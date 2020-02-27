M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference being held in New York City. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on March 11, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. (ET).

The conference takes place at the Intercontinental New York Barclay hotel. A live audio-webcast of the presentation will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The presentation and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information. A replay will also be made available following the event

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

