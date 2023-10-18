M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2023 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports net income of $690 million or $3.98 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22 Earnings Highlights























Net interest income

$ 1,775



$ 1,799



$ 1,679

Taxable-equivalent adjustment



15





14





12

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent



1,790





1,813





1,691

Provision for credit losses



150





150





115

Noninterest income



560





803





563

Noninterest expense



1,278





1,293





1,279

Net income



690





867





647

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted



664





841





621

Diluted earnings per common share



3.98





5.05





3.53

Return on average assets - annualized



1.33 %



1.70 %



1.28 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized



10.99 %



14.27 %



10.43 % Average Balance Sheet























Total assets

$ 205,791



$ 204,376



$ 201,131

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



26,657





23,617





30,752

Investment securities



27,993





28,623





23,945

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



132,617





133,545





127,525

Deposits



162,688





159,399





167,271

Borrowings



12,585





15,055





4,194

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)























Net interest margin



3.79 %



3.91 %



3.68 % Efficiency ratio



53.7





48.9





53.6

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized



.29





.38





.20

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.55





1.50





1.46

Nonaccrual loans to total loans



1.77





1.83





1.89

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (1)



10.94





10.59





10.75

Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 145.72



$ 143.41



$ 134.45













(1) September 30, 2023 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights

Capital position remains strong with the CET1 capital ratio increasing 35 basis points to an estimated 10.94% at September 30, 2023 , compared with 10.59% at June 30, 2023 .

, compared with 10.59% at . Net interest margin of 3.79% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.91% in the second quarter of 2023 as increases to the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits outpaced the rise in yields on interest-earning assets.

Average loans and leases in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 1% from the previous 2023 quarter reflecting a $714 million decline in average commercial real estate loan balances.

decline in average commercial real estate loan balances. The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.77% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2023 , compared with 1.83% at June 30, 2023 .

, compared with 1.83% at . Recent quarter net charge-offs of $96 million , or 29 basis points, were below the Company's long-term average net charge-off rate.

, or 29 basis points, were below the Company's long-term average net charge-off rate. Average deposits increased 2% from the second quarter of 2023 reflecting a higher demand for interest-bearing products.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"The third quarter results reflect the stability of M&T's diverse banking franchise and the ability to consistently generate capital for our shareholders while continuing to invest in the systems and resources needed to best serve our customers. Our customer deposit balances increased in the recent quarter as we continue to build upon our strong liquidity position. Our credit metrics reflect a decline in nonaccrual loans and net charge-offs that remain below M&T's long-term average. The comparative strength of our financial position in the industry will continue to enable us to improve the communities in which we serve and the lives of our customers. Thank you to our employees for their commitment to delivering for our customers each and every day."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:



Investor Relations: Brian Klock 716.842.5138 Media Relations: Frank Lentini 929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)

















































Change

3Q23 vs.









Change

3Q23 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

3Q23



2Q23



2Q23



3Q22



3Q22

































Net operating income

$ 702



$ 879





-20 %

$ 700





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.05



$ 5.12





-21 %

$ 3.83





6 % Annualized return on average tangible assets



1.41 %



1.80 %









1.44 %





Annualized return on average tangible common equity



17.41 %



22.73 %









17.89 %





Efficiency ratio



53.7 %



48.9 %









53.6 %





Tangible equity per common share

$ 93.99



$ 91.58





3 %

$ 84.28





12 %













(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of:

Professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers.

Costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs.

An initial provision for credit losses of $242 million in the second quarter of 2022 on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United.

The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income

















































Change

3Q23 vs.









Change

3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23



2Q23



2Q23



3Q22



3Q22

































Average earning assets

$ 187,403



$ 185,936





1 %

$ 182,382





3 % Average interest-bearing liabilities

$ 121,388



$ 118,274





3 %

$ 98,604





23 % Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

$ 1,790



$ 1,813





-1 %

$ 1,691





6 % Yield on average earning assets



5.62 %



5.46 %









3.90 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



2.83 %



2.43 %









0.41 %





Net interest spread



2.79 %



3.03 %









3.49 %





Net interest margin



3.79 %



3.91 %









3.68 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $23 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 52 basis points.

and the rates paid on such deposits rose 52 basis points. Average short-term borrowings declined $2.2 billion .

. The yield on average outstanding loans and leases increased 17 basis points.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.0 billion .

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $99 million, or 6%, compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Yields earned on average loans and leases and interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 164 basis points and 317 basis points, respectively.

Average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion .

. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 225 basis points.

Average borrowings increased $8.4 billion .

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality

















































Change

3Q23 vs.









Change

3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23



2Q23



2Q23



3Q22



3Q22

































At end of quarter





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,342



$ 2,435





-4 %

$ 2,429





-4 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets



37





43





-13 %



37





—

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,379



$ 2,478





-4 %

$ 2,466





-4 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 354



$ 380





-7 %

$ 477





-26 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.77 %



1.83 %









1.89 %





































Allowance for credit losses

$ 2,052



$ 1,998





3 %

$ 1,876





9 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.55 %



1.50 %









1.46 %





































For the period





























Provision for credit losses

$ 150



$ 150





—



$ 115





30 % Net charge-offs

$ 96



$ 127





-24 %

$ 63





52 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.29 %



.38 %









.20 %

















(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $150 million in each of the third and second quarters of 2023 compared with $115 million in the third quarter of 2022. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters compared with the third quarter of 2022 reflect a softening of commercial real estate values. Net charge-offs totaled $96 million in 2023's third quarter, compared with $127 million in 2023's second quarter and $63 million in the year-earlier quarter reflective of variability in the timing and amount of commercial real estate charge-offs.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.34 billion at September 30, 2023, $94 million lower than June 30, 2023 and $87 million lower than September 30, 2022. Those declines are reflective of lower levels of hospitality-related commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

















































Change

3Q23 vs.









Change

3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23



2Q23



2Q23



3Q22



3Q22

Mortgage banking revenues

$ 105



$ 107





-2 %

$ 83





26 % Service charges on deposit accounts



121





119





2 %



115





5 % Trust income



155





172





-10 %



187





-17 % Brokerage services income



27





25





7 %



21





28 % Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains



9





17





-44 %



5





85 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



—





1





—





(1)





—

Other revenues from operations



143





362





-61 %



153





-7 % Total

$ 560



$ 803





-30 %

$ 563





-1 %

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $244 million, or 30%, as compared with 2023's second quarter.

Other revenues from operations decreased $219 million reflecting a $225 million gain on sale of the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business in the second quarter of 2023.

reflecting a gain on sale of the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business in the second quarter of 2023. Trust income declined $17 million , predominantly reflective of one month of revenues associated with the CIT business recognized prior to its sale in the second quarter of 2023.

, predominantly reflective of one month of revenues associated with the CIT business recognized prior to its sale in the second quarter of 2023. Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains decreased $7 million from the second quarter due to a decline in customer interest rate swap revenues and market conditions.

Noninterest income decreased $3 million, or less than 1%, as compared with the year-earlier third quarter.

Trust income decreased $31 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the CIT business as a result of its sale in April 2023 .

reflecting lower revenues associated with the CIT business as a result of its sale in . Other revenues from operations declined $11 million due to lower insurance income reflecting the sale of M&T Insurance Agency in December 2022 .

due to lower insurance income reflecting the sale of M&T Insurance Agency in . Mortgage banking revenues increased $21 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of residential mortgage loans. The Company returned to originating for sale the majority of its newly originated residential mortgage loans in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

















































Change

3Q23 vs.









Change

3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23



2Q23



2Q23



3Q22



3Q22

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 727



$ 738





-1 %

$ 736





-1 % Equipment and net occupancy



131





129





2 %



127





3 % Outside data processing and software



111





106





4 %



95





16 % FDIC assessments



29





28





5 %



28





4 % Advertising and marketing



23





28





-19 %



21





7 % Printing, postage and supplies



14





14





-2 %



15





-5 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



15





15





—





18





-19 % Other costs of operations



228





235





-3 %



239





-4 % Total

$ 1,278



$ 1,293





-1 %

$ 1,279





—



Noninterest expense aggregated $1.28 billion in the recent quarter, down from $1.29 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets considered to be nonoperating in nature, noninterest operating expenses decreased $15 million, or 1%, to $1.26 billion in the recent quarter from $1.28 billion in the immediately preceding quarter.

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $11 million reflecting lower average headcount and lower expenses for contracted resources and overtime.

reflecting lower average headcount and lower expenses for contracted resources and overtime. Other costs of operations decreased $6 million reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business in April 2023 and a decline in legal-related expenses, partially offset by losses associated with certain retail banking activities.

Noninterest expense decreased $2 million from the third quarter of 2022. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $1.21 billion in the third quarter of 2022 after excluding $53 million of merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition and $18 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets. Noninterest operating expenses increased $55 million, or 5%, from the prior year third quarter inclusive of the following:

Other costs of operations increased $23 million resulting from the amortization of the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights purchased in March 2023 and losses associated with certain retail banking activities, partially offset by lower professional and other outside services expenses reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business.

resulting from the amortization of the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights purchased in and losses associated with certain retail banking activities, partially offset by lower professional and other outside services expenses reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business. Outside data processing and software costs increased $18 million , or 19%, primarily due to higher software maintenance costs, offshore processing and data processing fees.

Average Earning Assets

















































Change

3Q23 vs.









Change

3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23



2Q23



2Q23



3Q22



3Q22

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 26,657



$ 23,617





13 %

$ 30,752





-13 % Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities



—





—





—





29





-100 % Trading account



136





151





-9 %



131





4 % Investment securities



27,993





28,623





-2 %



23,945





17 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount





























Commercial, financial, etc.



44,625





44,531





—





38,321





16 % Real estate - commercial



44,230





44,944





-2 %



46,282





-4 % Real estate - consumer



23,573





23,781





-1 %



22,962





3 % Consumer



20,189





20,289





—





19,960





1 % Total loans and leases, net



132,617





133,545





-1 %



127,525





4 % Total earning assets

$ 187,403



$ 185,936





1 %

$ 182,382





3 %

Average earning assets increased $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.0 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and a decline in average loan and investment securities balances.

due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and a decline in average loan and investment securities balances. Average loans and leases decreased $928 million primarily reflective of a $714 million decline in average balances of commercial real estate loans.

primarily reflective of a decline in average balances of commercial real estate loans. Average investment securities declined $630 million primarily due to pay downs of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.

Average earning assets increased $5.0 billion, or 3%, from the year-earlier third quarter.

Average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion predominantly due to higher average outstanding balances of commercial and industrial loans and leases reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.1 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

predominantly due to higher average outstanding balances of commercial and industrial loans and leases reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans. Average investment securities increased $4.0 billion due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $4.1 billion reflecting lower deposits, incremental loan balances and purchases of investment securities, partially offset by higher borrowings.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

















































Change

3Q23 vs.









Change

3Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q23



2Q23



2Q23



3Q22



3Q22

Interest-bearing deposits





























Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 89,274



$ 87,210





2 %

$ 89,360





—

Time deposits



19,528





16,009





22 %



5,050





287 % Total interest-bearing deposits



108,802





103,219





5 %



94,410





15 % Short-term borrowings



5,346





7,539





-29 %



913





485 % Long-term borrowings



7,240





7,516





-4 %



3,281





121 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 121,388



$ 118,274





3 %

$ 98,604





23 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.1 billion, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 billion , including a $3.3 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.

, including a increase in average non-brokered deposits. Average borrowings decreased $2.5 billion predominantly due to lower levels of short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York .

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $22.8 billion, or 23%, from the third quarter of 2022.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $14.4 billion , including a $5.3 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.

, including a increase in average non-brokered deposits. Average borrowings increased $8.4 billion predominantly due to issuances of long-term senior notes totaling $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and increases in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York .

Capital

























3Q23



2Q23



3Q22

CET1



10.94 % (1)

10.59 %



10.75 % Tier 1 capital



12.27 % (1)

11.91 %



12.13 % Total capital



13.99 % (1)

13.71 %



13.96 % Tangible capital – common



7.78 %



7.63 %



7.70 %











(1) September 30, 2023 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the third quarter of 2023.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.94% as of September 30, 2023. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2023 are estimated to be $152 billion.

Capital regulations require buffers in addition to the minimum risk-based capital ratios noted above. M&T is subject to a stress capital buffer requirement that is determined through the Federal Reserve's supervisory stress tests and M&T's bank subsidiaries are subject to a 2.5% capital conservation buffer requirement. The buffer requirement must be composed entirely of CET1. In June 2023, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests. Based on those results, on October 1, 2023, M&T's stress capital buffer of 4.0% became effective.

M&T repurchased 3,282,449 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $182.79 resulting in a total cost of $600 million in 2022's third quarter. There were no share repurchases in the second or third quarters of 2023.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ323. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday October 25, 2023 by calling (800) 839-5631, or (402) 220-2558 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Examples of Future Factors include: the impact of M&T's acquisition of People's United (as described in the next paragraph); events and developments in the financial services industry, including legislation, regulations and other governmental actions as well as business conditions affecting the industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries, individually or collectively; economic conditions, including inflation and market volatility; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts; governmental and public policy changes, including tax policy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, Future Factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.

These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended









Nine months ended









September 30









September 30







Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands 2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Performance

































Net income $ 690





647





7 %

$ 2,259





1,226





84 % Net income available to common shareholders

664





621





7 %



2,180





1,152





89 % Per common share:

































Basic earnings $ 4.00





3.55





13 %

$ 13.09





7.18





82 % Diluted earnings

3.98





3.53





13 %



13.05





7.14





83 % Cash dividends

1.30





1.20





8 %



3.90





3.60





8 % Common shares outstanding:

































Average - diluted (1)

166,570





175,682





-5 %



167,093





161,295





4 % Period end (2)

165,970





172,900





-4 %



165,970





172,900





-4 % Return on (annualized):

































Average total assets

1.33 %



1.28 %









1.48 %



.87 %





Average common shareholders' equity

10.99 %



10.43 %









12.33 %



7.24 %





Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,790





1,691





6 %

$ 5,434





4,020





35 % Yield on average earning assets

5.62 %



3.90 %









5.41 %



3.30 %





Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.83 %



.41 %









2.39 %



.27 %





Net interest spread

2.79 %



3.49 %









3.02 %



3.03 %





Contribution of interest-free funds

1.00 %



.19 %









.89 %



.12 %





Net interest margin

3.79 %



3.68 %









3.91 %



3.15 %





Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.29 %



.20 %









.30 %



.14 %





Net operating results (3)

































Net operating income $ 702





700





—



$ 2,295





1,654





39 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.05





3.83





6 %



13.26





9.78





36 % Return on (annualized):

































Average tangible assets

1.41 %



1.44 %









1.57 %



1.23 %





Average tangible common equity

17.41 %



17.89 %









19.70 %



15.13 %





Efficiency ratio

53.7 %



53.6 %









52.6 %



58.1 %











































At September 30





















Loan quality 2023



2022



Change



















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,342





2,429





-4 %

















Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37





37





—



















Total nonperforming assets $ 2,379





2,466





-4 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 354





477





-26 %

















Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

































Nonaccrual loans $ 40





45





-11 %

















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

269





423





-37 %

















Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.77 %



1.89 %























Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.55 %



1.46 %













































(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands 2023



2023



2023



2022



2022

Performance



























Net income $ 690





867





702





765





647

Net income available to common shareholders

664





841





676





739





621

Per common share:



























Basic earnings $ 4.00





5.07





4.03





4.32





3.55

Diluted earnings

3.98





5.05





4.01





4.29





3.53

Cash dividends

1.30





1.30





1.30





1.20





1.20

Common shares outstanding:



























Average - diluted (1)

166,570





166,320





168,410





172,149





175,682

Period end (2)

165,970





165,894





165,865





169,285





172,900

Return on (annualized):



























Average total assets

1.33 %



1.70 %



1.40 %



1.53 %



1.28 % Average common shareholders' equity

10.99 %



14.27 %



11.74 %



12.59 %



10.43 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,790





1,813





1,832





1,841





1,691

Yield on average earning assets

5.62 %



5.46 %



5.16 %



4.60 %



3.90 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.83 %



2.43 %



1.86 %



.98 %



.41 % Net interest spread

2.79 %



3.03 %



3.30 %



3.62 %



3.49 % Contribution of interest-free funds

1.00 %



.88 %



.74 %



.44 %



.19 % Net interest margin

3.79 %



3.91 %



4.04 %



4.06 %



3.68 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.29 %



.38 %



.22 %



.12 %



.20 % Net operating results (3)



























Net operating income $ 702





879





715





812





700

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.05





5.12





4.09





4.57





3.83

Return on (annualized):



























Average tangible assets

1.41 %



1.80 %



1.49 %



1.70 %



1.44 % Average tangible common equity

17.41 %



22.73 %



19.00 %



21.29 %



17.89 % Efficiency ratio

53.7 %



48.9 %



55.5 %



53.3 %



53.6 %































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Loan quality 2023



2023



2023



2022



2022

Nonaccrual loans $ 2,342





2,435





2,557





2,439





2,429

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37





43





44





41





37

Total nonperforming assets $ 2,379





2,478





2,601





2,480





2,466

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 354





380





407





491





477

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:



























Nonaccrual loans $ 40





40





42





44





45

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

269





294





306





363





423

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.77 %



1.83 %



1.92 %



1.85 %



1.89 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.55 %



1.50 %



1.49 %



1.46 %



1.46 %





















(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended









Nine months ended











September 30









September 30







Dollars in millions

2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change

Interest income

$ 2,641





1,782





48 %

$ 7,484





4,175





79 % Interest expense



866





103





742





2,091





180





—

Net interest income



1,775





1,679





6





5,393





3,995





35

Provision for credit losses



150





115





30





420





427





-2

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,625





1,564





4





4,973





3,568





39

Other income



































Mortgage banking revenues



105





83





26





297





275





8

Service charges on deposit accounts



121





115





5





354





341





4

Trust income



155





187





-17





521





546





-4

Brokerage services income



27





21





28





76





65





16

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



9





5





85





38





13





197

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



—





(1)





—





—





(2)





—

Other revenues from operations



143





153





-7





664





437





52

Total other income



560





563





-1





1,950





1,675





16

Other expense



































Salaries and employee benefits



727





736





-1





2,273





2,090





9

Equipment and net occupancy



131





127





3





387





338





14

Outside data processing and software



111





95





16





323





269





20

FDIC assessments



29





28





4





87





66





31

Advertising and marketing



23





21





7





82





58





42

Printing, postage and supplies



14





15





-5





42





40





5

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



15





18





-19





47





38





24

Other costs of operations



228





239





-4





689





743





-7

Total other expense



1,278





1,279





—





3,930





3,642





8

Income before income taxes



907





848





7





2,993





1,601





87

Applicable income taxes



217





201





8





734





375





96

Net income

$ 690





647





7 %

$ 2,259





1,226





84 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend









Three months ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Dollars in millions

2023



2023



2023



2022



2022

Interest income

$ 2,641





2,516





2,327





2,072





1,782

Interest expense



866





717





509





245





103

Net interest income



1,775





1,799





1,818





1,827





1,679

Provision for credit losses



150





150





120





90





115

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,625





1,649





1,698





1,737





1,564

Other income





























Mortgage banking revenues



105





107





85





82





83

Service charges on deposit accounts



121





119





113





106





115

Trust income



155





172





194





195





187

Brokerage services income



27





25





24





22





21

Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains



9





17





12





14





5

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



—





1





—





(3)





(1)

Other revenues from operations



143





362





159





266





153

Total other income



560





803





587





682





563

Other expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



727





738





808





697





736

Equipment and net occupancy



131





129





127





137





127

Outside data processing and software



111





106





106





108





95

FDIC assessments



29





28





30





24





28

Advertising and marketing



23





28





31





32





21

Printing, postage and supplies



14





14





14





15





15

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



15





15





17





18





18

Other costs of operations



228





235





226





377





239

Total other expense



1,278





1,293





1,359





1,408





1,279

Income before income taxes



907





1,159





926





1,011





848

Applicable income taxes



217





292





224





246





201

Net income

$ 690





867





702





765





647



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





September 30









Dollars in millions

2023



2022



Change



ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 1,769





2,256





-22

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



30,114





25,392





19



Trading account



137





130





6



Investment securities



27,336





24,604





11



Loans and leases:



















Commercial, financial, etc.



45,058





38,808





16



Real estate - commercial



43,574





46,139





-6



Real estate - consumer



23,448





23,074





2



Consumer



20,275





20,205





—



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



132,355





128,226





3



Less: allowance for credit losses



2,052





1,876





9



Net loans and leases



130,303





126,350





3



Goodwill



8,465





8,501





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



162





227





-29



Other assets



10,838





10,495





3



Total assets

$ 209,124





197,955





6

%





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 53,787





73,023





-26

% Interest-bearing deposits



110,341





90,822





21



Total deposits



164,128





163,845





—



Short-term borrowings



6,731





918





633



Accrued interest and other liabilities



4,946





4,477





10



Long-term borrowings



7,123





3,459





106



Total liabilities



182,928





172,699





6



Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred



2,011





2,011





—



Common



24,185





23,245





4



Total shareholders' equity



26,196





25,256





4



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 209,124





197,955





6

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend









September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Dollars in millions 2023



2023



2023



2022



2022

ASSETS



























Cash and due from banks $ 1,769





1,848





1,818





1,517





2,256

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

30,114





27,107





22,306





24,959





25,392

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities

—





—





—





3





—

Trading account

137





137





165





118





130

Investment securities

27,336





27,917





28,443





25,211





24,604

Loans and leases:



























Commercial, financial, etc.

45,058





44,684





43,758





41,850





38,808

Real estate - commercial

43,574





44,649





45,073





45,365





46,139

Real estate - consumer

23,448





23,762





23,790





23,756





23,074

Consumer

20,275





20,249





20,317





20,593





20,205

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

132,355





133,344





132,938





131,564





128,226

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,052





1,998





1,975





1,925





1,876

Net loans and leases

130,303





131,346





130,963





129,639





126,350

Goodwill

8,465





8,465





8,490





8,490





8,501

Core deposit and other intangible assets

162





177





192





209





227

Other assets

10,838





10,675





10,579





10,584





10,495

Total assets $ 209,124





207,672





202,956





200,730





197,955































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 53,787





54,938





59,955





65,502





73,023

Interest-bearing deposits

110,341





107,120





99,120





98,013





90,822

Total deposits

164,128





162,058





159,075





163,515





163,845

Short-term borrowings

6,731





7,908





6,995





3,555





918

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,946





4,488





4,046





4,377





4,477

Long-term borrowings

7,123





7,417





7,463





3,965





3,459

Total liabilities

182,928





181,871





177,579





175,412





172,699

Shareholders' equity:



























Preferred

2,011





2,011





2,011





2,011





2,011

Common

24,185





23,790





23,366





23,307





23,245

Total shareholders' equity

26,196





25,801





25,377





25,318





25,256

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 209,124





207,672





202,956





200,730





197,955



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance



Nine months ended













September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30, 2023 from



September 30



Change



Dollars in millions

2023



2023



2022



June 30,



September 30,



2023



2022



in







Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2023



2022



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



balance



ASSETS









































































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 26,657





5.40

%

23,617





5.14

%

30,752





2.23

%

13

%

-13

% $ 24,871





5.07

%

36,248





1.00

%

-31

% Federal funds sold and agreements to resell

securities



—





5.79





—





5.53





29





.55





-99





-100





—





5.34





93





.42





-100



Trading account



136





4.05





151





2.66





131





1.78





-9





4





136





3.02





105





1.24





29



Investment securities



27,993





3.14





28,623





3.09





23,945





2.62





-2





17





28,081





3.08





18,077





2.51





55



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount















































































Commercial, financial, etc.



44,625





7.01





44,531





6.79





38,321





4.87





—





16





43,870





6.76





33,203





4.24





32



Real estate - commercial



44,230





6.41





44,944





6.25





46,282





4.49





-2





-4





44,830





6.16





42,864





4.09





5



Real estate - consumer



23,573





4.14





23,781





4.10





22,962





3.84





-1





3





23,707





4.06





20,557





3.69





15



Consumer



20,189





6.16





20,289





5.88





19,960





4.76





—





1





20,320





5.90





19,267





4.43





5



Total loans and leases, net



132,617





6.19





133,545





6.02





127,525





4.55





-1





4





132,727





5.98





115,891





4.14





15



Total earning assets



187,403





5.62





185,936





5.46





182,382





3.90





1





3





185,815





5.41





170,414





3.30





9



Goodwill



8,465











8,473











8,501











—





—





8,476











7,214











17



Core deposit and other intangible assets



170











185











236











-8





-28





185











165











12



Other assets



9,753











9,782











10,012











—





-3





9,790











9,602











2



Total assets

$ 205,791











204,376











201,131











1

%

2

% $ 204,266











187,395











9

%

















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















































































Interest-bearing deposits















































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 89,274





2.20





87,210





1.69





89,360





.31





2

%

—

% $ 88,184





1.73





84,006





.16





5

% Time deposits



19,528





4.09





16,009





3.77





5,050





.09





22





287





15,751





3.74





4,401





.11





258



Total interest-bearing deposits



108,802





2.54





103,219





2.02





94,410





.29





5





15





103,935





2.03





88,407





.16





18



Short-term borrowings



5,346





5.16





7,539





5.11





913





1.16





-29





485





5,961





5.01





701





1.16





750



Long-term borrowings



7,240





5.52





7,516





5.43





3,281





3.67





-4





121





7,092





5.42





3,335





2.69





113



Total interest-bearing liabilities



121,388





2.83





118,274





2.43





98,604





.41





3





23





116,988





2.39





92,443





.27





27



Noninterest-bearing deposits



53,886











56,180











72,861











-4





-26





57,277











68,406











-16



Other liabilities



4,497











4,237











4,001











6





12





4,305











3,301











30



Total liabilities



179,771











178,691











175,466











1





2





178,570











164,150











9



Shareholders' equity



26,020











25,685











25,665











1





1





25,696











23,245











11



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 205,791











204,376











201,131











1

%

2

% $ 204,266











187,395











9

%

















































































Net interest spread









2.79











3.03











3.49























3.02











3.03









Contribution of interest-free funds









1.00











.88











.19























.89











.12









Net interest margin









3.79

%







3.91

%







3.68

%



















3.91

%







3.15

%





