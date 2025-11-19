M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

Nov 19, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference being held in New York City. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on December 10, 2025, at 8:40 am (ET).

A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

