-29

176

-7 Total

$ 696

$ 752

-7

$ 657

6

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $56 million, or 7%, from 2025's third quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues rose $8 million reflecting higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans.

Trust income increased $3 million largely due to the Company's global capital markets business.

Other revenues from operations decreased $67 million reflecting a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its CIT business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG and a $12 million gain on sale of equipment leases each in the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income rose $39 million, or 6%, as compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mortgage banking revenues increased $38 million predominantly due to a rise in residential mortgage loan servicing income and higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $9 million reflecting higher commercial service charges.

Trust income rose $9 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's global capital markets and wealth advisory services businesses.

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $9 million reflecting an increase in revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.

The lower gain on bank investment securities reflects realized gains on the sales of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred securities in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other revenues from operations decreased $13 million reflecting a $23 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher merchant discount and credit card fees and letter of credit and other credit-related fees in the recent quarter.

Noninterest income rose $315 million, or 13%, to $2.74 billion in 2025 as compared with $2.43 billion in 2024, reflecting higher mortgage banking revenues, service charges on deposit accounts, trust income and other revenues from operations. The increase in other revenues from operations included a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its CIT business, a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio, a $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases, a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services each in 2025 and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees, partially offset by higher distributions from M&T's investment in BLG in 2024.

Noninterest Expense





















(Dollars in millions)

4Q25

3Q25

Change 4Q25 vs. 3Q25

4Q24

Change 4Q25 vs. 4Q24 Salaries and employee benefits

$ 809

$ 833

-3 %

$ 790

2 % Equipment and net occupancy

134

129

3

133

— Outside data processing and software

146

138

6

125

18 Professional and other services

105

81

31

80

30 FDIC assessments

(8)

13

—

24

— Advertising and marketing

32

23

39

30

7 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

10

10

—

13

-24 Other costs of operations

151

136

12

168

-9 Total

$ 1,379

$ 1,363

1

$ 1,363

1

Noninterest expense rose $16 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $24 million reflecting lower severance-related and other employee benefit expenses.

Outside data processing and software costs increased $8 million reflecting higher software maintenance expense and a write-off of certain capitalized project costs due to re-prioritization.

Professional and other services expense rose $24 million reflecting legal and review costs.

FDIC assessment expense reflects reductions of the estimated special assessment of $29 million in the recent quarter as compared with $8 million in the third quarter of 2025 resulting from decreases in the FDIC's loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.

Advertising and marketing expense rose $9 million reflecting seasonal campaigns.

Other costs of operations increased $15 million reflecting a $30 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation, partially offset by a pension settlement gain of $8 million resulting from the purchase of annuities for plan participants that represented approximately $270 million of the Company's pension benefit obligation, each in the recent quarter, and an impairment of a renewable energy tax credit investment in the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $16 million, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $19 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases.

Outside data processing and software costs rose $21 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.

Professional and other services expense increased $25 million reflecting legal and review costs.

FDIC assessment expense declined $32 million reflecting a reduction of the estimated special assessment.

Other costs of operations decreased $17 million reflecting vacated facility write-downs and a loss on the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations each in the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by a $30 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the recent quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, noninterest expense aggregated $5.49 billion, up 2% from $5.36 billion in 2024. The $134 million increase in noninterest expenses reflected higher salaries and employee benefits expense, resulting from annual merit and other increases, an increase in medical benefits costs, severance-related costs and higher stock compensation expense, and a rise in outside data processing and software costs, partially offset by lower FDIC assessment expense.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 21.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 22.8% in each of the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024. The lower effective income tax rate in the recent quarter reflects a discrete income tax benefit of $8 million claimed on prior year tax returns. The Company's effective tax rates were 22.8% and 21.8% in 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective income tax rate in 2025 as compared with 2024 reflects the recognition of a discrete tax benefit claimed on a prior year tax return and a net discrete tax benefit related to the resolution of an income tax matter inherited from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. each in 2024, partially offset by the recent quarter discrete income tax benefit.

Capital and Liquidity

















4Q25

3Q25

4Q24 CET1

10.84 % (1) 10.99 %

11.68 % Tier 1 capital

12.59 (1) 12.49

13.21 Total capital

14.43 (1) 14.35

14.73 Tangible capital – common

8.70

8.79

9.07 ______________ (1) Capital ratios at December 31, 2025 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $230 million and $39 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.84% as of December 31, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2025 are estimated to be $161.9 billion.

M&T repurchased 2.7 million shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $183.30 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $507 million, compared with 2.1 million and 1.0 million shares at an average cost per share of $193.46 and $206.70 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $409 million and $200 million in the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Reflecting loan growth in the recent quarter M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio at December 31, 2025 decreased 9 basis points from September 30, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio requirements ("LCR"), M&T estimates that its LCR on December 31, 2025 was 109%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ425. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Friday January 23, 2026, by calling (800) 695-2185 or (402) 530-9028 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights































Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,





December 31,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Performance





















Net income $ 759

$ 681

12 %

$ 2,851

$ 2,588

10 % Net income available to common shareholders 718

644

11

2,699

2,449

10 Per common share:





















Basic earnings 4.71

3.88

21

17.10

14.71

16 Diluted earnings 4.67

3.86

21

17.00

14.64

16 Cash dividends 1.50

1.35

11

5.70

5.35

7 Common shares outstanding:





















Average - diluted (1) 153,712

166,969

-8

158,791

167,319

-5 Period end (2) 151,840

165,526

-8

151,840

165,526

-8 Return on (annualized):





















Average total assets 1.41 %

1.28 %





1.35 %

1.23 %



Average common shareholders' equity 10.87

9.75





10.27

9.54



Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,790

$ 1,740

3

$ 6,992

$ 6,902

1 Yield on average earning assets 5.46 %

5.60 %





5.52 %

5.74 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.51

2.94





2.66

3.17



Net interest spread 2.95

2.66





2.86

2.57



Contribution of interest-free funds .74

.92





.81

1.01



Net interest margin 3.69

3.58





3.67

3.58



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .54

.47





.41

.41



Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income $ 767

$ 691

11

$ 2,883

$ 2,630

10 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.72

3.92

20

17.20

14.88

16 Return on (annualized):





















Average tangible assets 1.49 %

1.35 %





1.43 %

1.30 %



Average tangible common equity 16.24

14.66





15.36

14.54



Efficiency ratio 55.1

56.8





56.0

56.9





























At December 31,









Loan quality 2025

2024

Change











Nonaccrual loans $ 1,252

$ 1,690

-26 %











Real estate and other foreclosed assets 35

35

-1











Total nonperforming assets $ 1,287

$ 1,725

-25











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 561

$ 338

66











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















Nonaccrual loans $ 83

$ 69

20











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 543

318

71











Nonaccrual loans to total loans .90 %

1.25 %















Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.53

1.61















Additional information





















Period end common stock price $ 201.48

$ 188.01

7











Domestic banking offices 942

955

-1











Full time equivalent employees 22,080

22,101

—











______________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Performance

















Net income $ 759

$ 792

$ 716

$ 584

$ 681 Net income available to common shareholders 718

754

679

547

644 Per common share:

















Basic earnings 4.71

4.85

4.26

3.33

3.88 Diluted earnings 4.67

4.82

4.24

3.32

3.86 Cash dividends 1.50

1.50

1.35

1.35

1.35 Common shares outstanding:

















Average - diluted (1) 153,712

156,553

160,005

165,047

166,969 Period end (2) 151,840

154,518

156,532

162,552

165,526 Return on (annualized):

















Average total assets 1.41 %

1.49 %

1.37 %

1.14 %

1.28 % Average common shareholders' equity 10.87

11.45

10.39

8.36

9.75 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,790

$ 1,773

$ 1,722

$ 1,707

$ 1,740 Yield on average earning assets 5.46 %

5.59 %

5.51 %

5.52 %

5.60 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.51

2.71

2.71

2.70

2.94 Net interest spread 2.95

2.88

2.80

2.82

2.66 Contribution of interest-free funds .74

.80

.82

.84

.92 Net interest margin 3.69

3.68

3.62

3.66

3.58 Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .54

.42

.32

.34

.47 Net operating results (3)

















Net operating income $ 767

$ 798

$ 724

$ 594

$ 691 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.72

4.87

4.28

3.38

3.92 Return on (annualized):

















Average tangible assets 1.49 %

1.56 %

1.44 %

1.21 %

1.35 % Average tangible common equity 16.24

17.13

15.54

12.53

14.66 Efficiency ratio 55.1

53.6

55.2

60.5

56.8





















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Loan quality 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,252

$ 1,512

$ 1,573

$ 1,540

$ 1,690 Real estate and other foreclosed assets 35

37

30

34

35 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,287

$ 1,549

$ 1,603

$ 1,574

$ 1,725 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 561

$ 432

$ 496

$ 384

$ 338 Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

















Nonaccrual loans 83

71

75

69

69 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 543

403

450

368

318 Nonaccrual loans to total loans .90 %

1.10 %

1.16 %

1.14 %

1.25 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.53

1.58

1.61

1.63

1.61 Additional information

















Period end common stock price $ 201.48

$ 197.62

$ 193.99

$ 178.75

$ 188.01 Domestic banking offices 942

942

941

955

955 Full time equivalent employees 22,080

22,383

22,590

22,291

22,101 ______________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,





December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Interest income $ 2,637

$ 2,707

-3 %

$ 10,486

$ 11,026

-5 % Interest expense 858

979

-12

3,538

4,174

-15 Net interest income 1,779

1,728

3

6,948

6,852

1 Provision for credit losses 125

140

-11

505

610

-17 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,654

1,588

4

6,443

6,242

3 Other income





















Mortgage banking revenues 155

117

32

550

436

26 Service charges on deposit accounts 140

131

6

551

514

7 Trust income 184

175

5

724

675

7 Brokerage services income 34

30

9

131

121

8 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains 19

10

102

58

39

48 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 1

18

-93

2

10

-82 Other revenues from operations 163

176

-7

726

632

15 Total other income 696

657

6

2,742

2,427

13 Other expense





















Salaries and employee benefits 809

790

2

3,342

3,162

6 Equipment and net occupancy 134

133

—

525

512

2 Outside data processing and software 146

125

18

558

492

14 Professional and other services 105

80

30

356

344

3 FDIC assessments (8)

24

—

50

146

-66 Advertising and marketing 32

30

7

102

104

-2 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 10

13

-24

42

53

-21 Other costs of operations 151

168

-9

518

546

-5 Total other expense 1,379

1,363

1

5,493

5,359

2 Income before taxes 971

882

10

3,692

3,310

12 Income taxes 212

201

5

841

722

16 Net income $ 759

$ 681

12 %

$ 2,851

$ 2,588

10 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Interest income $ 2,637

$ 2,680

$ 2,609

$ 2,560

$ 2,707 Interest expense 858

919

896

865

979 Net interest income 1,779

1,761

1,713

1,695

1,728 Provision for credit losses 125

125

125

130

140 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,654

1,636

1,588

1,565

1,588 Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues 155

147

130

118

117 Service charges on deposit accounts 140

141

137

133

131 Trust income 184

181

182

177

175 Brokerage services income 34

34

31

32

30 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains 19

18

12

9

10 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 1

1

—

—

18 Other revenues from operations 163

230

191

142

176 Total other income 696

752

683

611

657 Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 809

833

813

887

790 Equipment and net occupancy 134

129

130

132

133 Outside data processing and software 146

138

138

136

125 Professional and other services 105

81

86

84

80 FDIC assessments (8)

13

22

23

24 Advertising and marketing 32

23

25

22

30 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 10

10

9

13

13 Other costs of operations 151

136

113

118

168 Total other expense 1,379

1,363

1,336

1,415

1,363 Income before taxes 971

1,025

935

761

882 Income taxes 212

233

219

177

201 Net income $ 759

$ 792

$ 716

$ 584

$ 681

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2025

2024

Change ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 1,701

$ 1,909

-11 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 17,068

18,873

-10 Trading account 97

101

-4 Investment securities 36,649

34,051

8 Loans:









Commercial and industrial 63,548

61,481

3 Real estate - commercial 23,819

26,764

-11 Real estate - residential 24,874

23,166

7 Consumer 26,461

24,170

9 Total loans 138,702

135,581

2 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,116

2,184

-3 Net loans 136,586

133,397

2 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

— Core deposit and other intangible assets 64

94

-32 Other assets 12,880

11,215

15 Total assets $ 213,510

$ 208,105

3 %











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 46,509

$ 46,020

1 % Interest-bearing deposits 120,400

115,075

5 Total deposits 166,909

161,095

4 Short-term borrowings 2,149

1,060

103 Long-term borrowings 10,911

12,605

-13 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,364

4,318

1 Total liabilities 184,333

179,078

3 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred 2,834

2,394

18 Common 26,343

26,633

-1 Total shareholders' equity 29,177

29,027

1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 213,510

$ 208,105

3 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,701

$ 1,950

$ 2,128

$ 2,109

$ 1,909 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 17,068

16,751

19,297

20,656

18,873 Trading account 97

95

93

96

101 Investment securities 36,649

36,864

35,568

35,137

34,051 Loans:

















Commercial and industrial 63,548

61,887

61,660

60,596

61,481 Real estate - commercial 23,819

24,046

24,567

25,867

26,764 Real estate - residential 24,874

24,662

24,117

23,284

23,166 Consumer 26,461

26,379

25,772

24,827

24,170 Total loans 138,702

136,974

136,116

134,574

135,581 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,116

2,161

2,197

2,200

2,184 Net loans 136,586

134,813

133,919

132,374

133,397 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465 Core deposit and other intangible assets 64

74

84

93

94 Other assets 12,880

12,265

12,030

11,391

11,215 Total assets $ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 46,509

$ 44,994

$ 47,485

$ 49,051

$ 46,020 Interest-bearing deposits 120,400

118,432

116,968

116,358

115,075 Total deposits 166,909

163,426

164,453

165,409

161,095 Short-term borrowings 2,149

2,059

2,071

1,573

1,060 Long-term borrowings 10,911

12,928

12,380

10,496

12,605 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,364

4,136

4,155

3,852

4,318 Total liabilities 184,333

182,549

183,059

181,330

179,078 Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred 2,834

2,394

2,394

2,394

2,394 Common 26,343

26,334

26,131

26,597

26,633 Total shareholders' equity 29,177

28,728

28,525

28,991

29,027 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended

Change in Balance

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, 2025 from

December 31,

Change

2025

2025

2024

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

in (Dollars in millions) Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2025

2024

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance ASSETS

















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 17,964

3.98 %

$ 17,739

4.43 %

$ 23,602

4.80 %

1 %

-24 %

$ 18,767

4.35 %

$ 27,244

5.33 %

-31 % Trading account 97

3.42

95

3.48

102

3.37

2

-5

96

3.45

102

3.42

-6 Investment securities (1) 36,705

4.17

36,559

4.13

33,679

3.88

—

9

35,778

4.03

30,755

3.64

16 Loans:

















































Commercial and industrial 62,257

6.22

61,716

6.45

60,704

6.56

1

3

61,520

6.36

58,871

6.90

4 Real estate - commercial 24,101

6.21

24,353

6.35

27,896

6.25

-1

-14

25,004

6.26

30,271

6.32

-17 Real estate - residential 24,765

4.60

24,359

4.59

23,088

4.45

2

7

24,001

4.54

23,056

4.36

4 Consumer 26,477

6.58

26,099

6.60

24,035

6.65

1

10

25,578

6.58

22,519

6.63

14 Total loans 137,600

6.00

136,527

6.14

135,723

6.17

1

1

136,103

6.08

134,717

6.31

1 Total earning assets 192,366

5.46

190,920

5.59

193,106

5.60

1

—

190,744

5.52

192,818

5.74

-1 Goodwill 8,465





8,465





8,465





—

—

8,465





8,465





— Core deposit and other intangible assets 69





79





100





-12

-31

82





120





-32 Other assets 11,991





11,589





10,182





3

18

11,354





9,817





16 Total assets $ 212,891





$ 211,053





$ 211,853





1 %

— %

$ 210,645





$ 211,220





— %



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











































Interest-bearing deposits

















































Savings and interest-checking deposits $ 107,287

2.04 %

$ 104,660

2.23 %

$ 102,127

2.44 %

3 %

5 %

$ 104,385

2.17 %

$ 97,824

2.57 %

7 % Time deposits 13,586

3.18

13,990

3.38

15,958

3.95

-3

-15

14,020

3.39

18,339

4.26

-24 Total interest-bearing deposits 120,873

2.17

118,650

2.36

118,085

2.64

2

2

118,405

2.32

116,163

2.84

2 Short-term borrowings 2,064

4.21

2,844

4.50

2,563

4.93

-27

-19

2,774

4.45

4,440

5.45

-38 Long-term borrowings 12,555

5.51

12,789

5.59

11,665

5.57

-2

8

11,897

5.61

11,083

5.76

7 Total interest-bearing liabilities 135,492

2.51

134,283

2.71

132,313

2.94

1

2

133,076

2.66

131,686

3.17

1 Noninterest-bearing deposits 44,184





44,056





46,554





—

-5

44,702





47,260





-5 Other liabilities 4,245





4,131





4,279





3

-1

4,063





4,222





-4 Total liabilities 183,921





182,470





183,146





1

—

181,841





183,168





-1 Shareholders' equity 28,970





28,583





28,707





1

1

28,804





28,052





3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 212,891





$ 211,053





$ 211,853





1 %

— %

$ 210,645





$ 211,220





— % Net interest spread



2.95





2.88





2.66













2.86





2.57



Contribution of interest-free funds



.74





.80





.92













.81





1.01



Net interest margin



3.69 %





3.68 %





3.58 %













3.67 %





3.58 %



_______________ (1) Yields on investment securities for the year ended December 31, 2025 reflect $18 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share)













Income statement data













Net income













Net income $ 759

$ 681

$ 2,851

$ 2,588 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 8

10

32

42 Net operating income $ 767

$ 691

$ 2,883

$ 2,630 Earnings per common share













Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.67

$ 3.86

$ 17.00

$ 14.64 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .05

.06

.20

.24 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.72

$ 3.92

$ 17.20

$ 14.88 Other expense













Other expense $ 1,379

$ 1,363

$ 5,493

$ 5,359 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (10)

(13)

(42)

(53) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,369

$ 1,350

$ 5,451

$ 5,306 Efficiency ratio













Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,369

$ 1,350

$ 5,451

$ 5,306 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,790

$ 1,740

$ 6,992

$ 6,902 Other income 696

657

2,742

2,427 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 1

18

2

10 Denominator $ 2,485

$ 2,379

$ 9,732

$ 9,319 Efficiency ratio 55.1 %

56.8 %

56.0 %

56.9 % Balance sheet data













Average assets













Average assets $ 212,891

$ 211,853

$ 210,645

$ 211,220 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (69)

(100)

(82)

(120) Deferred taxes 22

29

24

33 Average tangible assets $ 204,379

$ 203,317

$ 202,122

$ 202,668 Average common equity













Average total equity $ 28,970

$ 28,707

$ 28,804

$ 28,052 Preferred stock (2,691)

(2,394)

(2,468)

(2,344) Average common equity 26,279

26,313

26,336

25,708 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (69)

(100)

(82)

(120) Deferred taxes 22

29

24

33 Average tangible common equity $ 17,767

$ 17,777

$ 17,813

$ 17,156 At end of quarter













Total assets













Total assets $ 213,510

$ 208,105







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (64)

(94)







Deferred taxes 20

28







Total tangible assets $ 205,001

$ 199,574







Total common equity













Total equity $ 29,177

$ 29,027







Preferred stock (2,834)

(2,394)







Common equity 26,343

26,633







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (64)

(94)







Deferred taxes 20

28







Total tangible common equity $ 17,834

$ 18,102







_______________ (1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share)

















Income statement data

















Net income

















Net income $ 759

$ 792

$ 716

$ 584

$ 681 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 8

6

8

10

10 Net operating income $ 767

$ 798

$ 724

$ 594

$ 691 Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.67

$ 4.82

$ 4.24

$ 3.32

$ 3.86 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .05

.05

.04

.06

.06 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.72

$ 4.87

$ 4.28

$ 3.38

$ 3.92 Other expense

















Other expense $ 1,379

$ 1,363

$ 1,336

$ 1,415

$ 1,363 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (10)

(10)

(9)

(13)

(13) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,369

$ 1,353

$ 1,327

$ 1,402

$ 1,350 Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,369

$ 1,353

$ 1,327

$ 1,402

$ 1,350 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,790

$ 1,773

$ 1,722

$ 1,707

$ 1,740 Other income 696

752

683

611

657 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 1

1

—

—

18 Denominator $ 2,485

$ 2,524

$ 2,405

$ 2,318

$ 2,379 Efficiency ratio 55.1 %

53.6 %

55.2 %

60.5 %

56.8 % Balance sheet data

















Average assets

















Average assets $ 212,891

$ 211,053

$ 210,261

$ 208,321

$ 211,853 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (69)

(79)

(89)

(92)

(100) Deferred taxes 22

24

26

27

29 Average tangible assets $ 204,379

$ 202,533

$ 201,733

$ 199,791

$ 203,317 Average common equity

















Average total equity $ 28,970

$ 28,583

$ 28,666

$ 28,998

$ 28,707 Preferred stock (2,691)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394) Average common equity 26,279

26,189

26,272

26,604

26,313 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (69)

(79)

(89)

(92)

(100) Deferred taxes 22

24

26

27

29 Average tangible common equity $ 17,767

$ 17,669

$ 17,744

$ 18,074

$ 17,777 At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets $ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (64)

(74)

(84)

(93)

(94) Deferred taxes 20

23

25

26

28 Total tangible assets $ 205,001

$ 202,761

$ 203,060

$ 201,789

$ 199,574 Total common equity

















Total equity $ 29,177

$ 28,728

$ 28,525

$ 28,991

$ 29,027 Preferred stock (2,834)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394) Common equity 26,343

26,334

26,131

26,597

26,633 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (64)

(74)

(84)

(93)

(94) Deferred taxes 20

23

25

26

28 Total tangible common equity $ 17,834

$ 17,818

$ 17,607

$ 18,065

$ 18,102 _______________ (1) After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation