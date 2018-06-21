M&T Bank Corporation Releases "Company-Run" Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) released today the results of its "company-run" 2018 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test, conducted in accordance with regulations of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") and the FDIC under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

This information is available on M&T's website and can be found at http://ir.mandtbank.com/ under Regulatory Disclosures.