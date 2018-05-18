M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") will participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference being held in New York City. René Jones, M&T's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The conference takes place at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel. A live audio-webcast of the presentation will be available via the Internet at: http://ir.mandtbank.com/events.cfm. The presentation and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.  A replay will also be made available following the event.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

