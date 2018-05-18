M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

The conference takes place at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel. A live audio-webcast of the presentation will be available via the Internet at: http://ir.mandtbank.com/events.cfm. The presentation and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-bernstein-strategic-decisions-conference-300651322.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

