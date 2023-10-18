M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2023 results

M&T Bank Corporation

18 Oct, 2023, 06:20 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports net income of $690 million or $3.98 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

 Earnings Highlights











Net interest income 

$

1,775

$

1,799

$

1,679

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

15


14


12

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,790


1,813


1,691

Provision for credit losses 

150


150


115

Noninterest income 

560


803


563

Noninterest expense 

1,278


1,293


1,279

Net income 

690


867


647

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted 

664


841


621

Diluted earnings per common share

3.98


5.05


3.53

Return on average assets - annualized

1.33

%

1.70

%

1.28

%

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

10.99

%

14.27

%

10.43

%

 Average Balance Sheet











Total assets

$

205,791

$

204,376

$

201,131

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

26,657


23,617


30,752

Investment securities

27,993


28,623


23,945

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount

132,617


133,545


127,525

Deposits

162,688


159,399


167,271

Borrowings

12,585


15,055


4,194

 Selected Ratios
(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)











Net interest margin

3.79

%

3.91

%

3.68

%

Efficiency ratio

53.7


48.9


53.6

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.29


.38


.20

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.55


1.50


1.46

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.77


1.83


1.89

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (1)

10.94


10.59


10.75

Common shareholders' equity per share

$

145.72

$

143.41

$

134.45





(1)

September 30, 2023 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Capital position remains strong with the CET1 capital ratio increasing 35 basis points to an estimated 10.94% at September 30, 2023, compared with 10.59% at June 30, 2023.
  • Net interest margin of 3.79% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.91% in the second quarter of 2023 as increases to the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits outpaced the rise in yields on interest-earning assets.
  • Average loans and leases in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 1% from the previous 2023 quarter reflecting a $714 million decline in average commercial real estate loan balances.
  • The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.77% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, compared with 1.83% at June 30, 2023.
  • Recent quarter net charge-offs of $96 million, or 29 basis points, were below the Company's long-term average net charge-off rate.
  • Average deposits increased 2% from the second quarter of 2023 reflecting a higher demand for interest-bearing products.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"The third quarter results reflect the stability of M&T's diverse banking franchise and the ability to consistently generate capital for our shareholders while continuing to invest in the systems and resources needed to best serve our customers. Our customer deposit balances increased in the recent quarter as we continue to build upon our strong liquidity position. Our credit metrics reflect a decline in nonaccrual loans and net charge-offs that remain below M&T's long-term average. The comparative strength of our financial position in the industry will continue to enable us to improve the communities in which we serve and the lives of our customers. Thank you to our employees for their commitment to delivering for our customers each and every day."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

 Non-GAAP Measures (1)
























Change
3Q23 vs.




Change
3Q23 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

3Q23

2Q23

2Q23

3Q22

3Q22
















Net operating income

$

702

$

879


-20

%

$

700



Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

4.05

$

5.12


-21

%

$

3.83


6

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.41

%

1.80

%




1.44

%


Annualized return on average tangible common equity

17.41

%

22.73

%




17.89

%


Efficiency ratio

53.7

%

48.9

%




53.6

%


Tangible equity per common share

$

93.99

$

91.58


3

%

$

84.28


12

%






(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of:

  • Professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers.
  • Costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs.
  • An initial provision for credit losses of $242 million in the second quarter of 2022 on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United.

The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

 Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
























Change
3Q23 vs.




Change
3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23

2Q23

2Q23

3Q22

3Q22
















Average earning assets

$

187,403

$

185,936


1

%

$

182,382


3

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$

121,388

$

118,274


3

%

$

98,604


23

%

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

$

1,790

$

1,813


-1

%

$

1,691


6

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.62

%

5.46

%




3.90

%


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.83

%

2.43

%




0.41

%


Net interest spread

2.79

%

3.03

%




3.49

%


Net interest margin

3.79

%

3.91

%




3.68

%


Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $23 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 52 basis points.
  • Average short-term borrowings declined $2.2 billion.
  • The yield on average outstanding loans and leases increased 17 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.0 billion.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $99 million, or 6%, compared with the year-earlier quarter.

  • Yields earned on average loans and leases and interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 164 basis points and 317 basis points, respectively.
  • Average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion.
  • Rates paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 225 basis points.
  • Average borrowings increased $8.4 billion.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality
























Change
3Q23 vs.




Change
3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23

2Q23

2Q23

3Q22

3Q22
















At end of quarter














Nonaccrual loans

$

2,342

$

2,435


-4

%

$

2,429


-4

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37


43


-13

%

37



Total nonperforming assets

$

2,379

$

2,478


-4

%

$

2,466


-4

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

354

$

380


-7

%

$

477


-26

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.77

%

1.83

%




1.89

%


















Allowance for credit losses

$

2,052

$

1,998


3

%

$

1,876


9

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.55

%

1.50

%




1.46

%


















For the period














Provision for credit losses

$

150

$

150




$

115


30

%

Net charge-offs

$

96

$

127


-24

%

$

63


52

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.29

%

.38

%




.20

%







(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $150 million in each of the third and second quarters of 2023 compared with $115 million in the third quarter of 2022. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters compared with the third quarter of 2022 reflect a softening of commercial real estate values. Net charge-offs totaled $96 million in 2023's third quarter, compared with $127 million in 2023's second quarter and $63 million in the year-earlier quarter reflective of variability in the timing and amount of commercial real estate charge-offs.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.34 billion at September 30, 2023, $94 million lower than June 30, 2023 and $87 million lower than September 30, 2022. Those declines are reflective of lower levels of hospitality-related commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

 Noninterest Income
























Change
3Q23 vs.




Change
3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23

2Q23

2Q23

3Q22

3Q22

Mortgage banking revenues

$

105

$

107


-2

%

$

83


26

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

121


119


2

%

115


5

%

Trust income

155


172


-10

%

187


-17

%

Brokerage services income

27


25


7

%

21


28

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

9


17


-44

%

5


85

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities




1





(1)



Other revenues from operations

143


362


-61

%

153


-7

%

Total

$

560

$

803


-30

%

$

563


-1

%

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $244 million, or 30%, as compared with 2023's second quarter.

  • Other revenues from operations decreased $219 million reflecting a $225 million gain on sale of the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Trust income declined $17 million, predominantly reflective of one month of revenues associated with the CIT business recognized prior to its sale in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains decreased $7 million from the second quarter due to a decline in customer interest rate swap revenues and market conditions.

Noninterest income decreased $3 million, or less than 1%, as compared with the year-earlier third quarter.

  • Trust income decreased $31 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the CIT business as a result of its sale in April 2023.
  • Other revenues from operations declined $11 million due to lower insurance income reflecting the sale of M&T Insurance Agency in December 2022.
  • Mortgage banking revenues increased $21 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of residential mortgage loans. The Company returned to originating for sale the majority of its newly originated residential mortgage loans in the first quarter of 2023.

 Noninterest Expense
























Change
3Q23 vs.




Change
3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23

2Q23

2Q23

3Q22

3Q22

Salaries and employee benefits

$

727

$

738


-1

%

$

736


-1

%

Equipment and net occupancy

131


129


2

%

127


3

%

Outside data processing and software

111


106


4

%

95


16

%

FDIC assessments

29


28


5

%

28


4

%

Advertising and marketing

23


28


-19

%

21


7

%

Printing, postage and supplies

14


14


-2

%

15


-5

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

15


15





18


-19

%

Other costs of operations

228


235


-3

%

239


-4

%

Total

$

1,278

$

1,293


-1

%

$

1,279



Noninterest expense aggregated $1.28 billion in the recent quarter, down from $1.29 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets considered to be nonoperating in nature, noninterest operating expenses decreased $15 million, or 1%, to $1.26 billion in the recent quarter from $1.28 billion in the immediately preceding quarter.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $11 million reflecting lower average headcount and lower expenses for contracted resources and overtime.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $6 million reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business in April 2023 and a decline in legal-related expenses, partially offset by losses associated with certain retail banking activities.

Noninterest expense decreased $2 million from the third quarter of 2022. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $1.21 billion in the third quarter of 2022 after excluding $53 million of merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition and $18 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets. Noninterest operating expenses increased $55 million, or 5%, from the prior year third quarter inclusive of the following:

  • Other costs of operations increased $23 million resulting from the amortization of the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights purchased in March 2023 and losses associated with certain retail banking activities, partially offset by lower professional and other outside services expenses reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business.
  • Outside data processing and software costs increased $18 million, or 19%, primarily due to higher software maintenance costs, offshore processing and data processing fees.

 Average Earning Assets
























Change
3Q23 vs.




Change
3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23

2Q23

2Q23

3Q22

3Q22

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

26,657

$

23,617


13

%

$

30,752


-13

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities










29


-100

%

Trading account

136


151


-9

%

131


4

%

Investment securities

27,993


28,623


-2

%

23,945


17

%

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount














Commercial, financial, etc.

44,625


44,531





38,321


16

%

Real estate - commercial

44,230


44,944


-2

%

46,282


-4

%

Real estate - consumer

23,573


23,781


-1

%

22,962


3

%

Consumer

20,189


20,289





19,960


1

%

Total loans and leases, net

132,617


133,545


-1

%

127,525


4

%

Total earning assets

$

187,403

$

185,936


1

%

$

182,382


3

%

Average earning assets increased $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.0 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and a decline in average loan and investment securities balances.
  • Average loans and leases decreased $928 million primarily reflective of a $714 million decline in average balances of commercial real estate loans.
  • Average investment securities declined $630 million primarily due to pay downs of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.

Average earning assets increased $5.0 billion, or 3%, from the year-earlier third quarter.

  • Average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion predominantly due to higher average outstanding balances of commercial and industrial loans and leases reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.1 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.
  • Average investment securities increased $4.0 billion due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $4.1 billion reflecting lower deposits, incremental loan balances and purchases of investment securities, partially offset by higher borrowings.

 Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
























Change
3Q23 vs.




Change
3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23

2Q23

2Q23

3Q22

3Q22

Interest-bearing deposits














Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

89,274

$

87,210


2

%

$

89,360



Time deposits

19,528


16,009


22

%

5,050


287

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

108,802


103,219


5

%

94,410


15

%

Short-term borrowings

5,346


7,539


-29

%

913


485

%

Long-term borrowings

7,240


7,516


-4

%

3,281


121

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

121,388

$

118,274


3

%

$

98,604


23

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.1 billion, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 billion, including a $3.3 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
  • Average borrowings decreased $2.5 billion predominantly due to lower levels of short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $22.8 billion, or 23%, from the third quarter of 2022.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits increased $14.4 billion, including a $5.3 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
  • Average borrowings increased $8.4 billion predominantly due to issuances of long-term senior notes totaling $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and increases in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

 Capital












3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

CET1

10.94

%

(1)

10.59

%

10.75

%

Tier 1 capital

12.27

%

(1)

11.91

%

12.13

%

Total capital

13.99

%

(1)

13.71

%

13.96

%

Tangible capital – common

7.78

%

7.63

%

7.70

%





(1)

September 30, 2023 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the third quarter of 2023.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.94% as of September 30, 2023. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2023 are estimated to be $152 billion.

Capital regulations require buffers in addition to the minimum risk-based capital ratios noted above. M&T is subject to a stress capital buffer requirement that is determined through the Federal Reserve's supervisory stress tests and M&T's bank subsidiaries are subject to a 2.5% capital conservation buffer requirement. The buffer requirement must be composed entirely of CET1. In June 2023, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests. Based on those results, on October 1, 2023, M&T's stress capital buffer of 4.0% became effective.

M&T repurchased 3,282,449 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $182.79 resulting in a total cost of $600 million in 2022's third quarter. There were no share repurchases in the second or third quarters of 2023.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ323. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday October 25, 2023 by calling (800) 839-5631, or (402) 220-2558 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of Future Factors include: the impact of M&T's acquisition of People's United (as described in the next paragraph); events and developments in the financial services industry, including legislation, regulations and other governmental actions as well as business conditions affecting the industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries, individually or collectively; economic conditions, including inflation and market volatility; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts; governmental and public policy changes, including tax policy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights


Three months ended




Nine months ended




September 30




September 30



Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Performance
















Net income

$

690


647


7

%

$

2,259


1,226


84

%

Net income available to common shareholders

664


621


7

%

2,180


1,152


89

%

Per common share:
















Basic earnings

$

4.00


3.55


13

%

$

13.09


7.18


82

%

Diluted earnings

3.98


3.53


13

%

13.05


7.14


83

%

Cash dividends

1.30


1.20


8

%

3.90


3.60


8

%

Common shares outstanding:
















Average - diluted (1)

166,570


175,682


-5

%

167,093


161,295


4

%

Period end (2)

165,970


172,900


-4

%

165,970


172,900


-4

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average total assets

1.33

%

1.28

%




1.48

%

.87

%


Average common shareholders' equity

10.99

%

10.43

%




12.33

%

7.24

%


Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,790


1,691


6

%

$

5,434


4,020


35

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.62

%

3.90

%




5.41

%

3.30

%


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.83

%

.41

%




2.39

%

.27

%


Net interest spread

2.79

%

3.49

%




3.02

%

3.03

%


Contribution of interest-free funds

1.00

%

.19

%




.89

%

.12

%


Net interest margin

3.79

%

3.68

%




3.91

%

3.15

%


Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.29

%

.20

%




.30

%

.14

%


Net operating results (3)
















Net operating income

$

702


700




$

2,295


1,654


39

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.05


3.83


6

%

13.26


9.78


36

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average tangible assets

1.41

%

1.44

%




1.57

%

1.23

%


Average tangible common equity

17.41

%

17.89

%




19.70

%

15.13

%


Efficiency ratio

53.7

%

53.6

%




52.6

%

58.1

%





















At September 30










Loan quality

2023

2022

Change









Nonaccrual loans

$

2,342


2,429


-4

%








Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37


37












Total nonperforming assets

$

2,379


2,466


-4

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

354


477


-26

%








Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
















Nonaccrual loans

$

40


45


-11

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

269


423


-37

%








Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.77

%

1.89

%











Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.55

%

1.46

%





















(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Performance













Net income

$

690


867


702


765


647

Net income available to common shareholders

664


841


676


739


621

Per common share:













Basic earnings

$

4.00


5.07


4.03


4.32


3.55

Diluted earnings

3.98


5.05


4.01


4.29


3.53

Cash dividends

1.30


1.30


1.30


1.20


1.20

Common shares outstanding:













Average - diluted (1)

166,570


166,320


168,410


172,149


175,682

Period end (2)

165,970


165,894


165,865


169,285


172,900

Return on (annualized):













Average total assets

1.33

%

1.70

%

1.40

%

1.53

%

1.28

%

Average common shareholders' equity

10.99

%

14.27

%

11.74

%

12.59

%

10.43

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,790


1,813


1,832


1,841


1,691

Yield on average earning assets

5.62

%

5.46

%

5.16

%

4.60

%

3.90

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.83

%

2.43

%

1.86

%

.98

%

.41

%

Net interest spread

2.79

%

3.03

%

3.30

%

3.62

%

3.49

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

1.00

%

.88

%

.74

%

.44

%

.19

%

Net interest margin

3.79

%

3.91

%

4.04

%

4.06

%

3.68

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.29

%

.38

%

.22

%

.12

%

.20

%

Net operating results (3)













Net operating income

$

702


879


715


812


700

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.05


5.12


4.09


4.57


3.83

Return on (annualized):













Average tangible assets

1.41

%

1.80

%

1.49

%

1.70

%

1.44

%

Average tangible common equity

17.41

%

22.73

%

19.00

%

21.29

%

17.89

%

Efficiency ratio

53.7

%

48.9

%

55.5

%

53.3

%

53.6

%
















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Loan quality

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,342


2,435


2,557


2,439


2,429

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37


43


44


41


37

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,379


2,478


2,601


2,480


2,466

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

354


380


407


491


477

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:













Nonaccrual loans

$

40


40


42


44


45

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

269


294


306


363


423

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.77

%

1.83

%

1.92

%

1.85

%

1.89

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.55

%

1.50

%

1.49

%

1.46

%

1.46

%










(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended




Nine months ended





September 30




September 30



Dollars in millions

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Interest income

$

2,641


1,782


48

%

$

7,484


4,175


79

%

Interest expense

866


103


742


2,091


180



Net interest income

1,775


1,679


6


5,393


3,995


35

Provision for credit losses

150


115


30


420


427


-2

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,625


1,564


4


4,973


3,568


39

Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues

105


83


26


297


275


8

Service charges on deposit accounts

121


115


5


354


341


4

Trust income

155


187


-17


521


546


-4

Brokerage services income

27


21


28


76


65


16

Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains

9


5


85


38


13


197

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities




(1)








(2)



Other revenues from operations

143


153


-7


664


437


52

Total other income

560


563


-1


1,950


1,675


16

Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

727


736


-1


2,273


2,090


9

Equipment and net occupancy

131


127


3


387


338


14

Outside data processing and software

111


95


16


323


269


20

FDIC assessments

29


28


4


87


66


31

Advertising and marketing

23


21


7


82


58


42

Printing, postage and supplies

14


15


-5


42


40


5

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

15


18


-19


47


38


24

Other costs of operations

228


239


-4


689


743


-7

Total other expense

1,278


1,279





3,930


3,642


8

Income before income taxes

907


848


7


2,993


1,601


87

Applicable income taxes

217


201


8


734


375


96

Net income

$

690


647


7

%

$

2,259


1,226


84

%

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend




Three months ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Dollars in millions

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Interest income

$

2,641


2,516


2,327


2,072


1,782

Interest expense

866


717


509


245


103

Net interest income

1,775


1,799


1,818


1,827


1,679

Provision for credit losses

150


150


120


90


115

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,625


1,649


1,698


1,737


1,564

Other income














Mortgage banking revenues

105


107


85


82


83

Service charges on deposit accounts

121


119


113


106


115

Trust income

155


172


194


195


187

Brokerage services income

27


25


24


22


21

Trading account and non-hedging
     derivative gains

9


17


12


14


5

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities




1





(3)


(1)

Other revenues from operations

143


362


159


266


153

Total other income

560


803


587


682


563

Other expense














Salaries and employee benefits

727


738


808


697


736

Equipment and net occupancy

131


129


127


137


127

Outside data processing and software

111


106


106


108


95

FDIC assessments

29


28


30


24


28

Advertising and marketing

23


28


31


32


21

Printing, postage and supplies

14


14


14


15


15

Amortization of core deposit and other
     intangible assets

15


15


17


18


18

Other costs of operations

228


235


226


377


239

Total other expense

1,278


1,293


1,359


1,408


1,279

Income before income taxes

907


1,159


926


1,011


848

Applicable income taxes

217


292


224


246


201

Net income

$

690


867


702


765


647

  

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30




Dollars in millions

2023

2022

Change

ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

1,769


2,256


-22

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

30,114


25,392


19

Trading account

137


130


6

Investment securities

27,336


24,604


11

Loans and leases:









Commercial, financial, etc.

45,058


38,808


16

Real estate - commercial

43,574


46,139


-6

Real estate - consumer

23,448


23,074


2

Consumer

20,275


20,205




Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

132,355


128,226


3

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,052


1,876


9

Net loans and leases

130,303


126,350


3

Goodwill

8,465


8,501




Core deposit and other intangible assets

162


227


-29

Other assets

10,838


10,495


3

Total assets

$

209,124


197,955


6

%











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

53,787


73,023


-26

%

Interest-bearing deposits

110,341


90,822


21

Total deposits

164,128


163,845




Short-term borrowings

6,731


918


633

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,946


4,477


10

Long-term borrowings

7,123


3,459


106

Total liabilities

182,928


172,699


6

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred

2,011


2,011




Common

24,185


23,245


4

Total shareholders' equity

26,196


25,256


4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

209,124


197,955


6

%

  

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend




September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Dollars in millions

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$

1,769


1,848


1,818


1,517


2,256

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

30,114


27,107


22,306


24,959


25,392

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
     securities










3



Trading account

137


137


165


118


130

Investment securities

27,336


27,917


28,443


25,211


24,604

Loans and leases:













Commercial, financial, etc.

45,058


44,684


43,758


41,850


38,808

Real estate - commercial

43,574


44,649


45,073


45,365


46,139

Real estate - consumer

23,448


23,762


23,790


23,756


23,074

Consumer

20,275


20,249


20,317


20,593


20,205

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

132,355


133,344


132,938


131,564


128,226

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,052


1,998


1,975


1,925


1,876

Net loans and leases

130,303


131,346


130,963


129,639


126,350

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,490


8,490


8,501

Core deposit and other intangible assets

162


177


192


209


227

Other assets

10,838


10,675


10,579


10,584


10,495

Total assets

$

209,124


207,672


202,956


200,730


197,955















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

53,787


54,938


59,955


65,502


73,023

Interest-bearing deposits

110,341


107,120


99,120


98,013


90,822

Total deposits

164,128


162,058


159,075


163,515


163,845

Short-term borrowings

6,731


7,908


6,995


3,555


918

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,946


4,488


4,046


4,377


4,477

Long-term borrowings

7,123


7,417


7,463


3,965


3,459

Total liabilities

182,928


181,871


177,579


175,412


172,699

Shareholders' equity:













Preferred

2,011


2,011


2,011


2,011


2,011

Common

24,185


23,790


23,366


23,307


23,245

Total shareholders' equity

26,196


25,801


25,377


25,318


25,256

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

209,124


207,672


202,956


200,730


197,955

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance

Nine months ended






September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30, 2023 from

September 30

Change

Dollars in millions

2023

2023

2022

June 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

in



Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2023

2022

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance

ASSETS




















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

26,657


5.40

%

23,617


5.14

%

30,752


2.23

%

13

%

-13

%

$

24,871


5.07

%

36,248


1.00

%

-31

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
     securities




5.79





5.53


29


.55


-99


-100





5.34


93


.42


-100

Trading account

136


4.05


151


2.66


131


1.78


-9


4


136


3.02


105


1.24


29

Investment securities

27,993


3.14


28,623


3.09


23,945


2.62


-2


17


28,081


3.08


18,077


2.51


55

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount







































Commercial, financial, etc.

44,625


7.01


44,531


6.79


38,321


4.87





16


43,870


6.76


33,203


4.24


32

Real estate - commercial

44,230


6.41


44,944


6.25


46,282


4.49


-2


-4


44,830


6.16


42,864


4.09


5

Real estate - consumer

23,573


4.14


23,781


4.10


22,962


3.84


-1


3


23,707


4.06


20,557


3.69


15

Consumer

20,189


6.16


20,289


5.88


19,960


4.76





1


20,320


5.90


19,267


4.43


5

Total loans and leases, net

132,617


6.19


133,545


6.02


127,525


4.55


-1


4


132,727


5.98


115,891


4.14


15

Total earning assets

187,403


5.62


185,936


5.46


182,382


3.90


1


3


185,815


5.41


170,414


3.30


9

Goodwill

8,465





8,473





8,501











8,476





7,214





17

Core deposit and other intangible assets

170





185





236





-8


-28


185





165





12

Other assets

9,753





9,782





10,012








-3


9,790





9,602





2

Total assets

$

205,791





204,376





201,131





1

%

2

%

$

204,266





187,395





9

%









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Interest-bearing deposits







































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

89,274


2.20


87,210


1.69


89,360


.31


2

%


%

$

88,184


1.73


84,006


.16


5

%

Time deposits

19,528


4.09


16,009


3.77


5,050


.09


22


287


15,751


3.74


4,401


.11


258

Total interest-bearing deposits

108,802


2.54


103,219


2.02


94,410


.29


5


15


103,935


2.03


88,407


.16


18

Short-term borrowings

5,346


5.16


7,539


5.11


913


1.16


-29


485


5,961


5.01


701


1.16


750

Long-term borrowings

7,240


5.52


7,516


5.43


3,281


3.67


-4


121


7,092


5.42


3,335


2.69


113

Total interest-bearing liabilities

121,388


2.83


118,274


2.43


98,604


.41


3


23


116,988


2.39


92,443


.27


27

Noninterest-bearing deposits

53,886





56,180





72,861





-4


-26


57,277





68,406





-16

Other liabilities

4,497





4,237





4,001





6


12


4,305





3,301





30

Total liabilities

179,771





178,691





175,466





1


2


178,570





164,150





9

Shareholders' equity

26,020





25,685





25,665





1


1


25,696





23,245





11

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

205,791





204,376





201,131





1

%

2

%

$

204,266





187,395





9

%









































Net interest spread




2.79





3.03





3.49











3.02





3.03




Contribution of interest-free funds




1.00





.88





.19











.89





.12




Net interest margin




3.79

%



3.91

%



3.68

%









3.91

%



3.15

%


Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures




Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30

September 30


2023

2022

2023

2022

Income statement data











In millions, except per share











Net income











Net income

$

690


647

$

2,259


1,226

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

12


14


36


29

Merger-related expenses (1)




39





399

Net operating income

$

702


700


2,295


1,654

Earnings per common share











Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.98


3.53

$

13.05


7.14

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.07


.08


.21


.18

Merger-related expenses (1)




.22





2.46

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

4.05


3.83


13.26


9.78

Other expense











Other expense

$

1,278


1,279

$

3,929


3,642

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(15)


(18)


(47)


(38)

Merger-related expenses




(53)





(293)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,263


1,208

$

3,882


3,311

Merger-related expenses











Salaries and employee benefits

$




13

$




99

Equipment and net occupancy




2





4

Outside data processing and software




2





3

Advertising and marketing




2





4

Printing, postage and supplies




1





4

Other costs of operations




33





179

Other expense




53





293

Provision for credit losses










242

Total

$




53

$




535

Efficiency ratio











Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

1,263


1,208

$

3,882


3,311

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,790


1,691

$

5,434


4,020

Other income

560


563


1,950


1,675

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities




(1)





(2)

Denominator

$

2,350


2,255

$

7,384


5,697

Efficiency ratio

53.7

%

53.6

%

52.6

%

58.1

%

Balance sheet data











In millions











Average assets











Average assets

$

205,791


201,131